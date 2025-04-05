FREE PODCAST 4/5 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Sage talk TNT Title brackets, Hager-Moxley scheduled, Archer debuts against Stunt, Brodie Lee doesn’t like yawns, live callers, mailbag (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-1-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Tyler Sage to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT from a mystery location outside of Florida including the announcement of the TNT Championship brackets, a video package on Jake Hager and Jon Moxley followed by their title match date announcement, Lance Archer debuts against Marko Stunt, Brodie Lee doesn’t like yawns, Dustin Rhodes & Q.T. Marshall vs. Dark Order, Cody and Colt Cabana on commentary, Darby Allin hits Cody after losing their tag match, evaluating the new venue hosting the show, and much more with live callers and emails.

