WWE RAW RESULTS (3/31): Keller’s report on another Cody-Cena exchange, Sky vs. Ripley for Women’s Title with Belair special referee, Gunther vs. Jimmy Uso, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

MARCH 31, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND AT THE O2

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDTIOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 10,516 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 10,516, so it’s a sellout. The arena has a capacity of 14,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after the show ends. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed the exterior of the arena as Michael Cole introduced the show. Then they showed Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair each arriving. Then Logan Paul, Jimmy with Jey Uso, and Gunther.

-They cut to cheering fans in the arena. Then a “Let’s Go Cena! / Cena sucks!” chant broke out. After waiting that out, Cena’s entrance theme played. Fans sang “John Cena sucks!” to the beat of his song. He glowered at the camera as he held up his retirement tour t-shirt. “The smile has become a scowl,” said Cole. As Cena was about to speak, Cody Rhodes’s song played. Fans sang along as he walked out.

Cody said he’s let him talk the last two weeks, so he’s going to talk now. He said Cena has claimed he’s going to cook him and end him. “Where do you want to start?” he said. He said there’s a lot that Cena could make fun of him for. He said he has a little bit of a lisp. He said sometimes it shows up with words beginning with “S.” He said: “I’ll give you one: Stardust.” He said that has to bother Cena that he’s going on last in his final WrestleMania against a wrestler once known as Stardust.

Cody said he could also go after the fact that “I have an arm tattoo, but it’s on my neck.” Fans loudly sang “Cody Rhodes!” (This is the new “What?” chant, Europe-style.) Cody waited it out (but seemed to avoid endorsing it). He said there’s so much more.

He said he’s struggling with the fact that “Superman is really dead.” Fans (obnoxiously) interrupted Cody with a “Let’s Go Cena / Cena sucks” chant. Cody again waited it out (without encouraging it or seemingly to endorse it as it was interrupting the flow of his promo). He said he doesn’t think Cena’s words have matched his actions. He said he thinks Cena has lied to the audience the last two weeks. He said they used to ride together and he knows he used to care about him at one point and also the fans.

Cody told Cena to really tell the fans “why.” Cena said he won’t “reduce myself and punch down to your level just to protect you.” He said he has been protected long enough. He said he’s not going to cook him, he’s going to bury him. He said people have been saying for years that he buries talent. “I don’t bury talent,” he said. “I am talent. I bury mediocrity.” He said he doesn’t care about his lisp or failures. He said he has manipulated himself to the top of the business. He said he has ridden the coattails of his success.

“I have been so great that the WWE can hand the heartbeat of this organization to my chauffeur,” Cena said. He called him a slimy pickpocket. He said Cody stole the blueprint and now thinks he can run the kingdom. He said it disgusts him. He said he sat by his side and stole every secret he needed to in order to be undeniable “but you are still underwhelming” He told Cody that he has to be authentic because they can see through phony. He said he didn’t listen and it shows. “You’re too perfect, you’re too polished, you’re too rehearsed,” he said. He said Cody relies on fans singing his name over and over to get by. He said he’s tricked fans into loving mediocrity.

Cena said Cody doesn’t look or act like him “and he sure as hell doesn’t work like me.” He said Cody doesn’t act or look or work like him because he’s still scared to show everyone who he is. He said he’s some generic mix of every TV show he has ever watched “in a big confused blog.” He said it makes him look like a 16 year old taking acting lessons who is still afraid of public speaking. He said he has worked too damn hard to have the title paraded around by “a paint-by-numbers, sociopathic nepobaby who is so into himself he had his wrestling gimmick tattooed onto himself for the world to say.” He said his tattoo exposes that he’s a common fan “like them.”

He told Cody to go straight to Fanatics after WrestleMania and buy a toy belt that fans buy and call himself their champion “because the last real champion is taking the belt home forever and exposing you for who you are – an errand boy who got lucky. There’s your ‘why,’ pal.” A “Cena!” chant started.

Cody said: “John, oh, I didn’t expect to say this. Maybe I was chosen, but you know who chose me? They chose me. Can you say the same, Cena, or is one guy in an office who’s not here anymore and we don’t talk about.” That got an earned roar from the crowd. He said he is Cody Rhodes, a wrestler like his father before him, and if anybody is a company creation, “it’s you John Cena and not me.” He said everyone is so terrified of you on the mic. “I’m not, because I know you’ve got more dick in your promo than you do in your shorts,” he said. “You want to make fun of me for appearing like I’m 16. You’re the one who hangs out with Zac Efron and wishes he was 16.” He said it was such a softball he threw him when he said he created all of this and him. “You created a lot of disenfranchised fans who made it easy for me to pack up and go elsewhere. Don’t act like you cleaned up your room before you left and went to Hollywood. Don’t act like you left WWE better than when you found it.”

He added: “Between you and I, which one of us sold out to The Rock?” Fans chanted, “You sold out.” Cody told Cena, “You’re still my hero, but you’re also a piece of shit.” Fans cheered and then chanted, “Piece of shit.”

Cena said his brain is filled with feces and not facts. “I have worked a hundred times harder than you and never once was I protected from an audience or a Superstar taking their best shot at me,” he said. He said he lets anyone who steps into the ring take their strongest swing to see if they are worthy to put him into the ground. He said no one has been worthy, so he decided to do it himself. He said that’s why he never left. He said no matter what garbage they give him, he found a way to make it great. “You had to leave,” he said. “You had to leave because you realized that at your best you can’t wipe my ass. I make empires for billionares. All you’ve ever done is steal money from their kids. See you at WrestleMania, champ.”

Cena began to leave the ring. Cody said he’s not done. “He said never once has an audience chanted at me, ‘You can’t wrestle!'” Cena seemed triggered and re-entered the ring. He took a swing at Cody. Cody ducked and then gave Cena a CrossRhodes. Cena laid flat on his back as Cody soaked up fans singing, “Cody Rhodes!” again. He raised his belt in the air and left the ring. Cole said Cody isn’t afraid to show who he is.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s more like it. It addressed, ever-briefly, that Cena sold out to Rock. Cena finally fully acknowledged his motivation for going after Cody. They went at each other and strayed into some territory that feels unleashed without it seeming like Cena was being protected or set things up to be off-limits, or that others were afraid to even suggest going there. Cena hit on some of the key criticisms of Cody after Cody took a few off the table by admitted them himself. Cody alluded to Vince McMahon and Cena alluded to Tony Khan. That is what we hoped they were pacing themselves for and would show up in their exchanges. It took three weeks, but it arrived.)

-They went to Cole, McAfee, and Barrett at ringside. Barrett called it the highlight of 2025 and thanked Cody for it.

-A video package previewed the Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley main event with Belair as the special referee. Cole called it their main event.

-The New Day came out to their new entrance theme. [c]

-Adam Pearce stood on the stage and said New Day need to prove they deserve the shot at the tag titles. He introduced “New Catch Republic,” Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate.

(1) NEW DAY (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. NEW CATCH REPUBLIC (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne)

Cole said Bate was out since last July recovering from a torn pec. Bate has shorter hair and a thicker mustache. The bell rang 35 minutes into the hour as Cole talked about Bate’s background.

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley (with special guest referee Bianca Belair) – Women’s World Championship match

Jimmy Uso vs. Gunther

Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor vs. Bron Breakker & Penta

The New Day vs. TBA

Logan Paul to call out A.J. Styles

John Cena and Cody Rhodes go face-to-face