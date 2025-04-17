VIP PODCAST 4/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WrestleMania preview and predictions, NXT Stand & Deliver preview, WM weekend indy shows, Mariah, Naito, Grand Slam Mexico (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:
CURRENT EVENTS…
- Mariah May’s reported intent to jump from AEW to WWE
- AEW’s announcement about Grand Slam Mexico
- A review of AEW Collision and why Todd’s calculation of FTR’s wrestling IQ is dropping by the week
- A review of AEW Dynamite including Todd’s thoughts on the MJF parade of women segment with Hurt Business and everything else on the show
- Analysis of the impact of the departure of Tetusuya Naito from New Japan and what might be next for him
- A review of last week’s Windy City Riot
- A review of NXT from Tuesday night with the final build to Stand & Deliver
- A preview of Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver PLE
- A review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown including the latest Cody Rhodes promo
- A review of WWE Raw including the latest segment with Paul Heyman, C.M. Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins
- A preview of top WrestleMania weekend indy shows and how to watch and what’s worth watching
- A preview of both nights of WrestleMania
- A look back at the latest UFC event and a look ahead
