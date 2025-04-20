FREE PODCAST 4/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 post-show: LeClair & Parks discuss Heyman’s big decision, Charlotte-Tiffany, Gunther-Jey, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to discuss in-depth the WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 event with live caller and chat interactions. They discuss all the top matches including a big focus on the show-closing heel turn of Seth Rollins and new alliance with Paul Heyman. They discuss the rest of the show including Gunther vs. Jey Uso, Tiffany vs. Charlotte, and more.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.