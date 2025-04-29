News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (4/29): Announced matches, location, how to watch

April 29, 2025

When: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Ricky Saints vs. Lexis King – NXT North American Championship match
  • Hank & Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura – NXT Tag Team Championship match
  • Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo go face-to-face
  • Iyo Sky to appear

