WWE MONEY IN THE BANK RESULTS (7/6): Priest vs. Rollins, Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker, Bloodline vs. Cody & Orton & Owens, Women’s & Men’s MITB ladder matches

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK

JULY 6, 2024

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA AT SCOTIABANK ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the event as they showed an aerial view of the Toronto Skyline. They showed The Bloodline arriving as Cole said Solo Sikoa vowed to make Cody acknowledge him tonight. They also showed Cody arriving as fans outside the arena cheered, Kevin Owens walking backstage as Cole talked about his mother being hospitalized, Randy Orton walking in the arena earlier, Trish Stratus arriving in a a sports car, Seth Rollins arriving in the parking garage, and The Judgment Day walking backstage together.

-A video package previewed the event with a bank heist theme.

-They cut to the arena as pyro blasted and Cole introduced the show. Cole touted attendance of 19,858. They went to Cole and Corey Graves on camera. Graves said it’s one of his favorite days every year

(1) JEY USO vs. ANDRADE vs. L.A. KNIGHT vs. CHAD GABLE vs. CARMELO HAYES vs. DREW MCINTYRE

The ring announcer said the winner gets to cash in the briefcase anyplace, anywhere for up to a year. Jey came out first, making his way through the crowd. Then Andrade, Knight, Gable, Hayes, and finally McIntyre. The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. A brawl broke out with everyone, and when the dust settled, only Jey and Knight were in the ring, squaring off. Knight turned and dove through the ropes boots-first to kick Gavle. Jey dove onto Hayes on the other side of the ring. Drew rammed Andrade back-first into the ringside barricade.

Drew brought a ladder into the ring and swung it at Hayes, who flip-bumped. Drew climbed the ladder. Gable climbed the other side. Gable grabbed Drew’s arm and hung upside down for leverage. Andrade dropkicked a hanging Gable. As Hayes and Andrade battled in the ring, fans chanted “We want tables!” Andrade sprinboarded off the middle rope and drove Hayes onto the ladder with an inverted Spanish Fly, with him landing on the ladder too. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Drew and Jey squared off. Fans chanted, “C.M. Punk!” Jey got the better of him. Gable entered and German suplexed Jey at 6:00. Gable fended off Hayes and then dropped a ladder on Jey. Knight got the better of Gable including a leaping neckbreaker on a ladder.

Hayes knocked the ladder over with Jey and Knight battling on top. He then landed a running flip dive onto Knight. Hayes returned and set up the ladder and climbed quickly. Andrade yanked him down by his boot just as he began reaching for the briefcase latch. Andrade climbed the ladder on one side as Hayes re-climbed the other side. Andrade bridged another ladder in the ring and then climbed the other side. Hayes climbed the ladder, too. Andrade then sunset powerbombed Hayes off the top of the ladder with a shove from Knight to help. “Hayes is dead!” exclaimed Graves. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Cole said, “Holy sh is right!”

Knight climbed the ladder. Gable set up a German suplex on Knight. Knight fended him off. Gable threw Knight into the ladder and then overhead suplexed him onto a ladder bridged at ringside. Gable was alone in the ring. Jey pulled the ladder out from under Gable as he was hanging from the latched briefcase. Gable let go and crashed onto the mat stomach-first. Jey speared him and climbed the ladder. Cole declared that Jey was going to win the contract. Jey nearly unlatched it when Drew jabbed him off the ladder with another ladder like a javelin. Drew then climbed and unhooked it to win.

WINNER: McIntyre in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: They fit a lot of drama into that 15 minutes and everyone had some big moment, many them looking high-impact and high-risk. A crowd-pleasing stunt-fest with the big moments spread out pretty evenly with the competitors.)

(2) SAMI ZAYN vs. BRON BREAKKER – Intercontinental Title match

Graves said if AI could create a WWE Superstar, it’d be Bron Breakker. (What, are his fingers mangled and he has two belly buttons?) When Sami came out, Graves said there isn’t a wrestler in WWE who feeds off an audience like Sami. The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour. Breakker overpowered Sami early. Sami ducked a charging Breakker at 3:00 and threw him to the floor. He then landed an Arabian press, which Breakker had to run underneath to avoid Sami from crashing to the mat without hitting him. Back in the ring, Breakker ran the ropes super-fast and took Sami down with what Graves called a Steinerline.

Sami took over again and went after Breakker at ringside. Graves said Sami is a like a zombie who keeps coming forward. Sami went for a moonsault press off the ringside barricade, and Breakker caught him out of mid-air after Sami nearly slipped out of his grip. Sami broke free and shoved Breakker into the ringpost. Sami charged at Breakker at ringside, but Breakker caught him with a clothesline.

Sami took over in the ring briefly. Breakker shoved Sami into the corner. Sami teased a tornado DDT. Breakker instead leaped to the top rope and delivered a Frankensteiner for a near fall. Breakker slid to the floor and then ran around the ring. This time Sami leapfrogged him. Breakker, though, rammed Sami’s head into the table. Breakker then leaped off the ring apron and clotheslined Sami over the table at 12:00. Back in the ring, Sami rallied with an exploder suplex. Breakker leaped into Sami with knees to Sami’s chest. Breakker delivered a lift-and-drop powerslam. He went for a spear, but Sami kicked him. “Sami’s got a chance!” said Cole and Graves. Sami landed a Helluva Kick for a three count.

As Sami celebrated, Cole said he goes into these matches always thinking Sami is the underdog and he can’t overcome the dominant opponents, yet he beat Gunther, Bronson Reed, and Breakker.

WINNER: Sami in 13:00 to retain the Intercontinental Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was a match and finish that I felt would tell us a lot about both Sami and Breakker and how WWE looks at them. Sami’s IC Title continued and is given a boost with a clean, decisive win over Breakker, who was made to look strong but also defined as something other than infallible and unstoppable.) [c]



-Cole and Graves announced that Badd Blood is a returning PLE title for the first time in 27 years, taking place in Atlanta, Ga. on Oct. 5. Graves said it was the site of the first-ever Hell in a Cell match featuring Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels with the debut or Kane. They showed scenes of Toronto’s street activity. [c]

-Trish Stratus came out to her entrance theme. She asked if everyone was having fun. She said she was once a mystery partner for someone. She then introduced a surprise appearance by John Cena. Cole let out the geekiest “What?!” you’ll ever hear. He then said, “He’s here!” Cena stepped out with a towel that said, ‘The Last Time is Now.” He made a sad face and then ran to the ring. He said fans are there to make noise. He then said, “Why am I here?” He then announced his retirement from WWE. Cena said he is excited about WWE going to Netflix next year. He said he will participate in the 2025 versions of the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania. He said he would answer questions about his retirement in a press conference after Money in the Banks. Fans chanted, “Thank you, Cena!” Cena’s voice cracked as he thanked the fans for their support. Cole said he’s happy he’ll at least have three more matches of Cena’s to call.

(3) DAMIEN PRIEST vs. SETH ROLLINS – WWE Heavyweight Title match

The bell rang 32 minutes into the hour. After some early back and forth, Seth hit Priest with three dives through the ropes, knocking Priest into and eventually over the ringside announce desk. Priest went for a leaping move out of the corner that looked awkward. Seth took over and landed a frog splash at 5:00.