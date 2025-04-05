FREE PODCAST 4/5 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Matt McCarthy details his in-person at WM31 weekend, previous Hall of Fame backstage role, Justin Roberts’s open letter (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (4-3-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed Matt McCarthy, an ex-WWE Creative Team member, who detailed his in-person experience at WM31 weekend, his previous Hall of Fame backstage role, Roman Reigns’s future, Stephanie McMahon’s philanthropy Tweet, Justin Roberts’ open letter, and more with live callers mixed in.

