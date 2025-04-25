WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/25): Keller’s report on John Cena segment, Green vs. Vega for U.S. Title, Profits vs. Gunns vs. DIY for WWE Tag Titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 25, 2025

FORT WORTH, TEX. AT DICKIES ARENA

AIRED ON LIVE ON USA NETWORK AND LIVE ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,942 tickets were distributed so far, which is considered a sellout as it was set up for 10,974 including obscruted view seats. The arena has a capacity of 14,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as a drone shot aired of Ft. Worth, Tex. and the arena. Then they cut to The Street Profits walking into the arena with their WWE Tag Team Titles, then the Motor City Machine Guns arriving, and DIY walking backstage with their bags. Tessitore said those three teams would battle in a TLC match. He said the final hour would be commercial-free. Then they showed Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu and Tiffany Stratton before cutting to the crowd.

-A five minute video package aired of WrestleMania 41 highlights.

-John Cena’s music played and the crowd popped huge. Fans loudly sang “John Cena sucks!” to his entrance theme. He wrote his WWE Title belt backwards and came out with a no-frills black background on the video wall with his name in plain white font as a way to “get back at fans” for an entrance without fanfare. Barrett said wearing the belt backwards is “just a bit no-no in this business.”

Cena entered the ring and called for ring announce Mark Nash to enter the ring. Barrett said apparently Cena believes Nash did something wrong this week on Raw. Cena had Nash read a note as fans roared with a “Let’s Go Cena / Cena sucks!” chant.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) – WWE Tag Team Title TLC match

Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega – U.S. Title match

John Cena appears