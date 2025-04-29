30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (4/24/1995): Triple H’s unfortunate debut on Raw, Bam Bam Bigelow’s babyface turn, Bertha Faye’s debut, Vince McMahon seems elsewhere on commentary, Diesel, DiBiase

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

APRIL 24, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #332 )

-The program opened with a preview of the Diesel title defense against Bam Bam Bigelow on Raw, with most of the hype surrounding Bigelow’s status with the Million Dollar Corporation and how the results of the title match would affect that standing…

(1) The Smoking Gunns beat The Brooklyn Brawler & Barry Horowitz in a short match…

-Vince McMahon interviewed Ted DiBiase and Bam Bam Bigelow about his title shot later on Raw. Bigelow sported a black eye. McMahon asked him about it, but Bigelow didn’t give him a straight answer…

-After a commercial break, McMahon interviewed Diesel. Diesel said he is going to follow in Bret Hart’s footsteps and defend the title often and against all challengers. McMahon mentioned that Diesel was in Germany the day before and experienced a nine time zone change…

(2) Bertha Fay (w/Harvey Wippleman) beat Pantera Serina. Bertha dressed in bright, multi-colored polka dots and see-through nylons in her debut. When a top rope bodyblock was screwed up by both women, McMahon may have slipped by saying “there was a lack of communication on that move.” McMahon seemed a half-step off throughout the show on his commentary, as if his mind was elsewhere. In another slip-up, Lawler referred to Wippleman as “Bruno,” his current name in Memphis…

-On the “In Your House” report, Tod Pettengill announced Diesel vs. Sid, Jeff Jarrett & Roadie vs. 1-2-3 Kid & Razor Ramon, and Bret Hart vs. Hakushi…

(3) Diesel pinned Bam Bam Bigelow to retain the WWF Title. Tatanka came to ringside mid-way through the match and hit Diesel behind the ref’s back. In the end, Tatanka tripped Bigelow by mistake on a reversal by Diesel. Diesel followed up with a powerbomb for the pin.

-After the loss, DiBiase berated Bigelow for his losses to 1-2-3 Kid, Lawrence Taylor, and Diesel despite the support of the Million Dollar Corporation. Bigelow retaliated against Tatanka and threw him over the top rope. Bigelow then grabbed the mic and said, “You can’t fire me. I quit.” I.R.S. then came to the ring and kicked Bigelow from behind. A “Diesel, Diesel” chant began, but Sid came to the ring first. Sid began kicking Bigelow and then powerbombed him. Diesel then made the save…

-Next week’s Raw main event was then plugged: Razor Ramon vs. Psycho Sid…

(4) Aldo Montoya beat The Black Phantom. Montoya now wears a life preserver type shoulder piece to the ring with him. During the match, McMahon ribbed Lawler about his so-called “open contract” for Bret Hart, which Bret says he hasn’t been able to find yet. McMahon then plugged a live interview with Bigelow by Ross on the WWF 900 line and an update on Shawn Michaels’s condition…

-Hunter Hearst Helmsley made his Raw debut but only lasted a half second before a commercial interrupted him.

-After the commercial, McMahon and Lawler plugged USA Network’s “Duckman”…

-They showed footage of what took place after Diesel made his run-in earlier in the show. Bigelow offered his hand to Diesel and they shook hands to the cheers of fans.

-After the clip aired, McMahon filled the time left over from the aborted Hearst interview with more discussion with Lawler about his Bret Hart challenge…

Strong Point: The build-up for Diesel vs. Bigelow was thorough and well-produced. It made the match seem to be significant and not just another TV match.

Weak Point: In general, this was an especially weak live Raw. Diesel vs. Bigelow was hard-fought, but lacked good athleticism. McMahon seemed distracted. Technical problems hurt, also. The post-match angle was run of the mill stuff. Ted DiBiase’s character continues to be too one-dimensional.