VIP PODCAST 4/20 – The Deep…Dive with Fann & Cooling: WWE buys AAA, Saudi Arabia pushing SNK, Naito leaving New Japan, WrestleMania live reactions (168 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Will Cooling return to give their breaking reaction to WWE buying AAA – what it means to WWE, how AEW should respond, and possible future acquisitions including New Japan. They also talk the big Saudi Arabia push of SNK’s “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves” video game coming to WrestleMania, live reactions to Wrestlemania 41 Saturday’s undercard, and much more!

