NXT PREVIEW (4/29): Announced matches, location, how to watch

When: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Ricky Saints vs. Lexis King – NXT North American Championship match
- Hank & Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura – NXT Tag Team Championship match
- Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo go face-to-face
- Iyo Sky to appear
