AEW COLLISION RESULTS (8/3): Hologram & Mistico vs. Premiere Athletes, Storm-Mariah feud heats up, Eight-Man Tag Main Event, Claudio, Thunder Rosa, more

AEW COLLISION REPORT – EPISODE 56

AUGUST 3, 2024

ARLINGTON, TEXAS AT ESPORTS STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Alicia Atout

[HOUR ONE]

-Cold open to start the show.

-Christian Cage opened the show and reflected on the recent victory in which “The Patriarchy” won the Trios Championships. Christian emphasized the difference between a belt and a title, stating that a title signifies being a champion. Christian gave one Trios Title to Nick Wayne. Christian praised Wayne as a prodigy and the youngest champion in AEW history. Christian acknowledged Killswitch as the muscle and finisher of the team, essential for the Patriarchy’s success. However, Christian said that Killswitch did not give birth to a prodigy.

Christian then gave the other Trios Title to Mother Wayne. Killswitch acted like he would turn on Christian, but then the House of Black interrupted. Christian asked what the House of Black would do since they were no longer a trio. The lights went black, and Buddy Matthews made his return. The Patriarchy attempted to run away on the ramp, but the Bang Bang Gang cut them off. The Patriarchy ran through the crowd, but Kip Sabian threw Nick Wayne to the wolves, and the babyfaces beat him down afterward.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Not groundbreaking by any means, but this is the most interesting the Trios Division has looked in over a year. I can’t stress enough when the House of Black pulls back on the out-of-place promos, fans want to cheer for them. I’m glad AEW is finally pushing them as babyfaces. I assume this is leading to a multiple-man champion match at All In with the addition of the Bang Bang Gang. A Killswitch turn, although it has been picked back up pending the location and the timing, I still feel the turn could receive a good reaction.)

-A recap was shown from Battle of Belts when Dustin Rhodes & Von Erich’s won the ROH Six-man Tag TEeam Ttles. Sammy Guevara returned on the latest episode of ROH to help Dustin Rhodes.

-Lexy Nair interviewed Dustin and the Von Erichs backstage. Guevara then interrupted it to tell Dustin and the Von Erichs that he is free from a vortex and can do whatever he wants for the first time. Guevara mentioned he wants to team up with all three men in ROH and AEW.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Guevara has never worked well as a babyface. However, a new group and Dustin Rhodes’s support and guidance could restore him to his status as a pillar.)

(1) HOLOGRAM & MISTICO vs. THE PREMIER ATHLETES

(Ari Daivari & Tony Nese) (w/Mark Sterling)

Before the match started, a recap was shown: Chris Jerhico jumping Mistico a few weeks back at a CMLL event. The fans were very behind Hologram before the match started. Daivar and Nese beat down Hologram before he made the tag to Mistico, and he ran wild. Mistico and Hologram nailed a few double-team moves and cleared the ring. [C]

After the break, Nese got the heat on Mistico. Nese and Daivar went to double-team Mistico, but Mistico hit a double springboard elbow. Mistico made the hot tag to Hologram, and he ran wild. Nese hit a good-looking powerbomb for only a near fall. Hologram went for a DDT on Daivar, but Sterling jumped on the apron for the distraction. Hologram ran the ropes and threw a diving spear at Sterling on the outside. In the match’s closing moments, Mistico and Hologram dove to the outside, and Hologram threw Daivar back in the ring to nail a 450 Splash to secure the pinfall victory for his team.

WINNERS: Hologram & Mistico in 9:40

(Brian’s Thoughts: Mistico looked spotty in places, but Hologram remains strong and is getting cheered like crazy. With so many shows in Texas, I hope Hologram’s break-out moment in AEW eventually happens in front of a Texas crowd.)

-A recap was shown from AEW Dynamite of the Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland promo.

(2) TONI STORM vs. ROCHE ROCHELLE

Before the match started, Mariah May went to ringside to join the commentary team. May had a new look and music. May ran down Schiavone, and Nigel got a good laugh out of the putdown. Storm made her way down the ramp and attacked May. Christopher Daniels attempted to tell May to return to the locker room, and Storm dove off the stage onto them both like a bat out of hell. The bump that May and Daniels took was excellent. The fans chanted, “Let them fight!” The security team finally broke up with both women. Storm’s challenger, Rochelle, jumped her, and the match finally started. Storm suplexed Rochelle and hit a hip attack. Storm no-sold offense from Rochelle and won the match with Storm Zero.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 0:56

(Brian’s Thoughts: I know some fans wanted more from this feud after the huge Mariah May turn, but I think they have measured this entire program perfectly. May vs. Storm at Wembley is the best and the most extensive program AEW will feature on PPV for All In. The brawl and chemistry between these women were incredible. This brawl felt like chaos, like someone picking a fight with you at a bar. I’m convinced this feud does not end in Wembley with a basic elbow tie. With the story’s beats, the huge heel turn, and the recent promos from Storm, I believe the match at All-In will be announced as a dog collar match or Texas Death match .)

-A video package featuring the backstory of Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay as best friends was shown.

-A video package was shown from MJF defending the American Title at CMLL.

(3) KYLE FLETCHER vs. BRIAN CAGE

Don Callis joined the commentary team before the match started. The fans were very behind Fletcher. Cage nailed Fletcher with a huge shoulder block. Fletcher followed up with a running and a dive to the outside. Both men brawled on the outside, which led to Fletcher getting a head of steam and doing a running cannonball on the ramp. [C]

After the break, both men brawled on the top rope, and Cage ended up doing an avalanche side slam or sorts for a near fall. Cage went for the Drill Claw, but Fletcher countered with a roll-up for a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, both men exchanged super kicks, and Fletcher hit a Tombstone Powerdrive to secure the victory.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 6:00

(Brian’s Thoughts: The sudden babyface pivot was out of the blue but, indeed, the best move for Fletcher. The match Fletcher had against Will Ospreay was back in early March of this year, and there’s been little follow-up for him as a singles wrestler in AEW. Fletcher could be a guy in AEW 1-2 years from now. The quality in the ring is there; he’s changed his look and put on a great deal of weight to improve his strength. He’s someone I would undoubtedly monitor as a fan moving forward.)

-After the match, Fletcher grabbed a microphone and called out MJF. Fletcher challenged MJF for an American Title match this Wednesday on Dynamite. MJF came on the screen, insulted Fletcher, and said he would give Fletcher an eliminator match this Wednesday.

-A video package was shown with Bryan Danielson hyping up his match at All-In vs. Swever Strickland.

-Renee Paquette was backstage with Jeff Jarrett and his crew. Jarret challenged Danielson to any match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

[HOUR TWO]

(4) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. LEE MORIARTY (w/Shane Taylor) vs. TOMOHIRO ISHII – Continental title contenders match

All three men exchanged forearms and kicks. Ishii and Castagnoli exchanged shoulder blocks, but Moriarty ruined the fun with a shotgun dropkick to both men. Moriarty went for a rear naked choke, but Castagnoli reversed into a pin attempt. Moriarty hit a dive on the outside to both men. [C]

After the break, all three men chopped each other in the middle of the ring. Castagnoli hit a double closeline to wipe out both men. The fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Moriarty hit Ishii with a pump kick, and Castagnoli followed up with the Giant Swing. Ishii covered Moriarty for only a near fall before Castagnoli broke up the attempt. A flurry of roll-ups were exchanged from all three men. Castagnoli hit the Neutralizer Moriarty, but Ishii broke up the pin attempt. In the match’s closing moments, Ishii hit a running closeline onto Moriarty. Castagnoli pulled Ishii out of the ring and hit a running European uppercut on Moriarty to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Claudio Castagnoli in 10:30

(Brian’s Thoughts: It was a fun match, and the prospects of Castagnoli vs. Okada wrestling at All-In are intriguing.)

-Backstage Lexy interviewed Top Flight with a new group member, Leila Gray, as the Flight Attendant. M&M Collection interrupted the interview and were entraining during the interaction.

(Brian’s Thoughts: I’m a fan after watching MxM Collection live twice last weekend. They are the proper amount of silly you need in wrestling. They are a welcomed addition to a tag team division lacking personality and depth.)

(5) THUNDER ROSA vs. TAYA VALKYRIE

The match started fast, with Rosa bull rushing Valkyrie. Rosa whipped Valkyrie in the corner and hit her with running knees. Rosa hit a running closeline and went for a pin attempt, but Valkyrie rolled out of the ring. [c]

After the break, both women exchanged forearms in the middle of the ring. Rosa in a dropkick and followed up with a running dropkick for a near fall. Valkyrie went for the Glam Slam, but Rosa reserved it into a stomp to the chest. Johnny T.V. interfered in the match, and Valkyrie regained the advantage. In the match’s closing moments, Rosa followed up with a running dropkick to Johnny Valkyrie and went for a stomp, but Rosa reversed into the Camel Clutch to secure the submission victory.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa at 7:52

(Brian’s Thoughts: Good showing from Rosa. Her moves look stiffer than the past few weeks, which appears to be a part of Rosa finding this anger inside for the Diana Perazzo feud.)

-After the match, Rosa Challenged Perazzo to a Texas Bull Rope match next week on Collision.

(6) DARBY ALLIN & FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) & MARK BRISCOE vs. “THE BEAST” MORTOS & THE UNDISPUTED KINGDOM (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett & Roderick Strong)

Harwood was back in trunks for the first time since returning to ring action. Quick tags in and out from the babyface team. Harwood and Taven exchanged chops to the chest. Briscoe joined the chop party, and the fans chanted, “Dem Boyz.” Darby hit a headlock takeovers on Taven, went for a cover, and got a near fall. Taven tagged in Mortos, and the fans cheered. Mortos ran wild and cleared the ring. Strong hit an Angle Slam and a dropkick, and the match broke down for the first time. [c]

After the break, the fans chanted, “We want Mortos!” Wheeler went for a tag, but Taven took Darby out with a Russian Leg sweep to the outside. Wheeler finally got the hot tag into Briscoe, and he ran wild. Briscoe hit a DVD onto Taven and hit the Froggy Bow, but the heels broke up the pin attempt.

The match broke down again, and Mortos hit a dive to the outside. Mortos ran wild in the match. Mortos hit a splash onto Harwood for a close near fall. Strong taunted Harwood, and both men hit a double clothesline on each other. Harwood went for the tag to his team, but no one was available. Mortos hit a frog splash onto Harwood for a near fall. Mortos and Harwood chopped each other in the chest, but Harwood hit a spine buster. He finally made a hot tag for Darby, and Darby ran wild. Taven and Bennett for a Spiked Power driver, but Darby broke the hold. Darby Wheeler and Briscoe all hit dives. In the match’s closing moments, Wheeler and Hardwood hit Power and Glory, Briscoe hit the Foggy Bow, and Darby hit the Coffin Drop to secure the victory for his team.

WINNERS: Darby Allin & FTR & Mark Briscoe at 18:52.

(Brian’s Thoughts: This was a fun match that got good in the last two to three minutes. The Beast Mortos has gotten over well in Texas in the past few weeks.)

-After the match, FTR attempted to cut a post-promotion but was interrupted by Acclaimed. Max Caster said Acclaimed doesn’t give a shit about FTR’s legacy. Caster mentioned FTR hasn’t beaten them before, and if FTR has a problem, they need to nut up or shut up. Briscoe attempted to be the voice of reason before

FINAL THOUGHTS: The wrestling on the show was solid to good, but that’s okay. I’m just more encouraged about the angles and developments on the show. I know the tagline is for the sickos, but the audience is also rewarded by follow-up, and if Collision is a place where story beats will take place, the show will be more appointment television.

