VIP AUDIO 8/3 – WKH – The News: Britt Baker-MJF incident with additional details and insights, Minute-by-Minute viewership details on MJF-Ospreay match, Shane McMahon-Tony Khan, more (24 min.)

An overview of the Britt Baker-MJF incident behind the scenes with new additional details and insights

Minute-by-Minute viewership details on the MJF-Ospreay hour long match with a comparison to the Triple H-Chris Benoit Iron Man match on Raw 20 years ago

A look at the Shane McMahon-Tony Khan meeting and Shane’s public comment afterward.

And more including some in-house notes

