10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (4-29-2015): Insanely good episode of NXT, Kevin Owens challenges Sami Zayn to a fight, Enzo & Cass vs. Blake & Murphy, Bayley vs. Dana Brooke, Itami vs. Adam Rose

WWE NXT Results

April 29, 2015

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] Pre-credits video shows the results of the Alex Riley vs. Kevin Owens match from last week.

Kevin Owens hits the ramp to boos. He’s getting real heat now mixed with his core fanbase. The announcers are Byron Saxton, Rich Brennan, and Corey Graves, and JoJo is in the ring.

Owens has a promo to start things off and he’s greeted with “Ole!” chants. He reminds us of his victory over Alex Riley and that Sami Zayn made the save. He offers Sami Zayn a fight right now. Instead he gets the deep bass of William Regal’s music.

Regal says that Owens will not use NXT to further his agenda or make demands. Owens says “with all due respect” that he didn’t call out Zayn and says he doesn’t care what Regal has to say. Regal gets a dark look on his face. Best in the business. Zayn comes out to give Owens what he wants. Regal stops him on the steps and says that they will not have a repeat of last week’s “circus.”

Since they want to fight so badly, Regal books Owens vs. Zayn at NXT Takeover on May 20. Owens says that he will fight Zayn, but Zayn hasn’t earned a title shot. He is forgetting that Zayn has a re-match clause and defeated Rhyno anyways. Zayn smirks and brings up the last 12 years as why Owens needs to face Zayn because Owens’s past is nothing without Zayn. Even now, Owens’s present is because of what he did to Zayn.

Zayn pulls an Owens and says he doesn’t fight without a prize, and the prize isn’t Owens, the NXT Championship is. Owens is enranged and agrees to the match, verbally fighting through a huge chorus of “Oles!” instead of waiting it out. Regal books the match with malice in his voice.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Folks, that is how it is done. Multi-month build to this and a tremendous in-ring promo and there are still two more weeks to hype the match. I liked Owens talking over the “Ole!” chants; it felt so much more natural that the WWE Pause for chants. ]

Backstage, Greg Hamilton pumps the new road tour in mid-May. Enzo Amore, Colin Cassady, and Carmella come out arguing about something. She tells them she is a big girl and can handle herself. The boys leave. Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy come out to put the moves on her, then she yells at them for insulting her boys. Alexa Bliss comes in and tells her that a princess should be nicer. Carmella tells her to mind her business and smacks her. The tag champs return to check on Bliss. She plays coy.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Interesting change mixing Bliss into this. ]

[Q2] Zayn is signing the contract in Regal’s office. Alex Riley comes in asking for a third match. Regal says he is out of opportunities for Riley. He’s bent over backwards for Riley. Zayn sympathizes with Riley, but Riley doesn’t want to hear it. Zayn offers to face Riley. Riley accepts, and says that if Zayn doesn’t survive to Takeover, he wants a piece of Owens.

[ J.J.’s Reax: More intrigue. The writers are really on point tonight. ]

Amore, Cassady, and Carmella are out. They cut a promo on Blake and Murphy, who come out for a non-title match. Of note, someone brought a hand-sewn “SAWFT” leopard print blanket to the arena.

1 – NXT Tag champions WESLEY BLAKE & BUDDY MURPHY vs. ENZO AMORE & COLIN CASSADY (w/Carmella) – non-title tag team match

Amore takes an early beating. Amore breaks loose, double tag and Cassady runs hot tag offense. East River Crossing, but Blake breaks up the tag. Amore off the top, but the tag champs both dodge and chuck him from the ring. The ref gives Blake the boot, though. Murphy flirts with Carmella, Cassady hits a big boot, and he press-slams Amore onto Murphy for the win.

WINNERS: Enzo Amore & Colin Cassady in 3:30. Typical Amore/Cassady match – not technically stunning, but a ton of fun.

Backstage sit-down promo from Becky Lynch. She comes off as a babyface, saying that she didn’t have anything handed to her, as she worked her tail off and she is here in NXT to be the best.

Backstage interview with Devin Taylor and Bayley. What does Bayley think about facing Dana Brooke? Bayley is freaking out because she can’t find her headbands and shirt. She leaves. Emma comes out wearing Bayley’s shirt and holding a fistful of headbands. Is that a deliberate “Pumping Iron” reference since Dana Brooke is the point of discussion?

Vignette on Baron Corbin. He’s a loner. The rules do not apply to him. Smouldering eyes. Meanwhile, “Brooke Aksana” is on her way into the ring.

2. BAYLEY vs. DANA BROOKE

The crowd supports Bayley as expected. Brooke easily controls Bayley in the lock-up.

[Q2] Bayley is able to transition to an armbar but that doesn’t last long. Brooke sends Bayley to the mat and the crowd is demanding Blue Pants. Drop toehold and Bayley helicopters on Brooke. Brooke with power in the corner. Brooke with a handstand to drive her foot into Bayley’s face. Fireman’s carry, then Wasteland for two. Bayley kicks her way out of a leg hold.

Brooke telegraphs a body drop and Bayley fires up. Nice suplex from Bayley and she heads to the second rope. All of a sudden, Bayley’s music hits and Emma hits the ramp. Bayley ignores the distraction, then lands a flying elbow on Brooke. Emma taunts Bayley letting Brooke sneak in with her fireman’s carry into a sit-out powerbomb finisher.

WINNER: Dana Brooke in 4:25. The more I see of Brooke the more I like it. She has the presentation of Beth Phoenix (and a much better finisher!) and this kind of evil “I’m better than you” air. As long as the in-ring continues to deliver and improve, NXT has another stand-out woman wrestler on the roster. Let’s see her face Sasha Banks or Charlotte and see what that match is like.

William Regal is shown in his office and he lets us know that the Zayn vs. Owens contract is signed. Also at Takeover is a #1 Contender Triple Threat match for the NXT Championship. No surprises, as the participants are Tyler Breeze, Hideo Itami, and Finn Balor.

[ J.J.’s Reax: The NXT Championship scene is so packed with top talent right now. The only one in the Top 5 right now who was not a huge independent/international star is Tyler Breeze. And Solomon Crowe is coming up, too. For those who fear that WWE is going to just home-grow their own talent at the Performance Center, the NXT Championship scene is encouraging. ]

Next up, Hideo Itami totally no-sells Adam Rose’s entrance. That’s actually pretty funny.

3 – HIDEO ITAMI vs. ADAM ROSE (w/The Rosebuds)

Despite the crowd playing along with Rose’s entrance, they are 100 percent for Itami. Rose rolls out of a wristlock and then rolls around the ring. Itami looks at him like he’s an idiot, then beats the rest of his brains out for good measure. Shining Wizard for two.

[Q3] Rose yanks Itami’s legs under the ropes then puts the boots to him. Heel kick puts Itami in control again. He catches a kick, sweeps a leg. The crowd demands the GTS, but Itami lands a hesitation drop kick, then Shotgun Kick for the win.

WINNER: Hideo Itami in 3:00. Who booked Rose to get this much offense against Itami? It should have been a Ryback 30-second squash. Rose has had too many chances as it is to at least rise to R-Truth level and he hasn’t made the grade.

Bayley is looking backstage for Emma, and the cameraman wants to know what’s going on. Bayley thought she put her issue with Emma to bed last month, so she’s mad.

Becky Lynch comes out to an enthusiastic reception. Her entrance is back to its face presentation. She’s facing Sara Dawson, who is either a jobber or making her debut.

4 – BECKY LYNCH vs. SARA DAWSON

[Q4] Lock-up, and Lynch moves into holds. Dawson sweeps the legs, then Lynch comes back with repeated leg drops. Dawson crawls to the corner and Lynch punishes her in the corner. Lynch with an almost Paige-like offensive intensity. Dawson slips out of a powerslam attempt, but Lynch with an arm hold causing a tap-out.

WINNER: Becky Lynch in 2:30. Lynch has been on the bottom of the pile for so long she does not have an established finisher or moveset. But, I am really enjoying her push.

Backstage, Rhyno responds to Corbin’s vignette. He says that he grooves on making people hurt. He isn’t just the past, he is the present and the future.

[ J.J.’s Reax: If I were a former “known name” star, I’d be looking at Rhyno’s resurrection in NXT and trying to find a way to Florida. ]

Time for the main event. Alex Riley gets a reception from the women in the audience and Kevin Owens is at the announce table. Last time he was at the announce table, it resulted in Alex Riley putting himself back on the active duty list. I think Byron Saxton needs to switch seats with Rich Brennan and get some distance from Owens. Lots of support for Riley in the audience.

5 – SAMI ZAYN vs. ALEX RILEY

Riley pushes Zayn into the corner with lots of anger. Owens totally dumps on Riley as Riley puts on a wristlock. Saxton points out that Zayn turned the tables on Owens earlier tonight. Owens reminds us that Zayn had the shortest title reign in NXT history. In the ring, dropkick gets two for Riley. Spinning neckbreaker gets two for Riley. Owens is surprised that Riley could even get a two count on Zayn. Owens says it must be because Zayn is slipping.

Riley blocks a Blue Thunderbomb, then they keep slipping out of waistlocks. Riley with an F5-like move. Did that used to be the A-Bomb? Zayn low-bridges Riley, then hits a flip dive. Suddenly, Owens dumps his headset and clobbers Zayn on the ramp. The crowd goes nuts.

Post-match, Owens powerbombs Riley into the apron and laughs like a maniac. Saxton calls for help and Riley is selling the powerbomb like Walmart on Christmas Eve.

WINNER: Sami Zayn via DQ in 5:00.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Insanely good episode of NXT. All storylines have gone in interesting, compelling directions. Goofball gimmicks have all been removed or turned into more mature presentations. Overall, I’m very excited to see NXT live in Philly in a few weeks.