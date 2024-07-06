LECLAIR’S WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2024 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Priest vs. Rollins, men’s & women’s ladder matches, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2024 REPORT

JULY 6, 2024

TORONTO, CA AT SCOTIABANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Corey Graves

-Michael Cole talked over a drone shot high above Toronto. He said they’re at the Scotiabank Arena, home to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors.

The Bloodline was shown arriving earlier in the day. Cole said that Solo Sikoa has promised he’ll make Cody Rhodes acknowledge him tonight. Cody Rhodes was then shown exiting his bus and heading to greet fans. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton were shown arriving, as well.

A car with a “STRATUS” license plate pulled into the parking lot. Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus emerged, announced as guest host.

Finally, Seth Rollins was shown walking backstage, followed by the Judgment Day. Cole said that careers will change and lives will be altered tonight. The show faded to a narrated cold open.

-Fireworks filled the stage as the camera moved smoothly up the entrance way. A sweeping wide shot of the Scotiabank Arena faded in as Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show, confirming that the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match will open the show. At ringside, he and Corey Graves talked about the night’s stakes.

Samantha Irvin explained the rules. The camera faded to a group of fans gathered in a lower bowl entrance tunnel. They parted ways to reveal Jey Uso, entering first. Jey bounced down the steps and to ringside, slapping hands with fans on his approach. Cole called Jey the “sentimental favorite.” Andrade was out next. “I believe this man is the dark horse in this match,” Cole told Corey. Graves agreed, adding that his Lucha style aids him in ladder matches. LA Knight’s music hit next to a strong reaction. Knight stepped under a ladder on his way to the ring. Chad Gable followed to a chorus of boos. Cole noted that Gable has never been in a ladder match, let alone a Money in the Bank ladder match. The lights faded for Carmelo Hayes He sauntered to the ring confidently. Drew McIntyre entered last to a star reaction, followed quickly by a loud “CM Punk” chant.Drew walked slowly through the entrance way, looking around at the ground smugly.

(1) JEY USO vs. ANDRADE vs. LA KNIGHT vs. CHAD GABLE vs. CARMELO HAYES vs. DREW McINTYRE – Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match

Punches were thrown the moment the bell rang. Drew McIntyre gave Andrade a Glasgow Kiss and the two spilled to the outside. Jey Uso dropped Chad Gable with a back drop. LA Knight tossed Carmelo Hayes to the outside. Uso and Knight were left alone in the ring. They circled one another and looked up at the briefcase. Meanwhile, Hayes and Gable slid ladders into the ring. Knight and Uso turned to their opponents and dove through the middle ropes onto them.

McIntyre returned to the ring with a ladder and began dropping competitors. He cleared the field, then set the ladder up in the middle. He reached the top as the match crossed 2:00. Gable was the first to meet him. He and Drew traded punches atop the ladder. Gable locked his legs in between the rings and pulled Drew into an Armbar through the top of the ladder. Andrade emerged on the apron. He landed a springboard leg drop off the ropes, onto the supine Gable atop the ladder. A huge “holy sh-t” chant broke out in response.

Andrade set up a ladder and began to climb. Carmelo pulled him back to the mat. He leapt off the middle rope and took Andrade off the ladder with a springboard clothesline. Hayes slammed Andrade’s head into a ladder as the crowd started up a “we want tables” chant. He tried to leap off the middle rope again, but Andrade jumped to meet him. He gave Hayes a springboard Spanish Fly onto the prone ladder. McIntyre slid in to inspect the carnage. Jey Uso entered as well. He and Drew stared each other down as another “CM Punk” chant built. The two began to exchange punches. Jey dropped Drew with a Samoan Drop, then followed up with a Spear. He gave Gable a kick to the mid-section, then an uppercut. Gable caught his foot, so Jey gave him an Enziguri.

Uso began rearranging ladders, propping on in the corner. Gable gave him a German Suplex, then approached McIntyre in the corner. He gave him a German Suplex, too. Hayes tried to go for another springboard, but Gable picked him out of the air, rolled through and delivered Chaos Theory as the match hit 6:30. Chad dropped a ladder on Andrade. “You still suck!” the crowd told him. Gable set up an extra tall ladder. LA Knight intervened quickly. He downed Gable in the corner and delivered some “Yeah” Stomps. He went for a running knee, but Gable moved. He gave Knight a Dragon Screw against the turnbuckle. Graves called it a brilliant strategy.

Gable tried to slid a ladder into Knight in the corner, but LA moved. The ladder slammed into the ring post, coming to a stop. Knight gave Gable a neckbreaker on the edge of it. Both men grabbed at their necks. Carmelo pulled Knight to the outside. Knight quickly got the better of the exchange, slamming Hayes’ head into the announcers desk repeatedly. He propped a ladder between the table and ring, building a bridge. Knight slid Hayes back in the ring, trying to Powerbomb him onto the ladder bridge. Hayes flipped out of it and get Knight the First 48. He set up a ladder and began to climb. Gable quickly pulled him down as the match approached 10:00.

A second ladder was set up adjacent to the taller one. Gable stood with one leg on both, cutting off Hayes’ attempt to climb. He applied an Ankle Lock. Andrade began climbing the free side of the left ladder. Gable ripped Hayes to the mat and climbed to meet him. Chad knocked Andrade to the floor. Suddenly, McIntyre appeared and ripped Gable off the ladder. He downed the second one and propped it in the corner, then gave Gable a Powerbomb onto it. He turned and delivered a Claymore to Andrade, sending him spilling to the outside. McIntyre began climbing the remaining ladder. Jey Uso quickly made the save.

Jey gave McIntyre a Superkick. LA Knight returned and delivered a BFT to Drew. Knight dragged McIntyre to center, allowing Jey to hit an Uso Splash. Cole and Graves agreed that it was beneficial to work together temporarily. The partnership ended quickly, with both men climbing the ladder. They traded punches. Dueling chants of “Yeet” and “Yeah” ensued. After the exchange, Hayes tipped both men off the ladder, then dove onto Gable on the outside. He rushed back to the top turnbuckle and gave Jey Nothing But Net. Carmelo raced to set the ladder up and climb. He got his fingertips on the briefcase, but Andrade ripped him to the mat. He tossed a ladder haphazardly onto Carmelo’s body.

Andrade bridged another ladder between the ropes and the set-up ladder. Hayes used it to climb opposite him. LA Knight tried to pull Andrade down. Andrade got both hands on the briefcase, but Knight held him back. Andrade, realizing he couldn’t pull the briefcase down, flipped over the ladder and took Hayes down with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb onto the bridge ladder. It broke on impact. “Hayes is dead!’ Graves exclaimed.

LA Knight, left alone now, ascended the ladder quickly. Gable returned and hooked his waist, looking for a German Suplex. Knight blocked it and hurried down the ladder to the mat. Chad held on and gave Knight a German Suplex over the top rope, onto the bridged ladder on the outside. Gable was left alone in the ring as the match passed 15:00. He climbed the ladder and got both hands on the briefcase. Jey Uso returned and positioned himself under the ladder. He lifted it up and knocked it over, leaving Gable dangling on the briefcase. Gable fell, landing face first in the ring. Uso gave him a spear. Jey climbed the ladder. The briefcase was swinging violently. Jey got both hands on it, bringing it to a stop. Drew McIntyre returned, ladder in hand. He tossed like a javelin into the gut of Jey Uso. Jey let go of the briefcase and fell to the mat. McIntyre climbed the ladder and retrieved the briefcase.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre in 16:32

(LeClair’s Analysis: A high energy, hugely entertaining opener. The crowd was hot from the onset, with vested interest in Jey Uso and LA Knight, in particular. I thought the energy from Cole and Graves, backed by the ferociousness of the crowd, helped this feel like a big deal with high stakes right out of the gate. All six men seemed motivated to get in some hard-hitting, innovative spots. I find it’s hard to surprise, or really do anything new in these multi-man car-crashes these days, but I thought they did a solid job, aided by their positioning on the card. McIntyre seemed like a fairly obvious winner given the spot on the card and his promise to cash in tonight. Given how long Priest held onto the contract last year, it seems reasonable to expect them to go for the opposite approach this year. Ultimately, these matches usually more or less blend together, but this was plenty of fun in the moment.)

-Cole tossed to a video package for the Intercontinental title match for Premium Plus subscribers.

Bron Breakker was out first, with brand new music. Sami Zayn followed to a raucous serenade. He pointed to a sign on the ramp saying “Toronto loves Sami Zayn,” then marched to the ring, wearing the anticipation of the challenge across his face.

(2) SAMI ZAYN (c) vs. BRON BREAKKER – WWE Intercontinental Championship match

The crowd began singing to Sami Zayn as soon as the bell rang. The Intercontinental Champion danced back and forth and shook out his shoulders. Bron Breakker just stood ahead, stone-faced. He grabbed Zayn and gave him a release belly-to-belly Suplex. The crowd barked. Breakker wrestled Zayn to the mat and then talked some trash. “They can’t help you,” Bron said of the crowd. He put his hands behind his back and invited Sami to attack. Zayn slapped him across the face. Breakker tackled the champion into the corner and drove his shoulder into Zayn’s ribs repeatedly.

“Shut up!” Bron told the referee as he called for a break. Sami stepped out of the corner and threw a number of right hands. He gave Bron a clothesline over the top to the floor. “Bron got a little over-zealous,” Graves said. Sami leapt to the apron, then hit a springboard Moonsault to the outside, landing awkwardly on Bron’s shoulder. The champion slid Breakker back in the ring and tossed him off the ropes. Bron hit the ropes hard, ducked Sami and delivered a huge clothesline. ‘That was a Steiner-line!” Graves exclaimed. Cole mentioned that Breakker runs the ropes at 23 miles per hour.

Breakker mounted Zayn for a number of punches. Graves said the referee should check on the champion, noting that Sami barely got his hands up. Bron gave him another overhead belly-to-belly as the match crossed 4:30. Breakker downed Sami in the southeast corner and delivered a running knee. He mocked the crowd’s singing. Sami pulled himself to his feet and gave Bron a couple chops. Bron shrugged them off and gave Zayn another belly-to-belly throw. He covered Zayn. Sami kicked out at two. Bron did some push-ups.

“How soul crushing is that?” Graves asked of Bron’s push-ups. Bron looked for another belly throw, but this time Sami blocked him. He drove his elbow into Breakker’s neck and shoulder repeatedly. Zayn hit the ropes and caught his challenger with a rope-walk tornado DDT for a cover and near fall. just after 6:00. Breakker rose slowly. Sami stalked him, delivering right hands. Breakker hit the ropes, looking for a Spear. Sami leapfrogged him. Breakker into into the ropes hard, allowing Zayn to clothesline him back to the outside. The champion followed. Bron tried to whip Sami into the barricade, but Zayn leapt up onto it and dove backward.

Bron picked the champion out of the air and drove him face-first into the ring post. After breaking the count, the action spilled back to the outside. Zayn managed to get the challenger in position for his signature round-the-ring DDT. Bron cut it off with a huge clothesline. He tossed the champion back inside and called for the Spear. Sami caught him with a kick to the face, then hoisted Breakker into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a cover and near fall at 9:00.

Both men were down in the center of the ring. Sami rose to a knee first. The crowd willed him to life. He hooked Breakker for a Suplex. The rookie backed him into the northeast corner and lifted him onto the top turnbuckle. Breakker got a running start, walked right up the ropes and delivered a Franken-Steiner for a cover and near fall. “He walks the ropes like he’s walking up stairs,” Cole said, exasperated. Breakker punched the champion while talking trash. He kicked him to the outside. Breakker slid out of the opposite side, getting a running start. Sami leapfrogged him again. Bron recovered quickly and shoved Zayn into the announcers desk. He leapt to the ring apron and hit a diving clothesline onto Sami, rolling across the desk.

Zayn was laid out atop the announcers desk. Breakker shook out his leg. Graves said he may have tweaked it on the edge of the table. Breakker looked for a gorilla press, but Sami slid down the back. He gave Bron an Exploder into the corner. The crowd rose to their feet as Sami called for the Heluva Kick. He charged, but Breakker exploded from the corner with a huge a leaping knee. Bron gave Sami a gorilla press slam, then retreated to the corner to wind up. Breakker went for the spear, but Zayn caught him with a kick. Breakker stumbled into the corner. Zayn wound up and delivered the Heluva Kick for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Sami Zayn in 13:12 to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: Really good match, very surprising finish. Zayn is such an incredible underdog. Even with the impressive, babyface-leaning offense of Breakker, the crowd can’t help but get fully invested in rooting for Zayn to overcome the odds. This was an incredibly impressive PLE-debut for Breakker, and another check for the excellent run of Sami Zayn. I thought for sure they’d switch the title here, or, at the very least, go with a non-finish. I know many will likely be adamantly opposed to this finish, but I think Bron will be just fine and will likely get Zayn at a later date. Breakker has been handled with a great deal of care thus far, and I think the company has already shown enough investment in him to warrant the benefit of the doubt with this loss.)

-Cole teased Trish Stratus’ appearance before tossing to a break.

Trish Stratus was introduced by Samantha Irvin. She asked the crowd if they were having fun. She said she’s had many special moments in Toronto. She listed some of her favorites, concluding with the time that she was a special surprise partner for a “certain someone.” She welcomed John Cena. The 16-time champion emerged from the back in a new-red t-shirt. It was a farewell themed design – “John Cena Farewell Tour.” He held up a towel that said “the last time is now.”

Cena hit the ring and grabbed a microphone. He said the crowd seems like they’re in a singing mood. They showered him with a massive “Cena” chant. He announced his official retirement. The crowd gave him a big “no” chant. He said people might be wondering, “why here?” He promised to answer that. He said he wanted to talk about Toronto, about Canada, and about Canadians. He said, in WWE, he’s seen incredible runs of prosperity like right now, and times when no one wants to be your friend, when only the die-hards show up. He said whether WWE is hot or cold, Canadians always show up.

This brought about a huge “Cena” chant. John said this crowd helped build the company into what it is today. Cena said Money in the Bank is the home of opportunity, and this retirement tour will be a chance for many new ones. Cena said he’ll be at Raw on Netflix. He said he’ll enter the Royal Rumble for the last time 2025, and compete at Elimination Chamber for the last time. Then, he confirmed that he’ll conclude his tour at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. John said he’ll kick off the post-show press conference to answer any and all questions about his announcement/

He turned focus back to the crowd, saying he wants to thank the fans. A huge “thank you Cena” chant broke out. Cena got emotional. He thanked the fans for their voice, and their honesty, but most of all for allowing him to simply be there. Cena said they’re planning something beautiful. He said he’d be back in Toronto to kick some ass. “If you’re watching at home, if you’re in the arena here in Toronto, or if you’re a WWE Superstar, if you want some, hurry up and come get some, because the last time is now!” Cena tossed the mic emphatically and made his rounds.

-Backstage, Judgment Day shared fist bumps as they saw Damian Priest off to his World Heavyweight title defense. After he left, the camera zoomed in on Finn Balor. “Whatever you want, boss,” he said coldly.

-Cole tossed to a video package for the World title match.

Seth Rollins entered first to a big star reaction. The announcers laid out for his entrance. Damian Priest followed to boos. Cole talked about Seth’s loss at WrestleMania, Priest’s cash-in, and the looming threat of Drew McIntyre and the Money in the Bank briefcase. Priest held the title up as he climbed the steps. Graves said it’s “coming at all sides for Damian Priest tonight.” Cole noted that Rollins and Priest are the only two people to successfully cash-in the briefcase at WrestleMania. Samantha Irvin delivered championship introductions.

(3) DAMIAN PRIEST (c) vs. SETH ROLLINS – WWE World Heavyweight Championship match

Seth Rollins went after the World Heavyweight Champion right out of the gate. He gave him a kick and pulled him in for a Pedigree. Damian Priest easily countered, looking for South of Heaven. Rollins blocked it. The two traded quick punches. Priest managed to catch Seth with a Falcon Arrow. He popped to his feet and jogged in place cockily. Priest shoved Seth into the corner and gave him some quick jabs. The referee pushed Priest to get Seth out of the corner. Priest dragged Rollins to center and delivered a Flatliner for a cover and two count.

The crowd began to sing to Seth, willing him to life. He flew out of the corner and dropped the champion with a Slingblade. Rollins clotheslined Priest to the floor, then turned toward the entrance. He invited Drew McIntyre to come out. Graves said that Rollins has his priorities out of sorts. The distraction didn’t aid Priest any. Rollins hit the champion with three middle rope dives, sending Priest crashing into and over the announcers desk. Seth retrieved the champion and tossed him back into the ring. He went for a springboard, but Priest ducked under him. Seth landed on his feet and caught Damian with a kick. Rollins went to the apron and delivered a springboard Swanton, then a Lionsault for a cover and two count.

Cole praised Rollins for the innovation. Graves said you have to show your opponents new wrinkles of offense. Rollins gave Priest a pair of rolling elbows, then turned him around for a ripcord. Priest blocked it. He dropped Seth, then called for South of Heaven. Priest kept glancing toward the entrance. He dropped Rollins with a massive clothesline. The crowd started chanting “Undertaker” at Priest. Damian scooped Seth up, but Rollins got his feet on the ropes and spun him into a tornado DDT. Rollins leapt to the top of the northeast turnbuckle and delivered a splash for a cover and near fall just before 5:00.

Rollins hit another rolling elbow. He set up for the ripcord again, but surprised Priest with a kick to the back of the knee. He looked for the Stomp, but Priest dropped him with an uppercut. He seated Rollins in the northwest corner. Graves talked about the furious pace of the match thus far. “These guys aren’t getting paid by the hour,” he said. Rollins managed to slide underneath Priest and pull him into Powerbomb position, delivering a Buckle Bomb into the opposing corner. Priest shrugged it off and quickly lifted Rollins up and into a sit-out Powerbomb for a cover and near fall. Priest looked toward the entrance way again. Cole and Graves continued to talk up the circumstances of the match, and the gentleman’s agreement between the two wrestlers.

Priest gave Rollins a forearm strike, crumpling the challenger against the ropes. He slapped Seth repeatedly, angering him. Rollins fired back punches of his own and the two went back and forth. Priest fired up. Seth slapped him in the face. Damian began kicking Rollins in the lower body. Seth exploded with a step-up kick. Damian stumbled, but came back with a spin kick. He went for South of Heaven, but Seth blocked it went for the Pedigree again. Priest backdropped him. Rollins popped to his feet, kicked Priest and quickly delivered the stomp for a cover and near fall just before 9:00.

“This is awesome!’ the crowd said as the camera pulled back and Cole reset the stage. In the ring, Rollins implored Priest to stand. “You want to be the man around here?” Seth asked. The crowd sang to him. Priest struggled to his knees, using Seth’s tights to steady himself. Rollins backed him into the corner. Priest sprang to life and pulled Seth up and into position, delivering a Razor’s Edge. He covered for a two count. Priest sat in the middle of the ring, exhausted. He shook off the cobwebs and plotted in the corner as Rollins writhed. Priest ascended the northeast turnbuckles. Rollins rose to meet him.

Both men traded punches, teetering atop the turnbuckle. Priest clapped the ears of Seth, causing him to fall to the mat. Rollins popped to his feet, leapt back up to the top and delivered a Superplex. He held on, looking for a second. Priest countered, trying for his own. Rollins slid down his back and delivered a Falcon Arrow to Priest. He covered and very clearly scored a three count, but the referee just stopped counting. The crowd booed in confusion.

Rollins sat around, looking confused. Drew McIntyre’s music hit and he marched to the ring, briefcase in hand. McIntyre cashed in. He went for a Claymore on Rollins, but Seth blocked it. Seth went for a stomp. McIntyre moved. He grabbed Seth and gave him a Future Shock DDT. McIntyre covered, but Priest broke it up. Damian went for South of Heaven on Drew. McIntyre blocked it and hit a Claymore. Suddenly, CM Punk hit the ring. He blindsided Drew and knocked him out of the ring. Punk tossed McIntyre over the ringside barrier and grabbed a chair. He cracked it over Drew’s back repeatedly.

Punk tossed McIntyre back to ringside, then into the ring. He grabbed the World title and hit McIntyre in the head with it. Punk sad cross-legged on the announcers desk. “What the hell are you doing, Phil?!” Cole exclaimed. “My job!” Punk said. Damian Priest gave McIntyre South of Heaven and covered him for a three count.

WINNER: Damian Priest in 15:46 to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

After the match, Rollins approached Punk, seething. Corey Graves left the desk to hold him back.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Rollins and Priest were given the unenviable task of making a compelling world title match out of a looming cash-in, complete with needed to stare at the entrance way in anticipation of his arrival. They had a really good, hard-hitting match until the final sequence. I don’t know who’s fault it was, but Priest failing to kick out of the Falcon Arrow was an inexcusable mishap. Rollins pretty clearly scored a three count, and then had to sit around looking like an idiot while he waited for McIntyre’s music to hit. Thankfully, they had a big angle coming to more or less redeem the situation, but I think the result was just about the worst case scenario. Priest vs. Gunther is an uninteresting, mid-card proposition for the second biggest show of the year. Priest’s run as a complete paper champion, weak and ineffective in booking continues. Punk vs. McIntyre’s heat continues to grow, but continues to come at the significant expense of the World title.)