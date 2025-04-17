VIP PODCAST 4/17 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Reigns and Levesque speaking about Trump, all-time Ultimate WrestleMania line-up, Omega & Bucks legacies, Cody-Cena crowd reaction, more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Has the on-air authority figure outlived its usefulness?

Why has WWE stopped changing the names of wrestlers from anyone who has the same name as a McMahon? Why haven’t they changed Gunther back to Walter?

Should The Young Bucks have stated their desire to become AEW Tag Team Champions again?

Why is Kenny Omega able to be a serious person in Japan but not in the United States?

Have Omega and the Bucks damaged their legacy in AEW compared to pre-AEW?

How would Todd make around a dozen WrestleMania main events worse by adding a third person to iconic one-on-one matches?

Create the Ultimate WrestleMania card by assembling nine matches using wrestlers on past WrestleManias only once on the card and limit to one use of each title and one gimmick match.

Could the crowd turn on Cody Rhodes and cheer John Cena the way the crowd went against The Rock and for Hulk Hogan?

Thoughts on the effect of Nerd Culture in pro wrestling

How much of a turnoff are older acts when they’re featured on TV?

How is merchandise revenue split among those in factions?

What motivates WWE to push ex-AEW wrestlers and is spite or showing up Tony Khan part of it?

Isn’t the main issue with titles when they aren’t clearly differentiated in purpose rather than just the quantity of them?

Is this the laziest build to WrestleMania ever?

Is TKO pushing WWE to promote alt-right politics given what Roman Reigns and Paul Levesque recently said about Donald Trump?

