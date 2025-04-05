WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/4): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on CM Punk confronting Reigns and Rollins, Braun vs. Fatu, debut of Rey Fenix, Naomi vs. B-Fab

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 4, 2025

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS AT ALLSTATE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 15,368 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 15,637. The arena has a capacity of 18,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed the audience to Chicago, a city that has hosted 3 previous WrestleMania. Tonight’s happenings at the Allstate Arena will now prepare everyone for WrestleMania 41, which is 15 days away. Wrestlers arrived at the arena including Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu, alongside Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa. Fatu and Strowman will square off tonight in a Last Man Standing match. Tonga will take on United States Champion L.A. Knight in one-on-one action. DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) and the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will wrestle to determine the #1 contenders to the WWE Tag Team Championships, currently held by The Street Profits. B-Fab strolled around some hallway, while her opponent tonight Naomi scowled as she checked her cell phone.

– They showed a recap of the intriguing contract signing from last week’s Smackdown between C.M Punk, Seth Rollings, and Roman Reigns. Rollins vehemently protested that Punk didn’t deserve to main event WrestleMania. Roman thought he was freed from his wise man Paul Heyman owing Punk a favor until Punk clarified that getting it into the contract that their match will close out Night One is NOT the favor that he is owed.

– Chicago’s own C.M. Punk’s music hit and the crowd erupted that it was “clobberin’ time.” Punk hugged a fan at ringside on his way to the ring. Punk grabbed the camera from the cameraman inside the rings and praised the hot crowd while he filmed them. He told a story about how he was very fortunate to be alive because when he was born at a nearby hospital his umbilical cord was around his neck choking him. Punk mentioned several times that “he wasn’t supposed to be here”. But now the hard work begins because he earned the right to be in a main event of WrestleMania. He thanked his wife and dog, leading to “A.J. Lee” and “Larry” chants. He thanked the fans because he wouldn’t be here without them. But now “the hard work begins” and he’s going to “whip Seth Rollins’ ass” and “put a beating on the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns”.

– Punk smiled as the familiar sound of “Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is…” was heard from Paul Heyman as he appeared in the entranceway. Heyman waddled to the ring and entered as the crowd chanted (and Punk) chanted “EC-Dub”. Heyman told Punk that he belonged in the main event of WrestleMania. Heyman ran down all of he and Punk’s interactions over the past several months, including asking Punk for a favor and to help him and the OG Bloodline as War Games. Heyman had one more favor to ask. He asked Punk to tell him what the current favor is that he already owed him. But Punk said he preferred to tell Roman to his face, whenever he decides to show up. Punk left.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It’s a hot crowd in Chicago as expected. But there wasn’t much to the segment. The only real takeaway is that Heyman appeared to not know what the favor is that he owes Punk. Hopefully it gets answered tonight. Also, it’s a little silly to me that Punk is SO excited about “main eventing” Night One of WrestleMania. No one can convince me that it means the same to him as it would to close out Night Two. Fortunately for Punk, IF he can stay healthy there is a C.M Punk vs. Roman Reigns match that should be waiting for him next year. THAT match could absolutely main event Night Two, especially if one of them is defending a world championship.)

– A Ray Fenix vignette played. His match was up next. [c]

– One-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer (of Axiom) was already in the ring for the next match. Rey Fenix made his debut entrance to some generic music and an elaborate pyro display. Barrett referred to Fenix as one of the greatest high-flyers on planet Earth. He mentioned that he is PENTA’s brother too.

(1) NATHAN FRAZER vs. REY FENIX

Fenix and Frazer displayed their athleticism as Tessitore referenced the Lucha Brothers tag team (PENTA and Fenix). Frazer attempted to throw Fenix through the middle rope to the outside, but Fenix performed what can best be referred to as “reverse 619” to save himself. They traded pin attempts. Frazer narrowly avoided disaster when he got his feet caught up during a dive through the middle rope and nearly face planted on the outside. Fenix responded by springboarding to the top rope and launching himself to the outside onto Frazer as they went to a picture-in-picture break. [c]

Tessitore discussed PENTA’s success on RAW since joining the WWE. Frazer impressively jumped to the tope rope and hit a roll-through superplex into a neckbreaker for a nearfall. Frazer awkwardly missed on a Phoenix splash but nailed a big knee to the jaw. Fenix countered with a dropkick and an incredible Amigo kick where he ran across the ropes and hit a kick to the head. Fenix followed up with a fire driver for a very close nearfall that the crowd thought was going to be it. The crowd was alive for this match. Fenix hit a superkick and an MMB Mexican musclebuster for the win.

WINNER: Rey Fenix via pinfall in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was an impressive debut by Rey Fenix. I personally have always found him to be a bit more exciting in-ring than PENTA, but I’m splitting luchador hairs here. They are both fun to watch. Frazer was also impressive, but there were a couple of awkward spots. I know this might anger some fans, but I’d like to see WWE bring back the Cruiserweight Championship. I have visions of mid-‘90s WCW dancing in my head. Or maybe it’s Norman Smiley doing the Wiggle. Who can say?)

– Post-match Byron Saxton was inside the ring. He asked Fenix how his debut felt. Fenix grabbed the microphone and passionately thanked everyone. He said that he waited his whole life to say that he was WWE.

– Legado del Fantasma were shown watching from a backstage monitor. Santos Escobar said that Fenix’s win was impressive and that that is what he expects from Los Garza. Humberto Carillo called Fenix a “flying lizard” and said he was better than him. Escobar promised to talk to Nick Aldis about making that match. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Pencil in a Fenix vs. Carillo match for next week’s Smackdown.)

– Drew McIntyre talked in a pre-taped segment. He was sporting an eye patch because of the glass he got in his eye after being chokeslammed last week by Damian Priest on a convertible. Drew said his eye may never be the same. Drew said that he was going to pray and that when Drew prays “bad things happen”.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: In case anyone forgot, Drew prayed that C.M Punk would get hurt at the Royal Rumble and he did.)

– They recapped the Jacob Fatu post-match attack last week on Strowman. Strowman told Saxton backstage that he would defeat Fatu tonight and go on to WrestleMania to defeat L.A. Knight for the United States Championship and become a Grand Slam champion in WWE. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga laughed at Strowman. Knight showed up to calm Strowman down. Knight said something about Solo “bumping his bacon lips” and said that Strowman needed to keep his eyes on the prize. Tonga “yeah yeah yeah’d” and told Knight he should be worried about him tonight. Knight got this week’s “through the Gorilla position” entrance and made his way to the ring for the next match. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I laughed at “bumping his bacon lips.” I’m not proud of this.)

– Tonga entered for his match, accompanied by Solo. Barrett said that Tonga is known as the “Tongan Terror.”

(2) L.A. KNIGHT vs. TAMA TONGA (w/Solo Sikoa)

Knight hit a big elbow off the ropes, then followed up with a suplex. Tonga hit a back suplex for a one-count. Knight put the boots to Tonga in the corner. The action spilled to the floor as Solo lurked menacingly at ringside. Knight slammed Tonga’s head into the announcer’s table and then rolled him back into the ring. Solo distracted the referee and Knight, which led to Tonga knocking Knight to the outside. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

After the commercial, Knight used a sunset flip to get a two-count. Tonga retaliated with a vicious clothesline for a two-count of his own. Tonga mocked the “L.A. Knight, Yeah” chant, but then missed a leaping elbow from the middle rope. Knight gained the momentum with a neckbreaker and elbow drop of his own. Knight called for the BFT, but Tonga avoided it. Solo jumped up on the apron for a second time, which led to a roll-up nearfall by Tonga. Knight nailed the BFT for the victory.

WINNER: L.A. Knight via pinfall in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Relatively easy win for Knight, who overcame multiple distractions from Solo. Barrett mentioned that the winner of tonight’s Last Man Standing match will be Knight’s WrestleMania opponent for the United States Championship. I predict that Strowman will win due to Solo interference. Let’s see if I’m right. I promise I won’t change my prediction if I’m wrong, though I suppose you’ll never know for sure. I’ve earned your unwavering trust after 2 weeks, right?)

– Saxton talked to a frustrated Paul Heyman in the back near one of the arena’s vehicle entrances. Heyman spoke directly to the camera (and to Punk) and said, “whatever the favor is, my answer is YES.” As Heyman spoke, a car pulled up. Heyman presumed it was Reigns. But it was Seth Rollins who emerged from the car instead, wearing some big glasses. Rollins told Heyman that he looked awful. Rollins said that he had a great week because he formulated a plan. Rollins told Heyman to let him know when Reigns arrives because he wants to know what the favor is too.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I’m intrigued by Rollins saying he had time to think and formulate a plan. While I’m on the prediction train, pencil this one in…. Rollins is winning the triple threat match at WrestleMania. It’s the most logical outcome based on the story being told. It will also be a tremendous “reward” for Rollins’ role in last year’s WrestleMania.)

– Charlotte Flair entered for a face-to-face with Tiffany Stratton. [c]

– An eerie vignette was shown, presumably for a returning Aleister/Malakai Black.

– The WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton entered to the cheers of the crowd. Barrett said he was told to moderate this face-to-face. He introduced both women. Flair referred to the boos she received as a show of power. Stratton responded in kind by asking the crowd to chant “Tiffy Time.” Flair said she chose to challenge Stratton because there “is no comparison” between them. Stratton said that Flair’s biggest competitor is the fans and that she will never win that battle. Stratton speculated that no matter how many titles Flair wins she will always come in second to her father Ric, just like she will come in second to Stratton at Wrestlemania. Flair called out Stratton for saying the same things that all her opponents say. The crowd is 100% in support of Stratton. Flair got close to Stratton, but Barrett stepped between them. Stratton said she would win the Championship and that Flair “ain’t the queen of sh*t.” Stratton concluded by saying that after Wrestlemania, Flair will be just like she is outside the ring: “alone”. Then she bailed to the outside, saying “what is it now, 0-3?” Charlotte snapped back with “is that why (Ludwig) Kaiser is in my DM’s?” Stratton left, holding the championship belt high.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That started off slow. Fortunately, the crowd hates Flair so much that it’s giving life to this rivalry. However, Stratton escalated the tension when she referred to Flair’s 3 failed marriages. The proverbial ink has barely dried on her most recent marriage to Andrade. Perhaps that’s why Flair immediately snapped back with the line about Kaiser, who is Stratton’s current boyfriend.)

– General Manager Nick Aldis announced that next week there will be a Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet match featuring teams from both Raw and Smackdown. The winners will challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania.

– WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits entered in white suits with and their championships to watch the next match from ringside.



(3) THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Chirs Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa)– #1 Contenders Match

Sabin and Gargano started off the match. Sabin hit a few arm-drags before tagging in Shelley. The Machine Guns showed excellent teamwork. Shelley clotheslined Ciampa to the outside, then chased him around and back into the ring. Gargano speared Shelley as they went commercial split-screen [c]

Shelley was beaten down throughout the break. Sabin tagged in and took control, hitting a dive through the ropes on Gargano and Ciampa on the outside. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins looked on from front row seats. Gargano broke up a double-team Skull-and-Bones attempt by crotching Sabin on the top rope. The turnbuckle cover came off leaving the turnbuckle exposed. Ciampa hit a powerbomb onto his knees on Sabin for a nearfall. Gargano tagged in and went for another pin, but Shelley broke it up. DIY went for a Meet in the Middle, but Sabin rolled out of harm’s way. Sabin and Shelley hit the facial to the face of Ciampa. Gargano knocked Shelley off the top rope to the outside. Ciampa tried to use the rope for leverage to get a pinfall, but referee Charles Robinson caught him. While Ciampa argued, Sabin knocked him into the exposed turnbuckle and rolled him up for the win.

WINNERS: The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) via pinfall at 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Good match, but it never quite reached the level it could have if they got about 5 more minutes. It would be nice to get some clarity on the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match situation soon, since we’re only 2 weeks from WrestleMania.)

– The Miz and Carmelo Hayes encountered Pretty Deadly backstage. Miz referenced Preddy Deadly losing their Tag Team Championship match last week. Hayes said they fumbled the ball at the 1-yard line and questioned whether they were a tag team or the Chicago Bears? Kit Wilson and Elton Prince teased The Miz for all his failure Marine movies. Wilson asked Hayes why he wants to be in tag team with Miz anyway?

– B-Fab entered with Michin for the next match. [c]

(4) B-FAB (with MICHIN) vs. NAOMI

As Naomi was trying to make her entrance, Jade Cargill attacked her from behind. Naomi ran into the ring and the bell rang to start the match. B-Fab took advantage of the situation and hit a couple clotheslines. B-Fab hit a chokeslam for a 2-count. Naomi regained her composure and took control. Naomi’s outfit is covered with yellow “Caution Tape” that gives shades of the late, great Owen Hart. Naomi hit what Barrett referred to as a “modified kneeling lungblower.” It was enough to get the win.

WINNER: Naomi via pinfall in 3:00

After the match, Naomi called out Cargill, who immediately appeared and destroyed Naomi with a flying big boot. Security stormed the ring, but Cargill took them out too. Nick Aldis appeared and made the match official for WrestleMania between Naomia and Cargill.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A quick, decisive win for Naomi as it should be. The match for WrestleMania is now official. Am I being fair by saying this is currently the hottest women’s match on the WrestleMania card right now? I think so. Naomi’s new finisher looked like a one-legged Codebreaker. I’m not sure if she is trying to pay tribute to Owen Hart with her wrestling gear, but regardless of it makes me smile.)

A pre-taped segment aired with Damian Priest saying that Drew McIntyre always plays the victim. He said he will see McIntyre in the ring next week and that he will become Priest’s victim at Wrestlemania.

Kevin Owens was shown walking backstage [c]

– As hour three approached, Nick Aldis was still in the ring. He said that he had to do something now that isn’t fun. He asked the crowd to welcome Kevin Owens. Owens walked out wearing a Bret Hart jacket.

[HOUR THREE]

– Owens said that he’s been doing this “wrestling” for 25 years. It’s allowed him to take care of his family in ways he’d only dreamed of. Owens claimed that he’s been dealing with a neck injury for the last 4 months and that he needs to immediately have surgery. He thanked WWE for allowing him to come out and tell the fans about this, and he said that he’s really upset that he won’t get to wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania. He apologized to the fans and left the ring.

– It was time to hear voices as Randy Orton’s music played. Orton slowly made his way to ringside. As soon as Orton entered the ring, Owen retreated down the ramp. Aldis told Orton that he no longer has a match at Wrestlemania. Orton was visibly upset. Orton hit an RKO “out of nowhere” on Aldis. He stared at the Wrestlemania sign as Barret made a point that “at this point in Orton’s career he doesn’t want to miss a single WrestleMania.” [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Owens reportedly has a legitimate injury, so this is seemingly the way he is being written out of the current program with Orton. It will be interesting to see what plan B is for Orton at WrestleMania.)

– New ring announcer Mark Nash explained the rules for a Last Man Standing Match. Jacob Fatu made his entrance alone. Strowman marched down to the ring as Nash announced him as Tessitore correctly referred to him weighing 385 pounds. Nash mistakenly announced him as 355 pounds. Oops.

(5) BRAUN STROWMAN vs. JACOB FATU – Last Man Standing Match to earn U.S. Championship match

Strowman started things off with a big chop on the outside. Back inside the ring Fatu took Strowman down with a clothesline. Fatu hit two jump-up moonsaults early on. All Strowman could do was roll outside the ring at the count of 8 to survive as they went to commercial. The action continued with picture-in-picture [c]

During the commercial, Strowman hit Fatu with the steel steps. Then he launched Fatu into the ever-present Prime display. Fatu dominated when they came back from the break. Strowman pulled table out from under the ring, much to the crowd’s delight. Fatu barely made it to his feet after a 9-count. Strowman set up the table in a corner and hit a big boot on Fatu. Strowman charged at Fatu, but Fatu pulled the ropes down and Strowman fell to the outside. Fatu dove through the ropes and knocked Strowman over the announcer’s table. The referee counted but didn’t make it to 10. Fatu rammed Strowman into the ring post. Fatu attempted to run at him, but Strowman struck him in the face with a chair. Strowman ran around the ring and destroyed Fatu with a Strowman Express through the barricade! The referee counted as the fans chanted “Holy Sh*t!”. Both men stood up at 9. [c]

When they returned from the break, Strowman had Fatu prone on top of crate near the edge of the lower bowl at ringside. Strowman suplexed Fatu through some tables next to the crate! Both men were able to get up, but Tessitore pointed out that Fatu was in bad shape. Strowman was damaged too. Back in the ring, Fatu hit a running hip attack on Strowman through the table that had been propped up in the corner. Fatu got up at 9 and Strowman was unable to get to his feet before the count of 10.

WINNER: Jacob Fatu wins at 16:00

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a very good Last Man Standing Match. Fatu is impressive every time he steps in the ring and the hip attack through the table was a perfect way for him to get a dominant victory. Strowman does well in this type of match too. Fatu is now the #1 contender and is scheduled to wrestle L.A. Knight for the United States Championship at WrestleMania.)

– They showed a recap of the John Cena/Cody Rhodes confrontation from RAW. It was announced that Cody will be on Smackdown next week. Tessitore and Barrett ran down the announced matches for next week’s Smackdown including the Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet match that will include Kayden Carter/Katana Chance, Lyra Valkyria/Bayley, Shana Baszler/Zoey Stark, B-Fab/Michin, The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven/Alba Fyre, and Natalya/Maxxine Dupri. Rey Fenix will take on Berto. Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will also meet face-to-face.

Saxton caught up to a flustered Paul Heyman again out in the garage area and asked him when Roman Reigns would arrive. Heyman said “any minute”. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Riveting. Way to earn that paycheck Saxton.)

– Roman Reigns finally arrived and walked right past Heyman without acknowledging him. Heyman followed.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: See what I did there?)

– Roman went straight to ring. No stopping. No posing. No pyro. “Chicago: Acknowledge Me.” Roman asked if Punk was here. Heyman confirmed that he is. Roman asked if Punk is still talking about the favor. Heyman affirmed that too. Roman shared that Punk wouldn’t be back in WWE if it wasn’t for Roman. Punk wouldn’t be in the main event of WrestleMania if it wasn’t for Roman. Roman pointed out that the fans are chanting for the Tribal Chief in Punk’s city. Roman called for Punk to come out. Seth Rollins came out instead.

– Rollins ran through all his catchphrases as usual. He told Roman that he’s not sure what the favor is. Then he brought up Wrestlemania 31’s “Heist of the Century” and last year’s WrestleMania where Rollins got the better or Roman. Rollins mentioned that he has to deal with Punk being in a main event of WrestleMania now because of Roman. Rollins said that they need to adapt to reality. Roman told Rollins that the reality is that Rollins is untrustworthy. Roman said he keeps his promises, just like he did with Heyman and the favor. They both agreed that what was missing now was Punk himself.

– Punk’s music played and he came out once again. Punk carefully stepped between the ropes with a microphone in hand. Punk: “The favor. What’s the favor? This is about friendship. This is about legacy. It’s about promises kept. It’s about loyalty.” Punk told a story about a time long ago where Heyman was told to fire Punk and he refused. Punk talked about a time where Heyman had decided to leave WWE. At that time, Punk, Heyman, Big Show, and Rob Van Dam sat on Show’s bus and Punk said that when Heyman left they would fire Punk. Punk said he’d be nothing without Heyman. Heyman assured Punk he’d be fine at the time. Punk apologized for making it all about himself and asked Heyman if there was anything Punk could do for him. Heyman posited that WHEN Punk main evented WrestleMania one day that he needed to force “them” to deal with Punk & Heyman.

Back in the present, Punk said he would force Roman to deal with Punk & Heyman. Roman glanced over at Heyman. Punk proclaimed that at WrestleMania Heyman would be in Punk’s corner. Rollins laughed. Roman looked confused. Roman asked if that was the favor and laughed. Roman said that Heyman loves Roman and needs him. Roman told Heyman to let “this desperate fool down easy.” Heyman just stood there as the crowd chanted for Punk. Heyman started crying. Roman: “you better wipe those tears and tell him no.” Roman said he took Heyman in. He said he’d give Heyman one more chance to tell Punk no. Heyman” “No, my Tribal Chief. I can’t do that.” Rollins was on his knees doubled over in laughter.

Roman grabbed Heyman. Punk attacked Roman from behind and hit him with a GTS. Punk stared down Rollins as Heyman looked on in complete shock. Punk gave the GTS hand gesture as credits rolled.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Hmm. This was a very interesting development. Heyman is the tortured soul, forced to choose between his two best friends. Roman is FINALLY paying for being overbearing to Heyman and taking him for granted. Punk has been good to Heyman and their friendship goes back way farther than Roman/Heyman. So, it makes sense that if push came to shove that Heyman would side with Punk. Also, at first, I intended to write about how the “favor” fell flat for me. But I thought more about it and I changed my mind. Punk’s story about how Heyman gave him the confidence back in the day for when they’d inevitably come to this moment hooked me. It SOLD me on the importance to Punk of having Heyman in his corner at Wrestlemania. Heyman inspires Punk’s confidence, so he truly thinks he is not only gaining that from Heyman, but he’s also TAKING it from Roman. Lastly, Rollins was terrific in his role by laughing at this entire back-and-forth. I stand by my prediction that Rollins will capitalize on the drama and be victorious at WrestleMania.)