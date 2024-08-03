VIP AUDIO 8/3 – WWE SummerSlam Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Cody vs. Solo, Morgan vs. Ripley, Drew vs. Punk, Priest vs. Gunther, Bayley vs. Jax, Sami vs. Breakker (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE SummerSlam, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch analysts Todd Martin and Rich Fann. They review the show start to finish including Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre vs. C.M. Punk, Damien Priest vs. Gunther, Bayley vs. Nia Jax, and Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker.

