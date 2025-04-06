VIP PODCAST 4/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is Cody a nepo-baby? Is anyone watching Evolve? What is Rock’s biggest contribution? Why has Athena been in ROH? More (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Is anyone watching Evolve? Who is attending the tapings?

Revisiting whether Jon Moxley is more like Mick Foley or Terry Funk?

Does it break kayfabe to induct Immortal Moments into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Might WWE do WrestleMania in two different cities on the same weekend? What are the pros and cons?

Is Cody Rhodes actually a nepo-baby?

Should the Young Bucks just return as their Superkick Party babyface selves?

Would Moxley choose AEW or WWE now if given a choice?

What is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s biggest contribution to pro wrestling industry or is it yet to come?

What if WWE wants to induct pro wrestling journalists some day into the Hall of Fame?

Why has Athena been hidden in ROH?

Has the build to WrestleMania this year exposed Paul Levesque as a weak booker?

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO