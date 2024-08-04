FREE PODCAST 8/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: WWE Summerslam post-show with Parks & Peteani discussing title changes, Roman Reigns’ return, Dominik and Finn Balor’s turns, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Frank Peteani for a complete run-down and analysis of WWE Summerslam. They discuss the night’s turns, returns, and title changes with callers (including a live correspondent), emailers, and members of the chat.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO