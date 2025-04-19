FREE PODCAST 4/19 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Sean Waltman diagnosing what’s right & wrong with Roman Reigns’s push so far and what is his future, Sting, HBK in trouble after HOF, more (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (4-16-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. It includes Waltman diagnosing what was right and wrong with Roman Reigns’s push so far and what is his future, break down how Sting was impressed and overwhelmed at WrestleMania, why Shawn Michaels was in trouble with WWE management after the Hall of Fame, Chyna’s reaction to news of Curt Hennig’s death, and many more topics with one of the best Livecast regulars. Live caller and email questions are included in the show.

