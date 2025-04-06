FREE PODCAST 4/6 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Jericho-Cena segment, Raw’s announcing, Cena’s U.S. Title reign, Bray, more with live callers, emails (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (4-6-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell dove into previous night’s Chris Jericho-John Cena interview, Raw’s announcing, Cena’s U.S. Title reign, what the “NXT” chants mean, and much more with live callers throughout.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discussed Neville vs. Seth Rollins, Cena’s U.S. Title reign, ROH’s booking, GFW lighting grid news, what next for Bray Wyatt, and more including email topics.

