VIP AUDIO 4/30 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Martin review 1995 ECW Hostile City Showdown including Sandman vs. Douglas, Guerrero vs. Malenko, Public Enemy vs. Pitbulls, Funk vs. Cactus Jack, more (112 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin joins Frank to review ECW’s Hostile City Showdown from 1995, Frank’s first time reviewing an ECW show. They open discussing the situation that occurred on the previous show, Three Way Dance, in which Sabu no-showed, and how it was handled by Paul Heyman. They then review the event match by match, which featured a phenomenal match between Eddie Guerrero and Dean Malenko for the ECW TV Championship, and discuss many topics including what fans wanted from ECW, how Paul Heyman handled talent as opposed to other promotions, and how the Guerrero vs. Malenko match began a change in how their shows were presented.

