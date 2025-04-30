WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Gunther attacking McAfee and Cole prompts a compilation video of prior instances of wrestlers attacking announcers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last week’s Monday Night Raw had a lot of fun matches and returns that got everyone talking. But one thing that really had people intrigued was the segment between Gunther and Pat McAfee.

Gunther started yelling at both McAfee and Michael Cole about disrespecting him for the result of his match at WrestleMania. He then grabbed Cole and put him in a choke hold. McAfee attacked him, temporarily disarming him, but got his punishment in the form of a longer choke hold. McAfee got escorted to the back of the arena, while Gunther got suspended.

It was announced on Monday that both men would face each other at Backlash next Saturday. Recognizing the popularity of the storyline, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded another WWE Playlist. This time, it features clips of wrestlers attacking announcers. This video will show fans that no one is safe when a wrestler is angry.

This was a great video showcasing that when a wrestler is having a fit of rage, it doesn’t matter if you’re another wrestler, the announce table, or the announcers themselves, there is nothing that’s going to be safe from harm if they are angry enough.

While Michael Cole has the ability to say no to getting beat up both in and out of the ring, he doesn’t do that. Like Paul Heyman, he’s a man in his mid-50s who is willing to take bumps in order to progress storylines. A lot of people wouldn’t do that, but it shows just how dedicated he is to the business. I also enjoy how the attacks are just like what would happen if the wrestlers attacked their opponents. There is no holding back or showing restraint. Seemingly the same force and pressure is applied to the announcers, allowing them to expertly sell the damage that is being done to them even though they aren’t wrestlers.

Overall, this was a nice video showing that announcers can be used as damage control when a wrestler is angry. It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it’s so shocking that people talk about it for weeks. Sometimes it leads to a match, which has been the case for Pat McAfee twice now. He fought Happy Corbin at SummerSlam in 2022, and now he’s fighting Gunther at Backlash.

The announcers are there to call the action inside of the ring, so they normally don’t have interactions with the wrestlers. Most of the time when they do interact, it’s very playful or positive. But when the wrestlers don’t like something that’s being said or something that was done to them, they lash out and attack them. There’s no talking it out when a wrestler is filled with rage. This video definitely proved that when a wrestler attacks an announcer, their anger takes over everything.