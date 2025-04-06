AEW COLLISION RESULTS (4/5): Final AEW Dynasty PPV hype, final Adam Cole-Daniel Garcia face-to-face, Pac vs. Cash, Athena & Julia vs. Harley & Mercedes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT – EPISODE 87

APRIL 5, 2025

PEORIA, ILL. AT THE PEORIA CIVIC CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Don Callis

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

[HOUR ONE]

-The Elton John’s theme played

-Tony Schiavone Welcomed everyone to the show

(1) THE DON CALLIS FAMILY (Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher) vs. POWERHOUSE HOBBS & TOMOHIRO ISHII (w/Rocky Romero)

The match started with Ishii and Takeshita beating the crap out of each other. Back and forth shoulder blocks until they both went down. Fletcher and Hobbs tagged in, and Fletcher used length to gain an early advantage. Hobbs quickly recovered and ragged-dolled Fletcher with a pounce. The match broke down, which allowed Takeshita and Fletcher to double-team Ishii and hit a bicep pose. [c]

After the break, Ishii looked to tag in Hobbs, but Fletcher cut him off. Ishii powered up to hit Takeshita with a suplex and tagged in Hobbs, who ran wild. Takeshita hit a suplex on Hobbs, but Hobbs countered with a spinebuster but was tired and didn’t go for the pinfall. Hobbs made the tag to Ishii. The match broke down again. Hobbs hit two running power slams by a running lariat by Ishii. Fletcher hit a brianbuster onto Ishii and went for cover, but Hobbs broke up the pinfall. Fletcher hit a tombstone power driver and a brainbuster to pin Ishii and secure the victory pinfall victory for his team.

WINNERS: The Don Callis Family at 13:47.

-A highlight package from AEW Dynamite was shown to recap the main event angle between Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland.

-The Cru cut a promo backstage to hype up their match later on against Top Flight. Nick Wayne was shown sitting backstage, and the Cru asked if Wayne had their back tonight. Wayne said he was too valuable, and his answer was no.

(2) MARK BRISCOE vs. MAX CASTER

WINNER: Mark Briscoe in 1:31

-A video package was shown to hype Kevin Knight vs. Will Ospreay at Dynasty.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Jay White, and it was confirmed that White had a broken hand and that Kevin Knight would be his replacement in the Owen Hart Tournament. Nair confirmed it was the Death Riders that broke his hand. White said Death Riders will regret what they have done.

(3) TOP FLIGHT (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) (w/Leila Grey) vs. CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush)

Top Flight jumped Cru from behind before the match started. Top Flight beat Cru from pillar to post. The official finally got an order in the match, and Rush flew out on the bottom rope to lay out Dante with a dive. [c]

After the break, Darius and Andretti took out each other with a double clothesline. Rush racked the eyes of Dante, which allowed Andretti to hit a running neckbreaker. Andretti hit a jumping lariat from the top rope and went for a quick cover, but Dante kicked out. Andretti hit a falcon arrow onto Darius, but while Andretti’s back was turned, Dante came from behind to lock in a crucifix pin to secure the victory for his team.

WINNERS: Top Flight in 8:07

-After the match, Nick Wanye came down to jump Top Flight and help the Cru pick the bones.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Jamie Hayter and Billie Starkz. Hayter gave Starkz a handshake and said she liked her now. Hayter said Starkz should watch out for Athena. Hayter said she won’t doubt herself in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Starkz grabbed the mic, said, “I’m not a failure,” and stormed off.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia. Renee noted it was Garcia’s first time defending the TNT Championship on pay-per-view. He said he wants to be a fighting champion and he naturally feels pressure against someone of Adam Cole’s stature. Cole interrupted and said there was something he had to say.

“Earlier this morning, I thought we first faced each other in the ring about two years ago,” he said. “I was coming off the worst injury of my entire career. You were young, brash, and confused. You surrounded yourself with Chris Jericho, trying to figure out who you were, and now fast-forward two years later. And you’re the TNT champ, and you’re a damn good TNT champ. But these past few weeks, I’ve been thinking, really, you haven’t changed that much, Danny, because you are still confused and think you’re gonna beat me for your TNT Championship at Dynasty. Danny. I’ve beaten you before. On top of that, you’ve never beaten me before. … The last time we wrestled, I would be the TNT champion if I had just five more seconds. On top of that, it’s Sunday. It’s my 17th wrestling anniversary. And in Philadelphia, no less, I had my very first match. It’s been a long time since Adam Cole won championship gold here in AEW, and I can promise you that it is my destiny at Dynasty to win that championship.”

Daniel Garcia replied: “You know, Matt was right. I didn’t have to give you another shot at this. But I wanted to, out of respect for everything you’ve done for the past 17 years. And you’ve done a lot in that time. You had chances and opportunities to show that you can be the guy. I’ve given you chances and opportunities to beat me for this, but you haven’t been able to do it yet. And I want that to settle in right now. This is the last chance you’re getting from Daniel Garcia. After this, I don’t want to hear, ‘Oh, can I get a shot at Dynamite? Can I get a shot at a Collision? Can I get a shot at this? Can I get a shot at that? It’s done over this, okay? ‘Cause it’s been 17 years of chances, 17 years of opportunities. The past 17 years belong to you. The next 17 belong to me. ”

Adam Cole replied: “Danny, please listen to me. I know you feel this way, but I have a ton of respect for you. I’ve said it before, and I won’t say it again. I’ve got all the respect in the world for you, but sometimes I have to tell you the truth. And, Danny, the truth is you’re not ready to leave the charge. You’re not prepared to rule a promotion. You’re not ready to be a true champion. I have ruled practically every promotion that I have ever worked for. I’ve been a world champion and broken workplace records that I can count. I’ve been the guy longer than you’ve been wrestling, Danny. So, if anyone knows what it takes to be a true champion, it’s me. Danny, you’re not ready. Not yet. And if you don’t understand that, then I guess I’m gonna have to whoop that ass on.”

Garcia grabbed his title off the table and stormed off.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Good exchange from both men, and I’m glad Cole mentioned that Sunday is the 17th wrestling anniversary. It adds more heft on his side about why he needs to win the TNT at Dynasty.)

[HOUR TWO]

(4) PAC vs. CASH WHEELER

Both men locked up, and Pac Pie faced Wheeler on the mat and followed up with headlock takeovers. Pac beat Wheeler from pillar to post, and all of a sudden, Wheeler finally woke up and got offensive in the match. Wheeler dropkicked Pac out of the ring. Wheeler climbed to the top rope, and Pac crouched him on the apron. Pac pushed Wheeler to the outside, where Wheeler caught the table’s edge. Pac lined up for a moonsault and drilled Wheeler from the apron. [C]

After the break, Pac hit a suplex and running elbow in the corner. Pac went for quick cover and got a near fall. Pac charged Wheeler again, but Wheeler dumped him outside and followed up on his insane dive from outside the ring. Wheeler climbed to the top rope and hit a crossbody for a near fall. Pac went for a leapfrog, but Wheeler countered into a power slam, went for cover, and got another near fall. Pac climbed to the top rope to hit the Black Arrow, but Wheeler jumped the ropes to suplex Pac to the fall. Pac hit a super kick and climbed to the top rope again. Pac went for the Black Arrow and missed, and Wheeler lured him in for power driver. The match broke down as the Death Riders, Cope, and Harwood brawled. During the melee, Pac hit Wheeler in the back of the head with a hammer and pinned Wheeler with a crucifix pin to secure the victory.

After the match, Rated FTR all hugged and shook hands.

WINNER: Pac in 15:12

(Brian’s Thoughts: I think that’s the best Pac has looked in a singles match in quite a long time. Wheeler selling how he mentally wasn’t throughout the match due to his friends fighting a nice added touch.)

-A hype video promoted the three-way for the International Tile.

(5) MIKE BAILEY vs. DRALISTICO (W/The Beast Mortos)

WINNER: Mike Bailey in 8:25

-After the match, Ricochet jumped Bailey from behind and laid him out with the Spirit Gun.

-Lexy Nair interviewed Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander backstage. Rosa said, “You don’t know how important this is to me, and I’m going to take it all the way.” Statlander said, “Give my apologies to Papa Rosa because I’m going to win the Owen.”

-The commentary team ran down the full PPV card for Dynasty.

-Harley Cameron & Mercedes Mone were backstage preparing for the main event.

-Renee Paquette voiced over a great video package to promote Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne.

(6) ATHENA & JULIA HART vs. HARLEY CAMERON & MERCEDES MONE

The match started with Athena and Mone, but Mone quickly tagged in Cameron. Athena and Hart worked over Cameron’s right arm. Cameron hit a kick to the back of Hart’s head for a near fall. Hart went for quick pinfall attempts once Mone was tagged back in the ring. Mone went for a shotgun dropkick. Hart ducked, went for a cover, and got a near fall. Cameron threw Mini Mone in the ring, and while the official was distracted, Mone hit Hart with a lung blower for a near fall. [c]

After the break, Hart made the hot tag to Athena, and she ran wild. Athena hit a superkick and drop kick out to Mone. Athena slammed both Mone and Cameron at the same time. Athena dove to the outside and drilled Mone. Hart climbed to the top rope and took out everyone on the outside. Everyone got back in the ring, and the entire back broke down. Everyone hit big moves and were laid out. The crowd chanted, “This is Awesome!” Cameron dropped Hart with a suplex and went for her Finishing Move, but Hart countered an Alabama slam into the octopus hold to submit Cameron and secure the submission victory for her team.

WINNERS: Athena & Julia Hart in 12:16

FINAL THOUGHTS: A good night for the Women’s Division. Fans should be excited for the women’s bracket of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. It was a lackluster go-home show in terms of selling the Dynasty PPV. My suggestion moving forward is if AEW is going to tape Dynamite and Collision on the same night, why not combine Collision into a Road to format?