LECLAIR’S AEW DYNASTY 2025 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Mox vs. Swerve, Storm vs. Bayne, Omega vs. Ricochet vs. Bailey, more

APRIL 6, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PA AT LIACOURAS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TRILLER, PAY-PER-VIEW, PRIME VIDEO, more

Announcers: Excalibur & Taz & Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness & Jim Ross

-Excalibur welcomed the audience to the show amidst a sea of fireworks emanating from the stage. He introduced his broadcast partners, Taz and Jim Ross.

-Will Ospreay’s music hit and the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia gave him a huge ovation. Kevin Knight followed. Excalibur talked about his eventful first eight days under contract with AEW.

(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. KEVIN KNIGHT – Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal match

Will Ospreay and Kevin Knight shared a handshake as the Philadelphia crowd sang to the former. The two wrestlers locked up. Ospreay flipped out of an arm twist and applied one of his own. Knight managed to flip Will to the mat and taunt him a little bit. Will just smiled and popped up. Knight gave Ospreay a quick Monkey Flip followed by a Snapmare and sliding clothesline for a cover and one count. Excalibur said Knight has a tremendous leaping ability. J.R. agreed. Ospreay threw Knight high up into the air and then booted him through the ropes, to the floor. Ospreay dove over the top rope, colliding with Knight on the ground.

After tossing Knight back in the ring, Will kept control with a leaping forearm off the top rope for a cover and quick two count. Excalibur talked about how important the Owen Hart tournament is, reminding the audience that the winner gets an AEW World title match at All In Texas in July. Ospreay grabbed an abdominal stretch on Knight, the drove his knuckles into his opponent’s ribs. Kevin gave Will a hip toss to break free, then dropped Ospreay with a couple of quick clotheslines. After a big body slam, Knight followed up with an inverted splash for a cover and two count just after the 4:00 mark.

Knight and Ospreay traded Suplex attempts, but Will turned it into a Stundog Millionaire. He landed a corkscrew kick off the ropes and covered for a two count. Ospreay pulled at his elbow, sizing Knight up for the Hidden Blade. Knight leapfrogged it and went for a German Suplex, but Will flipped through it and hit one of his own. Ospreay maintained wrist control initially, but Knight elbowed free and staggered Ospreay with a dropkick. Both men charged, Will got the better of it with a Spanish Fly.

Referee Aubrey Edwards began to count both men down. Ospreay answered first, breaking the count at four. He pulled Knight up by the wrist and gave him a couple hard chops. Kevin asked for more. They traded chops and forearm blows. Knight peppered Ospreay’s jaw with forearm shots, then dropped him with a wind-up elbow strike. Will crumpled in a heap. Knight pulled him to his feet. Ospreay hit the ropes and tried to hit his signature flipping kick, but Knight stayed vertical and kicked Ospreay to the outside instead. Will rounded the ringside area and Knight leapt over the turnbuckle to take Ospreay down.

Both men returned to the apron, trading blows. Ospreay slid into the ring, charged the ropes and hooked Knight for a sunset bomb to the floor. He held on, looking for the Styles Clash. Knight used his core to pull himself up and out of harms way, and into a DDT to Ospreay. Both men struggled to their feet at 10:00. Knight rolled in the ring first. Ospreay began to stir at Aubrey’s eight count. Knight cut him off by diving onto him off the top rope. J.R. criticized this, saying Knight should’ve looked for the count out victory. Knight slid Ospreay back in the ring and gave him a rolling spike DDT for a cover and near fall.

Kevin tried to maintain control, charging at Will as he stood. Ospreay initially hooked him for the Styles Clash again, but Knight fought free. Will set up for the Oscutter, but Knight gave him a massive dropkick out of nowhere. Knight ascended the southeast corner and delivered a U.F.O. Splash for a cover and near fall. Knight stepped out to the apron, looking for another springboard move. Ospreay caught him with the Oscutter on the way in. He immediately followed up with a Powerbomb, then held on and finally delivered the Styles Clash. He covered for a near fall. Ospreay didn’t relent, he hit the Oscutter again for another cover and another near fall. Ospreay adjusted his elbow pad and connected with the Hidden Blade for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Will Ospreay in 13:50

Kevin Knight sat up in the corner. Ospreay bowed to him, helped him to his feet and offered him a handshake. Excalibur said we haven’t heard the last of Kevin Knight. Ospreay pointed to the All In sign on his way out of the ring.

-Tony Schiavone replaced J.R. on commentary just before Excalibur threw to a video package for the Tag Team title match.

Big Bill and Bryan Keith were out first, to their own music (rather than the Learning Tree.) Taz said Bill and Keith are highly motivated and fired up. The Hurt Syndicate entered, joined by MVP. The crowd sang along to their theme. MVP joined the commentary team.

(2) THE HURT SYNDICATE (c, Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin, w/ MVP) vs. BIG BILL & BRYAN KEITH – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Bryan Keith began the match with Bobby Lashley. Keith immediately slid between the ropes to avoid locking up with Lashley. He retreated to his own corner and tagged in Big Bill. A loud “meat” chant broke out in response. Bill quickly clotheslined Lashley over the top rope, then knocked Shelton Benjamin from the apron. MVP left the commentary desk to speak to his guys at ringside. Benjamin tagged in briefly and worked Big Bill into the corner. Lashley tagged back in and took control.

MVP said Big Bill is a force, and he wouldn’t be surprised if his guys were just a little off their game to start. “They’re back in control now, for sure,” he concluded. Benjamin tagged back in and tried for a German Suplex on Bill. He blocked it and reached Bryan Keith for a tag. Keith took Benjamin down and stomped him a bit, then tried to give him a hard forearm. Shelton shrugged it off and gave Keith a big back drop as the match crossed 4:00. Shelton tagged Bobby, who charged at Keith in the corner. Keith raised his boot, but Bobby caught it and gave him a violent clothesline. He tossed Keith to the floor. Lashley tagged in Benjamin. Shelton slammed Keith hard against the ringside barrier, then back in the ring.

Benjamin dragged Keith to his corner and tagged in Lashley. Bobby delivered a hard shot to the gut, then followed up with a stalling Suplex for a cover and two count. Lashley went for a spinning Stunner, but Keith landed on his feet and tripped Lashley into the turnbuckle. Keith tried to reach Bill for a tag, but Lashley got to Benjamin first. They traded spin kick attempts. Keith got the better of it and dove to tag Big Bill.

The Redwood tossed the tag team champions into opposing corners and delivered back and forth running clotheslines. Bill shoved Lashley to the floor, then posed for the camera. Unbeknownst to him, Benjamin had recovered and was lurking behind. He gave Bill a big German Suplex. Bill rolled to his feet and dropped Shelton. He called for the Chokeslam, but Benjamin turned it into an arm drag and Superkick. Benjamin charged at Bill, but the big man dropped him with a big boot. Bill tagged Keith. Lashley came out of nowhere and dropped Keith with a clothesline. He gave Big Bill a Flatliner, then called for a Suplex. Big Bill overpowered Lashley into Powerslam position. He gave him Snake Eyes in the corner. Lashley and Bill spilled to the outside. MJF appeared at ringside and punched Big Bill in the face with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Lashley caught him with a Spear.

MJF hammed it up for the camera from the front row. Lashley and Benjamin stared him down, displeased. Big Bill was still down and out on the floor. Benjamin gave Keith a German Suplex in the ring. Lashley followed up with a Spear. Benjamin put a single hand on Keith’s chest for a three count.

WINNERS: The Hurt Syndicate in 10:27 to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for the opening round of the Women’s Owen Hard Foundation Tournament.

After the video, Julia Hart was out first to a strong reaction. Excalibur called her “devious and dangerous” and said she may be on the verge of shocking Mercedes Mone. Mone entered next, dancing onto the stage with her four Championships. She stopped to marvel at the Owen Hart Foundation cup set up at the bottom of the ramp.

(3) MERCEDES MONE vs. JULIA HART – Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal match

Mercedes Mone and Julia Hart circled one another in the ring. They traded quick rope runs and hip toss attempts. Hart ducked a clothesline from the quadruple champion, then tripped her into the southwest corner. Hart charged, but Mone tripped her up. She turned Hart up and over into Tree of Woe position, dragging the heel of her boot across Hart’s face. Mone pulled Julia out in Tombstone position, but Hart countered it into a roll up for two. Mone flipped it over for a two count of her own. Mercedes tried to set up for the Mone Maker, but Hart easily blocked it. Mone gave her a hard chop instead.

After slipping on the bottom rope, Mone recharged by taunting the crowd and then charging at Hart in the northeast corner. Julia held back Mone by the arm and climbed the ropes, walking them and delivering Old School. She mounted Mone and bounced her head repeatedly off the mat for a cover and two count just past 3:00. Mone tried to roll to the floor, but Hart held onto her. Mercedes swept out Hart’s legs and pulled her to the floor. She caught her with the Meteora off the edge of the ring. Mercedes walked Julia to the tournament trophy. “You see this?” This is mine!” she declared before tossing Hart back in the ring. She caught her with another Meteora for a cover and two count.

A dueling chant broke out in the Philadelphia crowd. Mone egged them on before grabbing a seated chin lock. Julia fought free with a Jawbreaker. She cradled Mercedes for a quick two count. Mone caught her with a big dropkick on the break. Mone went for the Three Amigos Suplexes, but Hart blocked the last one. Mone leapt up and caught her with double knees to the chest anyway. She carried Hart to the corner and hung her upside down in the Tree of Woe again. Mone sat cross-legged in front of her, mocking the disbanded House of Black. She gave her a quick dropkick. Mone tried to charge Hart, but Julia sat up, sending Mone careening to the floor.

Julia re-established herself atop the turnbuckle and dove onto Mone on the floor. She quickly tossed her back in the ring, gave her a DDT and covered for a near fall just before 7:30. Hart went for the DDT a second time, but Mone spun her around into Tombstone position and fell onto her back with knees up for a modified Lungblower. Mone set up for the Mone Maker, but Hart flipped free into a roll up for two. Mone turned her over for one of her own for the same count. Mercedes tried for the Mone Maker again, but Hart broke free and stumbled into the corner. Mercedes charged her. Julia spun over the ropes and pulled Mone into the Tarantula. When the referee called for the break, Hart flipped into the ring and applied an Octopus Stretch. Mone struggled for a moment, but was able to reach the ropes to break.

Both women traded blows near the northwest corner. Hart took Mone down and climbed to the top, looking for a Moonsault. She flipped right onto the knees of Mone. Mercedes followed up with two consecutive Backstabbers. Mone thought she’d weakened Hart enough for the Mone Maker, but Julia still managed to block it. She gave Mone a Crucifix Bomb for a near fall. Mone almost immediately turned her over into the Statement Maker submission. Hart began to fade, but managed to slide free into Hartless. Mone writhed in agony, lifting her hand to tap. She wriggled free and re-applied the Statement Maker. Hart initially managed to turn her over into a cover, but Mercedes pulled her back and sunk deeper into the hold.

“Julia!” the crowd chanted loudly as Hart dragged valiantly toward the ropes. “Give up!” Mone screamed. Hart briefly rolled Mone over into a cover, but Mercedes turned it back into the submission. Hart began to turn it over again, so Mone transitioned into a cradle and finally scored a three count.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone in 12:56

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for the Trios Championships.

Nigel McGuinness had replaced Taz on commentary when the show returned. FTR headed to the ring first, followed by Adam Copeland. The latter received a huge ovation. The announcers discussed the strained relationship between Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The crowd continued to sing “Metalingus” long after it had faded out. The Death Riders entered through an alcove beneath the lower bowl of the arena. They marched through the crowd and past the announcers desk before posing with their titles in the ring.

(4) DEATH RIDERS (c, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta & Pac) vs. RATED-FTR (Adam Copeland & Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) – AEW World Trios Championship match

Dax Harwood began the match with Pac. Nigel noted that Pac defeated Cash Wheeler last night on Collision, establishing some momentum. Dax and Pac locked up and worked themselves into the ropes for a quick break. Pac dropped Harwood with a shoulder tackle, then slid under his legs for a roll up and quick two count. Harwood quickly got tired up again for another roll through and two count. Pac tripped Dax up and tried to apply the Brutalizer, but Dax was close enough to the ropes to pull himself to safety before any damage was done.

Harwood retreated to his own corner for a quick pep talk from his partners. He tagged in Adam Copeland, who worked Pac to the corner. Pac came out of the tussle with Copeland’s twisted arm. He walked him to the heel corner and tagged in Wheeler Yuta. The hometown “hero” received a resounding chorus of boos and vulgar chant. Copeland tagged in Cash Wheeler. The tag specialist gave Yuta a Snapmare, then a hard chop. He worked him into the corner and tagged Copeland back in. They gave Yuta a double flapjack. Pac entered the ring and ate one, too. Yuta managed to tag in Claudio Castagnoli.

Rated-FTR surrounded Castagnoli and beat him down. Copeland and Harwood scooped Claudio onto the shoulder of Wheeler on the top rope. Cash delivered an Avalanche Powerslam for a cover and two count. Claudio slid to the outside. Wheeler got a running start and dove through the middle rope onto Castagnoli. Yuta stole the attention of referee Paul Turner while Pac tripped up Wheeler on the turnbuckle. Claudio took control, stomping at Cash and then tagging in Pac to continue the assault. The Death Riders beat down Wheeler in the corner as the match approached 5:30. Yuta tagged in. He gave Cash a Snapmare, then applied a grounded chin lock. Cash fought to his feet quickly and caught Yuta with a snap Powerslam.

Cash tried to reach his partners, but Pac rushed in to knock Dax off the apron. Copeland caught Pac with a punch. Cash managed to leap toward his corner for Copeland, but Harwood leapt back onto the apron and put his hand in front of Adam’s, stealing the tag. Dax met the freshly-tagged Claudio in the center and took him down, looking for a Sharpshooter. Yuta tried to stop it, but Copeland tripped him up and applied a Crossface. Dax wound up locking a Sharpshooter on Pac while Castagnoli put one on Cash. Claudio and Harwood were facing each other, throwing violent chops. Claudio eventually toppled Dax. Castagnoli began the Giant Swing. Yuta ended the sequence with a big dropkick. They covered Dax for a near fall just after 9:00.

The Death Riders cornered Dax Harwood and began hitting him with rapid running elbow strikes. Claudio power-lifted both Pac and Yuta into a diving splashes on Dax. Pac covered, but Cash managed to break it up just in time. After missing wildly with a shoulder tackle in the corner, Harwood managed to skirt past Pac for a diving tag into Adam Copeland. Cope gave Pac an Impaler DDT for a cover and near fall. Copeland dumped Pac on the top turnbuckle, then tagged in Dax. FTR climbed adjacent turnbuckles. Copeland gave Pac a Superplex, then FTR hit tandem headbutts off the top. Dax covered, but it was broken up. Yuta charged in the ring and dropped Copeland with a dropkick. Pac rolled up Harwood for a two count. He turned Harwood over into the Brutalizer. Claudio held Copeland back. Yuta applied a Sleeper on Cash.

Yuta maintained his grasp as Cash yanked him over the ropes and into the ring. He wound up tossing his body onto Pac to break the hold and save his partner. Pac tagged in Yuta. He ran right into the Shatter Machine from FTR. Copeland hit Pac with a Spear. Harwood covered, but Claudio broke up the count just in time. Cash and Pac went spilling to the outside. Copeland gave Castagnoli a Spear on the floor. Dax and Yuta writhed in the ring. Copeland returned to aid his partner. He charged Yuta, but he leapfrogged it. Copeland nearly speared Dax, but caught himself. Yuta kicked Copeland in the back of the head, causing him to fall into Dax. Copeland fell to the floor. Yuta gave Dax the Busaiku Knee for a cover and three count.

WINNERS: Death Riders in 14:47 to retain the AEW World Trios Championships

Death Riders escaped the ring and retrieved their titles. They escaped through the crowd, holding their titles high. Copeland and Cash returned to the ring, wearing their disappointment on their faces. They helped Dax Harwood to his feet, and the three men hugged. Cash turned to leave. Harwood grabbed Copeland and pulled him in, delivering a quick Piledriver. Cash was shocked. He immediately went to check on Adam. Meanwhile, Dax retrieved two steel chairs from ringside. He placed on under Copeland’s head and handed the other to Wheeler.

Wheeler threw the chair down and went to check on his friend. He pulled him to his feet, but immediately tossed him into the air for Shatter Machine with Dax. They gave Copeland a spike Piledriver on the chair. Dax set Copeland up for the Con-Chair-To again. “Allow me,” Cash said. He cracked the chair over Copeland’s skull twice. Officials and medics spilled into the ring. Wheeler hopped onto the stretcher and put a neck brace on himself, mocking Cope.

FTR left together to a chorus of boos while medics tended to Cope in the ring.

As they replayed the footage, Nigel McGuinness said they may never see Adam Copeland wrestle again. Excalibur agreed.

Back live, Copeland was stretchered away from the ring.