FREE PODCAST 4/19 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Moxley vs. Hager empty arena title match, Brit Baker, WWE roster cut prospects, live callers, mailbag (158 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-15-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Joel Dehnel to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and emails. They focus on the build-up and execution of Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager in the empty arena title match, plus Colt Cabana vs. Lance Archer, Kip Sabian vs. Chucky T, showcase matches for Britt Baker, Shawn Spears, Kip Sabian, and more with live callers and emails. And then in the VIP-Exclusive Aftershow, Keller and Dehnel run down the entire list of dozens of WWE wrestlers released earlier today and forecast their futures and evaluate their potential in other companies. Also some talk about empty-venue wrestling when it comes to audiences sticking with it going forward.

