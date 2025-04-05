FREE PODCAST 4/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: Keller & Powell’s WrestleMania 26 analysis + Shawn Michael’s retirement speech, TNA (196 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 29 and 30, 2010.

On the Mar. 29, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and guest co-host Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net, they take a lot of calls almost exclusively about WrestleMania 26 including talk about match order, the quality of Michaels-Taker II versus Michaels-Taker I, Randy Orton’s future as a babyface, the Bret-Vince match, and more.

Then on the Mar. 30, 2010 episode, host James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell has phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on Shawn Michaels, his career, his retirement speech on Raw, the comparisons between HBK and Bret Hart’s final speeches, the sense of closure for Michaels with Bret returning, Jack Swagger winning MITB and his push on Raw, plus TNA subjects including Samoa Joe, A.J. Styles, Ric Flair, Matt Morgan, Mr. Anderson, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell & Mitchell discuss more TNA topics, Michaels’s entire career overview with strengths & weaknesses, “it’s TNA” being the answer to all creative malaise, and more.

