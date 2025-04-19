VIP PODCAST 4/19 – WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 PLE Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Big Heyman angle at end of Punk-Seth-Reigns main event, Jey-Gunther, AAA purchase analysis (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Todd Martin and Rich Fann. They react to the big Paul Heyman angle at end of C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns main event for over a half hour. From there, they discuss WWE purchasing AAA. From there, they run down the rest of the show chronologically starting with Gunther vs. Jey Uso all the way through Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair.

