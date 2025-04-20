LECLAIR’S WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 NIGHT 2 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Rhodes/Cena, Sky vs. Belair vs. Ripley, McIntyre vs. Priest, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 NIGHT 2 REPORT

APRIL 20, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV AT ALLEGIANT STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), NETFLIX (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Pat McAfee & Wade Barrett

-Ava Max performed the Star-Spangled Banner.

-“What a start,” Pat McAfee muttered under his breath. Michael Cole broke in over a sweeping drone shot high above Allegiant Stadium. They showed wrestlers arriving earlier in the day. Most notably, Cody Rhodes stepping off his tour bus. He was mostly booed.

Inside Allegiant Stadium, Cole said the show is sold out and will kick off with the triple threat match for the Women’s World Championship. The three competitors were shown warming up backstage.

The opening video package began with highlights from Night 1, then transitioned to a montage hyping tonight’s major matches.

Alicia Taylor introduced Stephanie McMahon, already in the ring. She welcomed the audience to the show just before fireworks exploded from the stage.

At ringside, Michael Cole welcomed his broadcast partners, Pat McAfee and Wade Barrett, then tossed to the Spanish announce desk for their brief introductions.

-Iyo Sky’s music hit first. Cole noted that she’s never won at Wrestlemania, but has an opportunity to “knock off two of the best” tonight. Her on-screen graphic mentioned her 3-0 record in triple threat matches. Sky received a decent reaction as she marched down the ramp, holding up her title. Bianca Belair was out next, receiving mostly boos. Her entrance featured a number of women jumping rope and dancing to her music, including her step-daughter, who sported a recognizable long braid. Belair gave her a big hug, then skipped to the ring.

Rhea Ripley was out last, to a massive star reaction. She trotted confidently to the ring, singing to her theme song and slapping hands with some fans on the ramp. “Mami is poised to leave Vegas with her title, and I don’t think anyone would be surprised,” McAfee said. Alicia Taylor delivered Championship introductions.

(1) IYO SKY (c) vs. RHEA RIPLEY vs. BIANCA BELAIR – Women’s World Championship Triple Threat match

All three women traded glances as the bell rang. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley began arguing as they closed distance between them. Iyo Sky stepped in. When they tried to shove her away, she took them both down with arm drags. All three women popped up and traded quick dropkicks. Belair and Ripley knocked Sky to the outside and turned their focus back to one another. They locked up in the center. Ripley gained body control and took Bianca down by the waist. Belair fought to her feet and returned the favor. Barrett said Sky should stay outside and let the other two rip each other to shreds.

The EST whipped Ripley into the northwest corner and mounted her for punches. She telegraphed the champion returning to the fray and flipped over her, causing a collision of her two opponents. Belair mounted both of them for more punches. Sky slipped underneath her and used her braid to pull her away from the action. Sky leapt to the middle rope and caught both challengers with a Blockbuster for a double cover and two count. Sky threw her arms out to a strong ovation from the crowd as the match approached 3:00. Ripley kicked Belair to the floor, then hit a running cannonball off the apron. Sky hit a springboard Moonsault off the middle rope onto Ripley, then tossed her back in the ring. Once inside, the champion rolled Ripley through a wheelbarrow and hit a double stomp for a cover and two count. Cole said he noticed the stadium is notably hotter tonight than it was last night. He wondered if that would have an impact on the competitors.

After catching Sky with a Suplex, Belair leapt outside to deal with Rhea. Sky tried to leap onto Belair, but Bianca caught her in Powerbomb position and swung her violently into the ringside barrier. Ripley tossed Belair back in the ring. Sky returned and Ripley hoisted her into Razor’s Edge position. She tossed Sky’s body like a missile right at Belair for a cover and near fall at 6:00. Sky tried the wheelbarrow roll through again, but Ripley blocked it and turned the champion over into the Prism Lock. Bianca ripped Rhea off the champion into K.O.D. position. Rhea flipped to safety and took Belair down with a deep arm drag. All three women were down.

Iyo Sky was the first to stand. Belair and Ripley had retreated to opposing corners. Sky hit running double knees to both opponents, then pulled Ripley into position for her signature Moonsault. Rhea cut her off, climbing the turnbuckles with her. Belair rushed across the ring and joined the fray. Belair and Ripley launched off the top at the same time in what looked like a Russian Leg Sweep. Sky did a complete rotation, landing on her stomach. She rolled to the outside. Ripley and Belair traded punches. Belair tried to leapfrog Rhea, but Ripley caught her with a big boot in mid-air. Sky returned with a springboard dropkick, dropping Ripley. Belair flew into frame and speared Sky across the ring.

Belair ascended the northeast corner. She hit a 450 Splash onto Sky, hooking the leg. Ripley broke it up at two, then gave Belair a Riptide for a stack cover and near fall. “Come on!” Rhea shouted in frustration. Belair rolled to the floor. Ripley set Iyo up for Riptide, but the champion turned it into a spike DDT. She charged at Ripley in the corner, but Rhea cut her off with a powerful kick to the jaw. She dragged Sky onto the top rope with her, preparing for a Super Riptide. Sky countered it in mid air. She leapt to the top rope, looking for the Moonsault. Ripley got her feet straight up, spiking Sky. She stumbled right into the waiting arms of Belair, who hit the K.O.D. Bianca hooked the leg, but Ripley threw her body at the cover at the last possible moment.

“This is an instant classic to start off Wrestlemania Sunday!” McAfee exclaimed. Belair talked some trash to Ripley as she slapped her across the face repeatedly. Rhea fired back with a slap of her own. Belair threw a forearm that rocked Rhea. She spit at Belair. Bianca charged her. Rhea side-stepped, sending Belair careening to the apron. Ripley dragged her to the turnbuckle and then climbed. The two women teetered on the ropes, trading rights and headbutts. Ripley knocked Belair to the floor. Sky returned to view, climbing to meet Ripley. She tried for a Poisonrana off the second rope, but Ripley flung her forward, smashing her face against the top of the turnbuckle.

Bianca pulled Ripley off the turnbuckles. They traded quick shots. Belair went for the K.O.D., but Belair flipped out of it again. She whipped Ripley hard across the stomach with her braid. Belair finally hit the K.O.D. on Bianca. She hooked both legs, but Sky hit the Over the Moonsault onto both women to break up the count. She covered Belair for three.

WINNER: Iyo Sky in 14:25 to retain the Women’s World Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: Excellent opener. I’m generally pretty averse to triple threat title matches at Wrestlemania, and thought that Ripley vs. Belair seemed tailor-made for the grandest stage, but it’s hard to argue with the results here. Iyo Sky was fantastic, and she’s certainly built herself a strong, organic connection with the crowd. This was rapid-paced and incredibly fun from the opening bell. Much like last night’s triple threat main event, this was just three absolute pros who knocked it out of the park. I’m intrigued to see whether or not they lean into the heelish edge Belair has shown during the course of this feud, and to see what’s next for Sky and Ripley.)