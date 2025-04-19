News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/19 – NXT Stand & Deliver PLE Audio Roundtable – Weigle & Miller: Oba Femi vs. Trick vs. Evans for NXT Title, Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Grace vs. Parker for NXT Title, Saints vs. Ethan (75 min.)

April 19, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the NXT Stand & Deliver PLE event, PWTorch’s Paul Weigle and David Miller review the event start to finish including Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans for NXT Title, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker for NXT Title, Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page for the North American Title, and more.

