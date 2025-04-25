AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (4/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, April 26, 2025 – Immediately following NBA Playoffs
Where: New Orleans, La. at Lakefront Arena
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,106 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 8,933 spectators when configured for basketball.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- FTR vs. Paragon
- Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator match
- Bandido vs. Dralistico – ROH World Championship match
- Top Flight vs. CRU – Tornado Tag match
- Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian
- A.R. Fox vs. Rush
- Max Caster Open Challenge
- Anna Jay will be in action
