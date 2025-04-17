News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WrestleMania preview and predictions, NXT Stand & Deliver preview, WM weekend indy shows, Mariah, Naito, Grand Slam Mexico (144 min.)

April 17, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS…

  • Mariah May’s reported intent to jump from AEW to WWE
  • AEW’s announcement about Grand Slam Mexico
  • A review of AEW Collision and why Todd’s calculation of FTR’s wrestling IQ is dropping by the week
  • A review of AEW Dynamite including Todd’s thoughts on the MJF parade of women segment with Hurt Business and everything else on the show
  • Analysis of the impact of the departure of Tetusuya Naito from New Japan and what might be next for him
  • A review of last week’s Windy City Riot
  • A review of NXT from Tuesday night with the final build to Stand & Deliver
  • A preview of Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver PLE
  • A review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown including the latest Cody Rhodes promo
  • A review of WWE Raw including the latest segment with Paul Heyman, C.M. Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins
  • A preview of top WrestleMania weekend indy shows and how to watch and what’s worth watching
  • A preview of both nights of WrestleMania
  • A look back at the latest UFC event and a look ahead

