WWE SUMMERSLAM PREVIEW (8/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

August 3, 2024

When: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Where: Cleveland, Ohio at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 50,324 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 56,083.

How To Watch: Live on Peacock and WWE Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa – Undisputed WWE Championship Match
  • Logan Paul vs. L.A. Knight – United States Championship Match
  • C.M. Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with special guest referee Seth Rollins)
  • Damian Priest vs. Gunther – World Heavyweight Championship Match
  • Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley – Women’s World Championship Match
  • Bayley vs. Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Championship Match
  • Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker – Intercontinental Championship Match

