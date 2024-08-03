VIP AUDIO 8/3 – WKH – The News: Britt Baker-MJF incident with additional details and insights, Minute-by-Minute viewership details on MJF-Ospreay match, Shane McMahon-Tony Khan, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reports on these topics:
- An overview of the Britt Baker-MJF incident behind the scenes with new additional details and insights
- Minute-by-Minute viewership details on the MJF-Ospreay hour long match with a comparison to the Triple H-Chris Benoit Iron Man match on Raw 20 years ago
- A look at the Shane McMahon-Tony Khan meeting and Shane’s public comment afterward.
- And more including some in-house notes
