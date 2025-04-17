VIP PODCAST 4/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WrestleMania preview and predictions, NXT Stand & Deliver preview, WM weekend indy shows, Mariah, Naito, Grand Slam Mexico (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This is part one of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS…

Mariah May’s reported intent to jump from AEW to WWE

AEW’s announcement about Grand Slam Mexico

A review of AEW Collision and why Todd’s calculation of FTR’s wrestling IQ is dropping by the week

A review of AEW Dynamite including Todd’s thoughts on the MJF parade of women segment with Hurt Business and everything else on the show

Analysis of the impact of the departure of Tetusuya Naito from New Japan and what might be next for him

A review of last week’s Windy City Riot

A review of NXT from Tuesday night with the final build to Stand & Deliver

A preview of Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver PLE

A review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown including the latest Cody Rhodes promo

A review of WWE Raw including the latest segment with Paul Heyman, C.M. Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins

A preview of top WrestleMania weekend indy shows and how to watch and what’s worth watching

A preview of both nights of WrestleMania

A look back at the latest UFC event and a look ahead

