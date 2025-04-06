VIP PODCAST 4/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is Cody a nepo-baby? Is anyone watching Evolve? What is Rock’s biggest contribution? Why has Athena been in ROH? More (58 min.)

News Ticker

April 6, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Is anyone watching Evolve? Who is attending the tapings?
  • Revisiting whether Jon Moxley is more like Mick Foley or Terry Funk?
  • Does it break kayfabe to induct Immortal Moments into the WWE Hall of Fame?
  • Might WWE do WrestleMania in two different cities on the same weekend? What are the pros and cons?
  • Is Cody Rhodes actually a nepo-baby?
  • Should the Young Bucks just return as their Superkick Party babyface selves?
  • Would Moxley choose AEW or WWE now if given a choice?
  • What is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s biggest contribution to pro wrestling industry or is it yet to come?
  • What if WWE wants to induct pro wrestling journalists some day into the Hall of Fame?
  • Why has Athena been hidden in ROH?
  • Has the build to WrestleMania this year exposed Paul Levesque as a weak booker?

