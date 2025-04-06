FREE PODCAST 4/6 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-1-2020) Keith Lee vs. Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest, Women’s Gauntlet, wrestlers who should have held titles in NXT, more (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-1-2020), PWTorch’s Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover Keith Lee vs. Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest, the Women’s Gauntlet, and more from the show. Plus, a conversation about wrestlers who should have held titles in NXT.

