WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 RESULTS – NIGHT 2 (4/20): Keller’s report and analysis of Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, McIntyre vs. Priest, IC Title four-way, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 – NIGHT 2

APRIL 20, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT ALLEGIANT STADIUM

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.) & NETFLIX (INTERNATIONAL)

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Fox

Attendance: WrestleTix reported before showtime that 60,343 tickets were distributed. They were set up for 60,346. The arena holds 20,000 for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair with host with cohosts Greg Parks and Chris Adams will be live on YouTube after WrestleMania. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/2eb89fxpb3

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 SUNDAY TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

-After a video on the history of entertainment acts in Las Vegas, Ava Max sang the national anthem from center ring.

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of the stadium. They showed wrestlers arriving or hanging around backstage: Cody Rhodes (some booing), The Judgment Day, Penta, Bron Breakker, Randy Orton with his wife.

-A video recapped night one of WrestleMania.

-Stephanie McMahon introduced the event from mid-ring. She brought up that the last time WrestleMania was in Las Vegas was WrestleMania when she was 16. She said her middle daughter is now 16. She said they are all family.

-They went to Cole, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee at rinsgide.

(1) IYO SKY vs. BIANCA BELAIR vs. RHEA RIPLEY – Women’s World Title match

Sky came out first. Then Belair. Cole noted Belair has struggled in her career against both Sky and Ripley. Ripley then made her entrance. “Listen to this ovation!” exclaimed Cole. During ring introductions, Belair was booed, Rhea was cheered, and Sky was cheered. The bell rang 18 minutes into the hour. Cole explained the (stupid) rules of Triple Threat matches where you can do literally anything and have anyone interfere on your behalf to win a title that is supposed to be represented by the wrestler who is better than her opponents, all because they haven’t figure out that it’d be okay if one of the three wrestlers got DQ’d thus eliminated, leaving it a one-on-one battle.

Sky took an early beating and rolled to ringside. Belair and Ripley then squared off. Belair knocked Ripley around, received boos, and signaled for the crowd to kiss her ass. She then beat up both Sky and Ripley in the corner. Sky slipped free and yanked on Belair’s braid. Cole said it can be a weapon or a detriment for Belair. Sky landed a double blockbuster and scored a two count on both at the same time. Belair rammed Sky into the turnbuckle. Ripley knocked Belair to the floor and then flip dove onto her. Sky then springboard backflipped onto Ripley and played to the crowd.

They battled at ringside for a couple minutes. Ripley sent Sky into Belair with a Razor’s Edge leading to a two count on Sky. Sky rallied a minute later by charging into each opponent in opposite corners. At 8:00 Belair intervened on a superplex attempt by Rhea on Sky, and then she sent them to the mat with back suplex. They were all down and slow to get up. A “This is awesome!” chant rang out.

Sky landed a springboard missile dropkick on Ripley and then kipped up. She played to the crowd and they cheered her. Belair then speared Sky. Barrett said you can pay a price if you get caught admiring your handiwork. Belair landed a top rope shooting star press. Ripley broke up the cover and then slammed Belair with a Rip Tide and then stack covered her for a two count.

Sky DDT’d Ripley, but when she charged, Ripley kicked her. Ripley leaped off the second rope with Rip Tide attempt, but Sky countered. When Sky went for a moonsault, Ripley lifted her boots. Belair then gave Sky a KOD for a near fall, broken up by Ripley. A loud “This is awesome!” chant broke out.

Ripley catapulted Sky onto the top of the ringpost as they were battling on the second rope. Belair went for a KOD, but Ripley landed on her feet. Ripley went for a Rip Tide, but Belair slipped free and whipped Ripley with her braid. She followed with a KOD. Sky landed an Over the Moonsault on Belair for the win. “What a match!” said Cole. “Ladies and gentlemen, an afterthought no more.”

WINNER: Sky in 14:00 to retain the Women’s World Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Sky really needed to win to overcome being demeaned by Ripley and Belair during the whole build as a nuisance rather than the reigning champion. The match was great start to finish. That was at the top of anyone’s reasonable expectations for how good the match could be. Lots of chemistry among them, they worked super-hard, and they hit everything perfectly.) [c]

-They showed rapped Rich the Kid at ringside. (Was it the kid or the adult holding the kid in his arms?)

-A video package aired on the next match.

PWTORCH VIP MEMBERSHIP

-Wade Keller hosted the Post-WrestleMania Roundtable VIP Podcast with cohosts Todd Martin & Rich Fann for over an hour. They’ll record another podcast tonight after night two. Get details on the vast array of VIP membership benefits and how to sign up HERE. VIP membership includes Apple-podcast compatible podcast feed with exclusive ad-free podcasts daily including current shows and vintage podcasts from decades ago, plus access to our ad-free version of PWTorch and more.

(2) DREW MCINTYRE vs. DAMIEN PRIEST – Sin City Street Fight

McIntyre came out first. The guitarist for Slayer played Priest’s theme song live on the stage as Priest made his entrance. The bell rang 49 minutes into the hour. Drew attacked Priest from behind and the ref called for the bell. Priest fought back and sent Drew to the floor. Priest superkicked Drew and then rammed him into the ringside barricade. They brawled up the ramp. Drew suplexed Priest on the ramp.

Back at ringside, Priest threw the case of the steps into Drew. Drew came back a minute later and bashed Priest twice in the head with the top of the ringside steps. He then bashed Priest in the back.

At 5;00, Priest tried to knock Drew off the ring apron through a table, but Drew fought back and clotheslined Priest over the top rope on the other side of the ring. He then landed a running flip dive onto Priest at ringside. Drew played to appreciative fans. Drew threw Priest back into the ring.