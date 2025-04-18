SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena says he still loves Vince McMahon echoing comments he made when the initial allegations of sexual abuse against him were made in 2024.

McMahon resigned from WWE in 2024 after a lawsuit was filed against him by Janel Grant accusing him of emotional abuse, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. McMahon has said he is innocent and denied the allegations leveled against him by Grant.

Cena appeared on the Howard Stern Show in February of 2024 and said he still loved McMahon despite the allegations of sexual abuse being made against him. Stern asked Cena how he planned to handle the allegations. “Right now, what I’m going to do is love the person I love, be their friend,” said Cena. “And by that it means like, ‘Hey, I love you, you have a hill to climb.

In an interview with The New York Times published today, Cena doubled down on his stance on Vince McMahon. “I don’t care who hears it: I love Vince,” Cena said. “I’m not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations of any kind, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly.”

Cena said he doesn’t care above any negative blowback he might get for his stance on McMahon. “I know people are going to be angry about that, but they can’t put their value on my relationship with somebody I love,” said Cena.