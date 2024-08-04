FREE PODCAST 8/4 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (8-5-2019) Keller & LeClair talk attempted vehicular homicide on Reigns mystery, Seth responds to Lesnar, Maria drops 24/7 Title at fake OBGYN, Goldberg returns (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-5-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’a Brandon LeClair to talk with live callers and answer mailbag questions along with a conversation with an on-site correspondent from Pittsburgh, Pa. They talked with live callers about a wide range of topics including Seth Rollins’ response to Brock Lesnar, the return of Goldberg as Dolph Ziggler’s surprise Summerslam opponent, the Roman Reigns vehicular homicide attempt whodunit mystery, the weird opening women’s tag team match pairings, the 24/7 Title change at the fake doctor’s office, and much more. They also find out what was advertised that didn’t take place in Pittsburgh.

