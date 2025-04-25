News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (4/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

April 25, 2025

When: Saturday, April 26, 2025 – Immediately following NBA Playoffs

Where: New Orleans, La. at Lakefront Arena

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,106 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 8,933 spectators when configured for basketball.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • FTR vs. Paragon
  • Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator match
  • Bandido vs. Dralistico – ROH World Championship match
  • Top Flight vs. CRU – Tornado Tag match
  • Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian
  • A.R. Fox vs. Rush
  • Max Caster Open Challenge
  • Anna Jay will be in action

