FREE PODCAST 8/3 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Hernandez provides amazing insights into frustration with how TNA operated in his eight years there, his odd way of being released, live callers and emails (138 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (8-4-2014), Wade Keller interviews Shawn Hernandez, formerly of TNA from 2006 through 2014. He provides amazing insights into frustration with how TNA has operated over the last eight years, his odd and disheartening way of being released, backstage stories, and much more with live callers and emails in the mix.

