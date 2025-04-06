VIP PODCAST 4/5 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW Dynasty preview, latest Cody-Cena segment, AEW TV reviews, WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, UFC (102 min.)

News Ticker

April 6, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

  • A review of AEW Dynamite from the last two weeks and Collision in between including all the build to AEW Dynasty
  • A preview of AEW Dynasty
  • A review of Sakura Genesis
  • A review of last week’s Smackdown and this week’s Raw and Smackdown
  • A review of NXT
  • A review of UFC Fight Night

