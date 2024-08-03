WWE SUMMERSLAM PREVIEW (8/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, August 3, 2024
Where: Cleveland, Ohio at Cleveland Browns Stadium
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 50,324 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 56,083.
How To Watch: Live on Peacock and WWE Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa – Undisputed WWE Championship Match
- Logan Paul vs. L.A. Knight – United States Championship Match
- C.M. Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with special guest referee Seth Rollins)
- Damian Priest vs. Gunther – World Heavyweight Championship Match
- Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley – Women’s World Championship Match
- Bayley vs. Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Championship Match
- Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker – Intercontinental Championship Match
