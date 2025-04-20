FREE PODCAST 4/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 post-show: LeClair & Parks discuss Heyman’s big decision, Charlotte-Tiffany, Gunther-Jey, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to discuss in-depth the WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 event with live caller and chat interactions. They discuss all the top matches including a big focus on the show-closing heel turn of Seth Rollins and new alliance with Paul Heyman. They discuss the rest of the show including Gunther vs. Jey Uso, Tiffany vs. Charlotte, and more.

