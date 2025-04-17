FREE PODCAST 4/17 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Reaction to Money in the Bank taking place at WWE HQs, A Moment of Bliss, New Day, COVID concerns, live callers, mailbag (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (4-17-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Cameron Hawkins to discuss WWE Smackdown including the news that this year’s Money in the Bank matches will be taking place at WWE headquarters starting on the ground floor and ending on the roof. They also talk about WWE’s attempts to make Michael Cole a top candidate to contract the COVID-19 virus with all of the needless close-up-in-his-face interaction with wrestlers week after week, the emotionally charged Sonya Deville-Mandy Rose segment, Braun Strowman’s interview on “A Moment of Bliss,” New Day regaining the Smackdown Tag Team Titles, the push of The Forgotten Sons, and more. Then they answer Mailbag questions on a variety of topics including Tamina getting the win over Sasha Banks and where this Triple H “25th Anniversary” celebration could be headed in light of Cole’s comment about Triple H having never won the MITB before. The VIP Aftershow features additional email topics including other ideas for future Cinematic style pre-recorded matches, social spacing ideas for Smackdown including adding more atmosphere, rants against Tamina, and the new setting for the MITB matches at the WWE HQs.

