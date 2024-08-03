WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS (8/3): Keller’s report with analysis of Cody vs. Solo, Morgan vs. Ripley, Priest vs. Gunther, Bayley vs. Jax, Punk vs. Drew with Seth as referee

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SUMMERSLAM REPORT

AUGUST 3, 2024

CLEVELAND, OHIO AT CLEVELAND BROWNS STADIUM

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK & PPV

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

-The pre-show ended with the panel discussing which match they most anticipated. They acknowledged that C.M. Punk vs. Drew McIntyre is a pick of many fans even if there’s no title on the line.

-They went to Michael Cole who commented on clips of various wrestlers arriving at the arena. Cole said Liv and Rhea would kick off the show.

-Jelly Roll sang “God Bless America” live from mid-ring.

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, made his ring entrance to the start the show. In a grinding voice, he welcomed everyone to Summerslam. He threw back to Jelly Roll who performed “Liar.” They interspersed clips of WWE wrestlers and fans with the live performance.

-Miz stood in the stands as host of the show and said he wanted to feel the live energy of the crowd.

(1) LIV MORGAN vs. RHEA RIPLEY (w/Dominik Mysterio) – WWE Women’s Title match

As Ripley and Dom walked out, Cole called Dom “Rhea’s boy toy.” He noted she never lost the title after holding it for 379 days. They went to Cole, Graves, and McAfee at ringside. Cole said over 50,000 were in attendance. He noted the referee is wearing a “referee cam.” It had a hard liquor sponsor. Liv then made her entrance. The bell rang 14 minutes into the hour. Liv ducked out to ringside early and then rolled back into the ring once Rhea went after her. Liv laughed. Rhea returned to the ring. Liv ducked out again.

Once Rhea got in some offense, Dom smiled and applauded. Ripley high-fived Dom, then licked his cheek. Cole said he can’t stand Dom, but he’s doing something right since he has Ripley. Graves said there should be an ordinance against the pheromones that he’s giving off. McAfee’s (odd and disconcerting) obsession with poop came up again. He rambled about a “pieces of crap” and said “people look like after a poop has happened and you get your butt wiped.” He said Dom is “a poop stain.” (Please stop.) Cole chuckled and said he was painting a picture.

Ripley headbutted Liv and drove her into the top turnbuckle. Liv threw Ripley into the corner turnbuckle and the grabbed her shoulder in pain. She said, “It’s out!” The ref asked if he should stop it. She shouted, “No!” Cole said the injured shoulders is probably dislocated. She fought off Liv and then rolled to the floor near Dom. Liv kicked Ripley into the ringside steps. Ripley kept holding her shoulder. Liv stomped on it and rolled her into the ring and scored a two count at 6:00.

Liv leaped at Ripley at ringside, but Dom shoved Ripley out of the way and so Liv landed on him. Ripley threw Liv back into the ring. She kept clutching at her shoulder. Ripley rammed her shoulder into the announce desk to knock it back into socket. Cole said he’s never seen anything like that. McAfee said it was mind-blowing. Graves compared it to something Finn Balor did at a Summerslam years ago. She went on the attack against Liv and scored a two count.

Liv countered a Rip Tide attempt with a DDT for a near fall. Ripley went on a stretch of offense with more two counts. Liv yanked Ripley’s arm over the middle rope and then grabbed a chair. Ripley battled back and finally landed a Rip Tide. Graves said that had to be cathartic. Ripley picked up a chair. Graves said if she swings it, “the gold is gone.” Dom stood on the ring apron and yanked it away from her. The crowd roared. Dom explained she can’t use it or she’ll get DQ’d. Graves said the fans should be applauding. Liv knocked Ripley into Dom, knocking her to the floor. She then hit Oblivion and scored a believable near fall. Fans popped and chanted, “Holy shit!”

Dom ran over and got the ref’s attention. Liv then gave Ripley an Oblivion onto the chair. Liv scored a three count. Cole said, “What the hell?” Dom smiled at ringside.

WINNER: Morgan in 16:00 to retain the Women’s Title.

-Dom then helped Liv up and kissed her. Cole exclaimed, “Dom, you sorry two-timin’ son of a bitch!” McAfee called him a piece of trash. Cole asked if it’s a been a ruse for months. They showed a fuming Ripley in the ring soaking up what happened.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not sure that made any sense. Rhea had multiple chances to win before Dom went far enough to cost her the match. Dom also clearly helped Ripley not get hit by a diving Liv and also helped Ripley not get DQ’d for using a chair. There was no guarantee that Dom would have a chance to actually cost Ripley the match because of how long he waited. The announcers also had to play dumb for way too long after the match considering Dom smiled right after the finish. This was on the lower end of logic and execution for an angle that has been built up for months. The match itself was solid, and Ripley did a great job selling the shoulder.)

-They showed Sami Zayn warming up backstage. [c]

-They cut backstage to the Judgement Day hangout. Damien Priest barged in and grabbed Finn Balor and asked if he knew. Balor said of course he didn’t know. Balor said they should go look for Dom and confront him. J.D. McDonagh told Priest he’s there for him. Priest said, “I’m gonna kill this kid.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Good follow-up to the angle.)

(2) SAMI ZAYN vs. BRON BREAKKER – Intercontinental Championship

The bell rang 43 minutes into the hour. Breakker charged at Sami, who leapfrogged him, so Breakker crashed shoulder-first into the corner. Breakker dropped to the floor and clutched his shoulder. Sami then landed a running flip dive onto Breakker. Sami leaped off the top rope, but Breakker ducked and then clotheslined him.

Breakker gave Sani a Frankensteiner for a near fall at 3:00. McAfee made another reference to poop, saying he “pooped my pants” after Scott Steiner was angry with him for changing the name of the Frankensteiner. Breakker told Sami to quit. Sami slapped him back over and over. Sami set up a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Breaker blocked it. Breakker flipped out of a back suplex but almost landed on his head in the process. The announcers gasped. Sami then gave Breakker a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall.

Breakker caught Sami with a knee, but Sami countered with an exploder suplex. When Sami charged, Breakker speared him. Breakker then lowered his straps, ran the ropes, and speared Sami for the three count. “Welcome to the Bron Breakker ear!” exclaimed Cole. Graves said, “Get used to it!”

WINNER: Breakker in 6:00 to capture the Intercontinental Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good while it lasted, but it wasn’t formatted to be an epic fight. All in all, a bit anticlimactic given the nature of the feud, but they wanted to put Breakker over strong.) [c]

-A sponsored video clip aired of Drew McIntyre attacking C.M. Punk.

-They showed Stephanie McMahon in the crowd waving. Then they showed scenes of Cleveland’s waterfront. [c]

(3) LOGAN PAUL vs. L.A. KNIGHT – U.S. Title match

Logan made his entrance first. He wore Cleveland brown and tore up a fan sign on his way to the ring. He was joined by MGK, a rapped out of Cleveland. Cole said he works with Jelly Roll. Logan arrived in Logan’s stolen sports-drink branded truck. Knight then bashed in the side window. He said he’s now coming for his U.S. Title. Graves said Knight is guilty of vandalism and grand theft auto and he should have been arrested. As Knight began to enter the ring, Logan knocked him to the floor. Logan went after Knight at ringside. Logan sprayed some of his energy drink into Knight’s face after Knight took time to yell at Knight’s crew at ringside.

Logan took the lid off the announce desk and cleared it of monitors, then tried to throw Knight on it. Knight fought back and rammed Logan’s into the table, although Logan’s hand clearly hit each time and his face didn’t connect. Knight then gave Logan leaping neckbreaker on the announce desk. The table didn’t collapse and they both hit hard. Cole said the match may never officially start. Knight threw Logan into the ring and the ref called for the bell 6 minutes into the second hour.

Knight delivered an inverted atomic drop and a clothesline for a two count. Logan made a comeback and threw Knight shoulder-first into the corner (three matches in a row for a variation of that spot). Cole noted Logan’s first match in WWE was at Summerslam 2022 and beat Miz, then beat Ricochet last year at Summerslam. Fans taunted Logan with a chant of “You suck!” Logan landed a splits legdrop for a two count. Knight fought back and they exchanged wild swings. Logan landed a gut-wrench suplex. He followed with an “overbomb” that looked more like Knight countering a powerbomb to land on Logan. Logan scored a two count.

Graves said Logan is controversial and gets the world talking. “You can pick a side, but you can’t question the talent and ability.” McAfee said he loves the business. Knight recovered and surprised a showboating Logan with a quick powerslam. Both were down and slow to get up. Knight landed a Side Effect. Knight landed a top rope elbowdrop for a two count. Knight lifted Logan onto his shoulders, but Logan slipped free and then landed a springboard clothesline to knock Knight off the ring apron to the floor at 7:00. Logan then landed an impressive springboard moonsault onto Knight at ringside.

Back in the ring, they countered each other including Logan scoring a two count with a backslide as a counter to a BFT. Logan nailed Knight with his right hand for a near fall. Logan looked up, wide-eyed in shock. Logan blocked a BFT attempt. Knight leaped and met Logan on the top rope and superplexed him quickly and scored a two count. The crowd popped for the kickout. Fans were standing at ringside.

Logan raked Knight’s eyes. Logan called for help from one of his followers at ringside. Knight slidekicked Logan. Knight yanked one of the hangers-on, Jeff, to ringside and stomped away at him. Logan threw Knight shoulder-first into the ringpost. MGK handed Logan brass knuckes that he had hanging around his neck on a chain. Knight pulled Logan onto the ring apron and went for a suplex, but Logan hit him with the knux. He got rid of the weapon, then went for a springboard flip clothesline. Knight side-stepped him and hit the BFT for the win.

WINNER: Knight in 12:00 to capture the U.S. Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: A lot to like about the match, but it also at times seemed to lose some steam. Besides the official 12 minutes, there was a lengthy brawl beforehand. The finish is a surprise, especially since brass knuckles tend to be decisive. Logan’s gotten some bad publicity lately. I’m curious if WWE officials will be glad he’s out of the mix for a while, assuming he is.) [c]

(4) BAYLEY vs. NIA JAX (w/TIffany Stratton) – WWE Women’s Title match

Jax came out first. McAfee talked about her having an aura. Cole noted Bayley and Jax haven’t had a one-on-one match in over five years. The bell rang 34 minutes into the second hour. Bayley wrapped Jax’s arm around the middle rope early and kicked it. Cole praised her gameplan. Jax shoved her down and then lifted her and set up a powerbomb. Bayley slipped free and hit a jaw-breaker. Jax then gave her a quick Samoan Drop.

Bayley side-stepped a charging Jax. Jax, though, attacked Bayley on the ring apron and went for a legdrop. Bayley moved and kicked Jax into the ringside barricade. Bayley leaped at Jax with a Thesz Press.

Bayley applied an overhead sleeper. Cole and Graves noted Bayley tapped Jax with that in 2015. Jax countered and slammed Bayley to the mat. Then she landed a rolling senton and a legdrop for a near fall. Jax went for a legdrop off the second rope. Bayley moved. Bayley then hit a Bayley-to-Belly for a near fall at 6:00. Jax came back with an Annihilator a minute later for a near fall. Jax rammed Bayley into the mat over and over, then headbutted and tossed her into the corner. Jax said, “I’m so reckless, I’m so clumsy.” Jax charged at Bayley, but Bayley moved and Jax went shoulder-first into the ringpost. (That’s four out of four matches with a spot like that.)

Bayley leaped through the ropes onto Jax’s shoulders. Jax turned it into a slam at ringside. Jax landed a hip attack in the corner back in the ring. She set up another Annihilator. Bayley stood and powerbombed Jax off the second rope, holding Jax up as she walked a few steps out of the corner. That was a feat of strength and balance. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Bayley then landed a flying top rope elbow for a near fall at 11:00.

Tiffany Stratton’s music played and she ran out with the briefcase. Bayley knocked her off the ring apron and then scored a two count on Jax with a stack leverage cover. Bayley leaped at Jax, but Jax turned it into a powerbomb. Jax followed with a released powerbomb. She followed with two Annihilators for the win.

Tiffany celebrated with Jax, holding up her custom Money in the Bank briefcase, but wisely not even hinting at a cash-in.

WINNER: Jax in 12:00 to capture the WWE Women’s Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. It did feel, though, that it wouldn’t end until Tiffany got involved in some way. Some impressive exchanges and big moves in that one definitely got the crowd popping and gasping.)

