AEW RISING STARS & FADING STARS (Debut Column): The Hurt Syndicate, Jamie Hayter, Tony Schiavone, Matthew & Nicholas Jackson, The Paragon

Welcome anyone and everyone to my first edition of my AEW Rising and Fadings Stars. Thanks to PWTorch editor Wade Keller for giving me the chance to do this.

Just a small bit about my wrestling fandom. I’ve been a fan since I was a kid in the mid-’80s. Grew up, of course, watching WWF at the time, but was also introduced to “real wrestling” when I first saw NWA World Championship Wrestling on Saturday evenings on TBS. That began my true love affair with this sport and WWF/E always being second place to me before finally stopping watching the E in 2018. So I have been an AEW fan since day 1. Now let’s get to it!

Rising Star(s) of the Week: The Hurt Syndicate.

I sit at home and chant “We Hurt People” when they come out, it gets some weird looks from my wife. Anyways, since the MJF stuff has started I feel like it was a bit clunky at times but this week Bobby and Shelton stole the show for me(and a car). It feels like at the end of this THS will be aligned on the right side of babyface/heel. I’m intrigued where this goes and I have a few ideas but no spoilers here.

First Runner Up: Jamie Hayter

It’s been a long road back for Ms Hayter. Great to see she is 1 step away from a potential Women’s World Title match. Yes, I know it’s not likely she wins but to go from almost retiring to the finals of the Owen is nothing to be upset about. Especially when Mercedes Mone is the opponent.

Second runner ups: Matthew & Nicholas Jackson

Your EVP’s had a good week for the first time in a while. Their match with Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight on Wednesday was incredibly fun. Then on Collision they kept that up with an attack on Swerve Strickland, who was then saved by Kenny Omega, further cements them as heels on this run. Right where they should be as they seem to be easy to dislike right now and are doing it so well.

Falling Star of the Week: Tony Schivone

Yes, I know he’s just an announcer and on a personal level I love Tony. That said his days as a lead announcer are behind him now. It was fun for a while, but he’s not that anymore. Excalibur has his drawbacks as the lead announcer as well, so this is not an endorsement of him. Tony just does things that contradict what we are seeing on TV. He constantly defends heels actions unless he’s directed to do so otherwise, like with FTR. It’s time for Tony to just be an in-ring interviewer or hype man for the product.

First Runner Up: The Paragon’s Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong

These two are going for tag gold, right? According to their promo work we are to believe that. Well does anyone know when the last time these two even wrestled a match together? I do, I do! It was March 15 2025 when they were still the “Undisputed Kingdom” and they lost. To who you ask? FTR! I didn’t remember this either but I just looked it up. This is a big reason people have been upset with AEW. People talk about doing something but then are never seen on TV doing what they said they were going to do. I know no one wants scripted promos but outlines of where stories are going need to be told to anyone getting on a mic. That way you don’t have someone claiming they want gold and then we, as just weekly tv viewers, don’t seem them in the ring for weeks.