VIP PODCAST 4/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is Cody a nepo-baby? Is anyone watching Evolve? What is Rock’s biggest contribution? Why has Athena been in ROH? More (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Is anyone watching Evolve? Who is attending the tapings?
- Revisiting whether Jon Moxley is more like Mick Foley or Terry Funk?
- Does it break kayfabe to induct Immortal Moments into the WWE Hall of Fame?
- Might WWE do WrestleMania in two different cities on the same weekend? What are the pros and cons?
- Is Cody Rhodes actually a nepo-baby?
- Should the Young Bucks just return as their Superkick Party babyface selves?
- Would Moxley choose AEW or WWE now if given a choice?
- What is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s biggest contribution to pro wrestling industry or is it yet to come?
- What if WWE wants to induct pro wrestling journalists some day into the Hall of Fame?
- Why has Athena been hidden in ROH?
- Has the build to WrestleMania this year exposed Paul Levesque as a weak booker?
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.