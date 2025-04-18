AEW COLLISION RESULTS (4/17): Adam Cole open challenger answered by Claudio, Mercedes & Cameron vs. Julia & Statlander, Archer vs. Knight, plus Alexander, Takeshita, Bayne

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

APRIL 17, 2025

BOSTON, MASS. AT THE MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,083 tickets had been distributed as of showtime; the venue was set up for around 2,189 seats. Back to back nights in Boston. It’s a small venue, but they were packed in night before with 3,181 tickets distributed.

[HOUR ONE]

-Elton John kicked off the show proclaiming that “Saturday Night Is Alright For Fighting,” even though it was definitely Thursday. Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness stood on the stage and welcomed the fans in the building and the TV viewing audience. Nigel ran down everything that happened on Dynamite the night before, with emphasis on the Ospreay versus Takeshita match and The Opps (with Will Hobbs) winning the trios titles from the Death Riders.

-Nigel started to get into what’s to come on the show, but Marina Shafir interrupted them, dragging some helpless woman out to the stage and beating her before kicking her off the edge of the ramp.

Marina entered the ring and snatched the mic from the ring announcer (Arkady Aura, naturally) as the rest of the death riders appeared. Claudio and Yuta angrily trashed stuff and attacked people ringside as the crowd chanted “F You, Yuta,” which they clumsily tried to censor. Mox paced angrily in the ring as the crowd chanted “You passed out.”

Moxley took the microphone and told the crowd they have nothing to celebrate going forward. He also said he’s done with the Young Bucks and they should stay out of his way. Moxley acknowledged Samoa Joe as an undisputed badass, which yielded a “Joe” chant from the crowd, followed by the more menacing “Joe’s Gonna Kill You.”

Moxley said he’s stayed out of Joe’s way, but he started something that he has to finish. He told Joe he’ll fight him for the World Title, right now if he wants. Moxley officially challenged Samoa Joe to a title match. Mox reminded Joe that he knows who he’s dealing with before exiting through the crowd, followed the rest of the Death Riders.

-Nigel and Tony made it to the commentary desk and ran down the matches in store for the evening.

(1) KEVIN KNIGHT vs. LANCE ARCHER (w/Don Callis)

Kevin Knight made his entrance and Nigel reminded us that he’s “the Jet.” Lance Archer’s music played and he marched down the ramp with Don Callis behind him. Archer immediately accosted Knight in the corner as the bell rang about 11 minutes into the show. Archer beat Knight into the corner, then up and down the ramp before attempting to choke slam Knight into the ring.

Knight flipped out of the chokeslam and took Archer down with a springboard dropkick from the inside of the ring to Archer on the outside. He followed it up with a springboard moonsault to Archer on the ramp.

Back in the ring, Knight came off the top rope and got caught by Archer, but he countered into a hurricanrana. Knight delivered a series of kicks to Archer in the corner, but Archer burst out of the corner with a big lariat that turned Knight inside out. Archer lifted Knight to his feet and hit another clothesline. Archer straddled Knight and delivered some punches before trying to intimidate the referee.

Archer telegraphed a backdrop which allowed Knight to take advantage and knock Archer out of the ring. Knight tried to go to the top rope, but Don Callis grabbed his foot. The distraction allowed Archer to drag Knight out of the ring and sswing him into the stairs as we went to break. [c]

Back from break Archer crushed Knight in the corner three times in a row. Knight caught Archer in a small package for a two count. Archer came back with aq uick boot and release German suplex. “F Don Callis” chants rolled in as Archer set Knight up for the Blackout.

Knight flipped out and landed on his feet, but Archer grabbed him by the throat. He went for the Chokeslam, but Knight slipped out and hit a dropkick on Archer. Archer dodged a springboard clothesline and crushed Knight into the mat with a big boot.

Archer dragged Knight up into the corner and set up for a chokeslam from the top rope. Knight fought out with elbows and hit a jumping hurricanrana on Archer, flipping him from to top rope into the center of the ring. Knight followed it up with a roll into a twisting frog splash and went for the pin. Archer kicked out at two.

Archer reversed a whip and knocked Knight nearly out of the ring with a big pounce. Archer followed it up with a buckle bomb right into a big chokeslam. Archer went for the pin, but Knight kicked out at two. The crowd chanted for Knight as Archer set up for the Old School rope walk.

Knight pulled Archer off the rope, sending him tumbling to the outside. Knight hit Archer with a slingshot crossbody to the outside. Back in the ring, Knight connected with his high signature springboard lariat and went for the pin, getting the three count.

WINNER Kevin Knight in 12:00.

(White’s Take: It would be impressive to see Knight beat someone so much larger than him, if only that someone hadn’t been Lance Archer. Still, Knight looked good and Archer looked imposing in his inevitable loss.)

-We accidentally threw to an All In: Texas package before cutting to the Opps in the back with their new trios title from the night before. Joe addressed the Death Riders, claiming that they are men, and seemingly that Hobbs is officially part of The Opps. Joe warned the Death Riders that they’re coming for more than the trios titles.

-We went back to that All In package with Ospreay hyping the event before going to break. [c]

-Back from commercial, Renee was backstage with to Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter ahead of their first ever match on Dynamite. Statlander is tired of hearing about Mercedes and Jamie agrees. Jamie says they both can go and Statlander agrees that it’s been a long time coming.

-Tony Schiavone is on the mic to read a letter from Dax and Cash of FTR. “Dear Tony and Nigel. I wish I could take back everything we did to you last week.” The letter goes on to claim that the punishment wasn’t severe enough! They clear up that they wouldn’t have went through with the spike piledriver and were only trying to scare Schiavone. They sign off with “I love you, Tony” before addressing Nigel being of weak body and mind.

(White’s Take: This is probably best-case scenario for a promo delivered by talent not in the building or on camera. The completely insincere FTR is a great heel take on Dax’s normal, somewhat-grating sincerity.)

-Tony threw to a video of Josh Alexander’s debut. We got a short video of Callis welcoming Josh to the Callis Family in the back.

(2) JOSH ALEXANDER & KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. ROCKY ROMERO & TOMOHIRO ISHII

Josh Alexander entered the ring with Don Callis already at the commentary desk. Takeshita entered second and got a round of applause, presumably for his performance the night before.

Rocky and Ishii entered to one of their theme songs. Takeshita and Ishii started the match at 29 minutes after the hour, predictably trading forearms in the middle of the ring. Ishii ran into a big boot before the two men traded chops and shoulder tackles before both going down on a shoulder tackle.

Alexander and Rocky both got the tag. Alexander tossed Rocky to the mat with ease. Rocky used his speed to get the advantage with an arm drag and running hurricanrana. Alexander knocked Rocky over the top rope onto the apron where Takeshita hit him with a dropkick as we went to break. [c]

Back from commercial, Rocky and Takeshita were fighting on the top rope before Rocky hit a Shiranui from the top rope, with both men crashing into the center of the ring. They both made the tag and Ishii and Alexander ran into each other in the ring. Ishii took control with a shoulder block and a back suplex. Ishii went for the pin, but Alexander kicked out at two.

Takeshita gave Ishii a kick as he hit the ropes, then into the ring and dropped Ishii with a big boot. Rocky ran in and hit a swinging DDT (springing off of Ishii) on Takeshita. Rocky and Ishii both work on Alexander with Ishii hitting a German suplex followed by a lariat for another two count.

Takeshita reentered the ring and dropped Ishii with a stiff forearm shot. Alexander lifted Ishii onto his shoulders into a torture rack position and spun him off into a powerbomb. Alexander went for the pin, but Ishii kicked out at two. Alexander transitioned into an ankle lock. Ishii struggled to escape the hold, but Rocky Romera hit a springboard cross body on Alexander to break it up.

Rocky then hit Takeshita with a crossbody to the outside. Alexander escaped a suplex attempt and then caught Ishii with a German suplex bridging into the pin. Rocky dove in to break up the pin. Rocky and Ishii double teamed Alexander, but Ishii accidentally knocked Rocky down with a clothesline. Alexander rolled Ishii up for a two count.

Back up, Alexander hit a big German suplex on Ishii, but he sprang right up to his feet. Alexander and Ishii hit each other with simultaneous forearms. Ishii tried to make the tag to Rocky, but Rocky hopped off the apron and left Ishii alone, presumably because of the accidental clothesline.

Alexander and Takeshita hit a double forearm smash on Ishii and then Alexander delivered a powerbomb right into the pin on Ishii for the three count. Crowd chanted “Rocky sucks” as Takeshita and Alexander celebrated their win.

WINNERS: Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita in 11:00.

-After the match, Rocky tried to make up with Ishii, but a mysterious hooded figure (who was clearly Trent) appeared and they both began to beat down Ishii. Trent offered a handshake to Don Callis and Callis handed him a large plumber’s wrench.

Rocky held up Ishii while Trent lined him up. He ran and smashed Ishii across the back of the neck with the wrench. Better than a screwdriver, I guess, but who knows what else Don has in his toolbox. Presumably Trent is back with Callis and Rocky is also?

(Whites Take: The actual match was fine. Josh Alexander looked good and probably should have been the focus, but instead they were into the dissension between Rocky and Ishii. And the game-changing return of Trent. And the intrigue of Rocky joining the Callis family? And they hit Ishii with a wrench. All met with a sigh.)

-We went to Lexi backstage with Mercedes Mone, who danced and irritatingly said “Boston, say hello to your CEO.” Harley popped in with Mini Mone, who got as good of a pop as real Mercedes. Mercedes called Harley a loser, which seemed to upset her, but Mini Mone said “there’s no crying in wrestling.” Harley cheered up and followed Merecedes off screen and we went to commercial. [c]

(3) MEGAN BAYNE (w/Penelope) vs. REBECCA SCOTT & ASHLEY FOX

Back from break, we got Megan Bayne entering with Penelope. They posed on the ring and Penelope helped Bayne take off her entrance apparel. The bell rang 11 minutes before the hour and both Scott and Fox immediately attacked Bayne from behind with a double dropkick.

Bayne was unphased, grabbed them both and double German suplexed them simultaneously. She grabbed one of them and delivered a powerbomb. She deadlifted and hit a second one, and then got a running start and drilled whichever woman with a third powerbomb. She grabbed the other one and hit Fate’s Descent onto the first one. Bayne easily pinned them both for the win.

WINNER: Megan Bayne in 1:00.

(White’s Take: good quick squash for Bayne, who looked impressive as usual and had the crown behind her this time.)

Penelope posed as Bayne told everyone to “Bow down.”

-We got a video package for Anthony Bowens. He reminds us that he’s the five-tool player. Those five tools are “power, athleticism, intelligence, the look, and the ‘it’ factor.” He’s the pride of professional wrestling and led by a “Badass.” So, Billy Gunn remains. He claimed he’s going after gold.

[HOUR TWO]

-Adam Cole’s music played as the new TNT champion walked to the ring for an open challenge. We got a replay of Cole winning the title at Dynasty.

(4) ADAM COLE vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI – TNT Championship open challenge

Cole looked concerned when the Death Riders’ music began to play. Claudio angrily walked down a set of stairs. He stopped to stare at Cole on the monitor before making his way through the crowd to the ring. Claudi randomly threw a chair towards the announce desk, apparently still angry about the trios titles.

The match started five minutes after the hour. Adam Cole started off with some strikes, but Claudio easily hoisted him up and bodyslammed him down. Cole reversed a whip into the corner, but Claudio bounced right out and hit him with a kick to the face.

Cole escaped a suplex with a sleeper hold that was quickly broken up. Cole hit a neckbreaker and then locked in a headlock. Claudio lifted Cole up, but Cole fought him off. Cole faked high and then went with a low kick and then a shining wizard-style knee to the face.

Cole went for the cover, but Claudio kicked out at two. Back up, Cole hit a pump kick that sent Claudio to the outside. Claudio tried to get back into the ring but Cole hit him with another pump kick on the apron, sending Claudio back to ringside. Claudio was frustrated on the outside while Cole posed in the ring and the crowd yelled “Adam Cole, Bay-bay.”

Claudio dragged Cole to the outside and threw him into the LED board. He ran in for a European uppercut, but Cole sidestepped it and Claudio hit the board hard. Cole followed up with forearms on the outside. Claudio came back and hit a backdrop suplex, dropping Cole across the top of the barricade.

Claudio rolled into the ring as the crowd chanted “Holy shit” and Cole rolled around the floor in pain. Claudio returned to ringside and hit a European uppercut. He then gorilla pressed Cole up and threw him clean over the barricade into the aisle.

Claudio returned to the ring as the crowd tried to will Cole back into the match. Cole struggled over the barricade and managed to get back in the ring. Claudio immediately leveled him with a clothesline and went for the pin. Cole kicked out at two.

Claudio locked in a rear chin lock, but Cole worked his way to his feet. Claudio released the hold and tossed Cole over the top rope. Cole tumbled to ringside as we went to commercial. [c]

We came back from break and Cole broke out of a headlock and got a two count on with backslide. Claudio hit back-to-back running European uppercuts in the corner, but on the third attempt he ran into a thrust kick to the face from Cole. The ref started the ten count with both competitors on the mat.

Both men got up and Cole hit a jawbreaker, a back elbow and kick before dropping Claudio with a backstabber. Cole went for the cover and Claudio kicked out at two. Claudio struggled to his feet as Cole set up for the Panama Sunrise.

Cole went for it, but Claudio reversed into a backdrop. Claudio set up for the Neutralizer, but Cole backdropped his way out of it. Claudio landed on his feet, but Cole caught him with a kick and then got him up and delivered a neckbreaker across his knee. Cole went for the pin but Claudio kicked out at two.

Cole went for the Panama Sunrise again, but Claudio swept out his legs and went into the giant swing. Only a few rotations before he tossed Cole and went for the pin. Cole kicked out at two and Claudio transitioned into a crossface. Cole struggled but broke free by putting Clauduo into a pinning predicament. The crowd got behind Cole as Claudio went to the top rope.

Claudio flew from the top rope, right into a superkick to the chest. Cole went for the cover and got a two count. Cole dropped the knee pad and set up for the Boom, but Claudio turned, popped Cole upinto the air and hit him with the Very European Uppercut. Claudio went for the pin, but Cole kicked out at two.

Claudio was frustrated and began to pummel Cole into the corner. The ref pulled Claudio off as Cole struggled to his feet to eat more uppercuts. Claudio beat Cole down again and was pulled off by the ref again before running back into the corner and hitting another flurry of strikes.

Claudio lifted Cole up onto the top rope and set up for a superplex. Claudio lifted Cole up a hit the superplex into the center of the ring. Claudio went for the cover, but Cole surprised him with a crucifix pin and got the three-count.

WINNER: Adam Cole in 16:00.

-Roddy and Kyle came down to help Cole up the ramp, possibly saving his life. Claudio returned to tearing up the ringside area, flipping the announce desk and sending Tony and Nigel scurrying. Yuta and Mox had to come out to calm Claudio down. The crowd chanted “Losers” to the death Riders as they left through the crowd.

(White’s Take: This was a very good match, with Cole basically surviving a very angry Claudio. Hopefully Cole can build on this momentum and use these open challenges to build himself back into something relevant.)

-We got a replay of Jericho being disappointed in Big Bill and Bryan Keith before going backstage where Lexi was with them. Bill said he was disappointed in Jericho. Bryan Keith defended Jericho, saying they should talk in private. Bill concluded that they need to win some matches and then we went to commercial. [c]

(5) LA FACCION INGOBERNABLES (Rush & Dralistico & The Beast Mortos) vs. KM & ROSARIO GRILLO & LSG

LFI made their interest to Rush’s music as Nigel claims they’re the “most ungovernable team in wrestling today.” Their unlucky-but-at-least-named opponents were already waiting in the ring.

The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour and all three members of LFI bull rushed the opposition. Things immediately spilled to the outside. Mortos beat down LSG in the ring before tagging in Dralistico. Dralistico hit LSG with a springboard Codebreaker.

The biggest opponent, KM came in and caught an enziguri from Dralistico, who immediately tagged in Rush. Dralistico hit Grillo and LSG with a dive to the outside as Rush decapitated KM in the corner with the Bulls Horns. Rush went for the pin and got the three-count.

WINNERS: LFI in 2:00.

-Renee interviewed Kevin Knight backstage, who was hanging out with Speedball. Kevin addressed not joining the Callis family before being interrupted by Ricochet. Ricochet was upset about losing the $400,000 from the week before. Speedball awkwardly agreed that they won the match. Ricochet offered some veteran advice about not upsetting the top talent.

Knight said he respects Ricochet’s skills and hot wife, but he can do something that Ricochet can’t. He then proceeded to shake his hair (reminder: Ricochet is bald). Ricochet threatened to smack him but Speedball kept things from escalating. Renee flipped her hair and walked off, much to the dismay of Ricochet.

(6) NICK WAYNE vs. KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahontes) – ROH Television Championship match

Nick Wayne entered alone per Christian’s orders. Komander entered accompanied by Alex Abrahontes. The referee held up the title as Schiavone hyped upcoming shows, primarily the Grand Slam Mexico show coming up.

The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. Komander extended his hand for the code of honor, but Nick Wayne spat in his face instead. Komander returned this offense with a dropkick. Komander started off strong with a series of strikes followed by a triple bounce springboard hurricanrana.

Nick reversed a whip throwing Komander to the apron and then ran headfirst into a kick. Komander went to the top rope, but Nick rolled ostensibly out of distance. But Komander ran the length of the ropes flipped off the ropes and then hit a high flying crossbody followed by another dropkick sending Nick out to the ramp.

Nick dodged a springboard move and dropped Komander into the ring and delivered a reverse hot shot. We went backstage to see the Patriarchy looking on proudly. Komander went for another springboard move, but Nick pushed him off the ropes, sending him flying to ringside as we went to commercial. [c]

Nick was in control back from break, but Komander reversed a whip into springboard armdrag into a pin for a two count. Komander dropped Nick with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker as the crowd started a “Komander” chant.

Komander knocked Nick onto the ramp with a springboard kick to the head. Komander followed it up with a dive over the rope into a senton on Nick on the ramp. Komander stuck a pretty moonsault into the pin, but Nick kicked out at two.

We got a chant that was apparently “Whose mom? Nick’s Mom.” Nick countered slipped off Komander’s shoulder into a rollup for two count. Nick then sidestepped a charging Komander, sending him face first into the middle turnbuckle. Komander dodged a kick from Nick and then planted him with a nasty looking poisonrana. Komander went for the pin and Nick just barely kicked out at two.

Komander went for yet another springboard move, but Nick sidestepped it and caught Komander with dragon suplex and bridged into the pin for a two count. Komander got to his feet and ate a roundhouse from Nick.

Nick went for Wayne’s World, but Komander swept out his feet via a 619 and then hit a springboard into a destroyer sending Nick rolling to the ringside. Komander hit a soaring springboard moonsault onto Nick at ringside and threw him back into the ring.

Komander went to the top rope and ran the ropes into a shooting star press, but Nick got his feet up and connected with Komander’s face. Nick hit a big roundhouse and lifted Komander up into a modified fisherman buster (a Prodigy-Plex, I’m told). Nick went for the pin and got the three-count.

WINNER: Nick Wayne in 12:00 to win the ROH TV Championship

(White’s Take: This was an impressive, high-flying affair. Komander got most of the offense. Definitely the most exciting offense, anyway. It seemed like a Showcase for Komander, except he lost his title. Nick did a good job working heel and surely impressed his father figure.)

-The Patriarchy were beaming backstage and Nick Wayne became the youngest singles champion in ROH history.

-We went to a quick hype video for Hologram and then commercial. [c]

We returned from break with Top Flight backstage addressing Cru (not “the” Cru, just “Cru”). Apparently, they talked to TK and got a tornado tag team booked for next week. Next week’s Collision is Playoff Palooza? Andretti and Lio Rush randomly wandered into the area. The briefly argued before we cut to the main event.

-Timeless Toni Storm entered in black and white with Luther. She rolled around the ring briefly as Schiavone mentioned some kind of four-hour Dynamite called Summer Blockbuster in the future. Luther proceeded to carry Toni to the announce area (the desk remained destroyed via Claudio’s temper tantrum).

(7) KRIS STATLANDER & JULIA HART vs. MERCEDES ONE & HARLEY CAMERON

-Statlander entered first, followed by Julia making her fancier entrance. Toni referred to Julia as a horror actress before Merecedes Mone’s music started. Harley Cameron entered by her side.

The match started with 14 minutes before the hour. Statlander and Merecedes locked up to start, but Statlander immediately overpowered his, so she tagged in Harley. Harley ran into the same problem, so she immediately tagged in Mercedes.

Harley fetched Mini Mone and threw the puppet at Statlander. Statlander threw it to Julia who tossed it on the apron and stomped it. Back in the ring, Harley took Statlander down with a spinning headscissor. Harley rolled Statlander up for a two count. Statlander came back with a vertical suplex before tagging in Julia.

Toni Storm delighted on commentary, referring to all of her potential opponents as “Slop Tarts,” but also great wrestlers. Nigel was working his way towards a “slap bottom.”

Back in the ring, Julia took Harley by the arm and walked to ropes before leaping off old school style. She followed it up with s sliding lariat to the back of the Harley’s neck and went for the pin. Harley kicked out at two. Harley dodged a clothesline and hit an enziguri, which gave her time to tag in Mercedes.

Mercedes ran directly into a drop toe hold from Julia. Julia proceeded to bash Merecedes’ head into the mat repeatedly and then hit a back elbow in the corner before tagging in Statlander. Statlander easily nailed Mercedes with a fallaway slam.

Mercedes rolled to ringside and Statlander followed her out. Meceredes tried to sweep out her legs on the apron, but Statlander escape with a handstand off the apron and then dodged a meteora from the Mercedes. The both stopped to look at Toni and then continued brawling at ringside as we went to a quick break. [c]

We returned from break with Merecedes taking down Statlander via an armdrag followed double knees in the corner. Mercedes set up and hit one amigo, two amigos, three amigos, and went for a fourth amigo but Statlander countered it. Stalander tried a suplex of her own, but Harley came in to break it up. However, Statlander used her strength to counter their double suplex and suplexed both women simultaneously. Statlander held on to Harley and Mercedes, rolled through and delivered a second amigo of her own. She held on to both again and finally hit the third amigo on both. So, a three times two amigos.

Backstage, Hayter seemed impressed as Statlander went for a middle rope splash on Mercedes and Harley, but they rolled out of the way together. Statlander tagged Julia in, who immediately hit a standing moonsault on the stacked Mercedes and Harley.

Mercedes countered a charging Julia and tied her up into the tree of woe. Mercedes went to the top rope, but Julia pulled herself up and suplexed Mercedes off the top. Harley caught Julia with a swinging neckbreaker as Toni Storm explained that she could, quote, “fart the entire building down.”

Statlander came in and hit a spinning Michinoku driver on Harley. Mercedes caught Statlander with a meteora and then Julia took Mercedes down with a leg trip. Toni called her a “spooky bitch” as Julia went to the top rope. Julia went for the moonsault, but Mercedes gets her knees up.

Statlander came in and went for the Staturday Night Fever. Her and Mercedes struggled and Harley tagged herself in to break it up. Statlander hit a big clothesline on Harley and then threw Mercedes into the corner, where Julia caught her in the tarantula lock in the ropes.

Meanwhile, Statlander hit Harley with a tilta-a-whirl backbreaker into the Hayterade lariat. Statlander goes for the pin and gets the win with Jamie Hayter’s finisher.

WINNER: Kris Statlander and Julia Hart in 12:00.

(White’s Take: This was a good match to close the show, tying in a couple storylines related to the Owen Hart Tournament.Harley still isn’t quite up to the level of the other competitors in this match, but she did fine. The highlight was, as ever, Toni storm on commentary.)

-Toni Storm clapped for Statlander before being carried off by Luther. Statlander and Julia stood in the ring, not exactly celebrating as Schiavone reminded us that “this is where the best wrestle” and the show went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Following one of the best Dynamites in recent memory, AEW delivered a special Thursday edition of Collision and it felt very much the same as the Saturday version. Good matches with good action that generally mean very little. We didn’t have the stakes of any tournament matches or storyline follow-up like we had from FTR from last week. A Ring of Honor title change could be considered newsworthy, but it’s the TV title and not even on ROH TV. Still an enjoyable two hours that went by quickly…sometimes too quickly to keep up for those of us trying to type out results.