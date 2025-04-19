LECLAIR’S WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 NIGHT 1 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Punk vs. Rollins vs. Reigns, Gunther vs. Uso, Stratton vs. Flair, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 NIGHT 1 REPORT

APRIL 19, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV AT ALLEGIANT STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), NETFLIX (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Pat McAfee & Wade Barrett

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 NIGHT 1 POST-SHOW…

On the PWTorch YouTube Channel tonight, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair & Greg Parks will go live right after the WWE Wrestlemania 41 Night 1. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps. This Wrestlemania Post-show will be on the PWTorch Dailycast feed.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WRESTLEMANIA 41 NIGHT 1 TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

-Jelly Roll performed “God Bless America.”

-A drone captured footage from just outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Michael Cole introduced the city, and the show over wrestler arrivals, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk (with Paul Heyman), Charlotte Flair, and Tiffany Stratton.

Michael Cole talked over a balcony shot of the interior of the stadium. Gunther and Jey Uso were then shown warming up backstage. Cole said they’d kick off Wrestlemania Saturday as the broadcast faded into the opening video package.

-Alicia Taylor introduced Paul “Triple H” Levesque, already standing center-ring. His “King of Kings” theme played and the crowd sang along. He welcomed the crowd to the show.

-Jey Uso’s music first. Flag-wavers rushed down the ramp with massive “YEET” banners. The Las Vegas Raiders’ cheerleaders were shown positioned in the lower bowl of the stadium. Jey made his usual entrance through the crowd, slapping hands with fans. Pat McAfee climbed onto the announce desk to “yeet” with the crowd. Uso slapped hands with the announcers then headed to the ring.

Cole used the camera time to introduce his broadcast partners, Pat McAfee and Wade Barrett. He tossed the Spanish announce crew for brief introductions.

“Let’s get down to business, Jey Uso is 0-6 in World Title matches in his career,” Cole said as Jey’s music faded out. The crowd’s excitement for Uso only seemed to grow. Gunther’s music cut them off.The World Heavyweight Champion marched to the ring, all business. Cole said that, since debuting on the main roster, Gunther has only been pinned by two men – Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. McAfee wondered if Jey could be the third, “this is a man who doesn’t understand losing,” he said of the World Champion.

Alicia Taylor delivered Championship match introductions.

(1) GUNTHER (c) vs. JEY USO – World Heavyweight Championship match

Vegas let out an anticipatory roar as the bell sounded. Jey Uso and Gunther circled each other, in no hurry to engage. Jey twirled his wrist, rubbed his elbows and took a deep breath. He stepped to center and initiated a lock-up with Gunther. The World Champion easily overpowered his challenger, working him into the southwest corner. He gave Jey a quick chop. Uso shrugged it off and delivered one of his own. Gunther rolled to the outside to regroup.

Another lock up in the center. Gunther took Jey over and applied a grounded headlock. Uso worked back to his feet and got shot off the ropes. He dropped the champion with a shoulder tackle. Gunther popped up. Jey gave the champion a step-up Enziguri. Gunther rolled to the outside again. Jey continued to rub his wrists and elbows. A “yeet” chant grew within Allegiant Stadium. Cole said Gunther has to ensure the crowd can’t fully engage. Gunther whipped Jey into the Northwest corner. Jey came flying out with a cross body, but Gunther caught him and dropped him. He quickly covered for a two count.

Gunther draped Jey against the east ropes and chopped him hard. Jey shrugged it off and managed to give Gunther a classic body slam. Gunther stumbled into the corner. Jey followed and gave him a step-up kick. He tried to take a seat on the turnbuckle, but Gunther chopped him clear out of the ring to the floor. Jey used the corner of the ring to steady himself and roll back into the ring as the match crossed 5:00. “This is back to the drawing board for Jey Uso,” Barrett said. Gunther chopped his challenger across the ring. Jey tried to cover up his chest, but the Ring General just ripped his hands away. While Jey struggled in the ropes, Gunther threw an arm up, eliciting boos from the crowd. Gunther tried whipping Jey to the opposing corner again, but Uso exploded back and caught the champion with a Spear. He hooked the leg for just a two count.

Jey tried to stifle the champion in the northeast corner, but Gunther shoved him away. He still managed to connect with a Samoan Drop. Jey began climbing the northwest corner. Gunther rose to meet him, delivering a huge Superplex. He followed up with his signature missile dropkick, then a stack Powerbomb for a cover and near fall just before 8:00. Gunther settled in, slapping Jey across the face. He began talking trash. He went for another Powerbomb, but Jey turned this one into a Hurricanrana. He hit the ropes and caught the champion with another Spear. Instead of covering, Jey leapt to the top rope and delivered an Uso Splash for a cover and near fall of his own.

The World Champion rolled to the outside, desperate for separation. He grabbed his title belt and held it close to his chest. “You’re not going to ruin this for me, Jey!” The referee hollered at Gunther, trying to get him back in the ring. Meanwhile, Jey got a running start, looking to dive onto Gunther. The Referee leapt out of his way at the last moment, but the temporary distraction allowed Gunther to react. He clocked Jey in the head with the title. Gunther climbed the northeast corner and flattened Jey with a splash for a cover and very close near fall. Undeterred, Gunther immediately locked in a Sleeper. Jey writhed, reaching desperately for the ropes. He managed to reach one just before passing out.

Uso was in trouble. Gunther followed him around the ring, repeatedly dropping him with hard chops. Jey just smiled, occasionally even laughed. Gunther chopped him harder. He maintained wrist control and cockily kicked at his head. Jey fought back with a chop and a headbutt. He transitioned to forearms. Gunther matched him blow-for-blow. Jey slapped Gunther in the face. Gunther gave Uso a huge big boot, sending Jey tumbling toward the ropes. He bounced back with a huge leaping clothesline, knocking the champion down. Jey barely had time to recover before Gunther was on him, looking for another Sleeper. Jey slid underneath and delivered a German Suplex.

“He can’t take too long!” McAfee said of Uso’s brief advantage. Gunther came right back, looking for a Powerbomb. Jey blocked it and delivered one of his own. He followed up with a Superkick. “Suddenly, Jey is showing signs of life!” Cole said. Jey caught him with another Superkick, then a third Spear. He delivered a second Uso Splash from the northeast corner, then immediately climbed the southeast corner. He hit the second one. Still not satisfied, Jey hit a third one to the back of Gunther. “Does Jey have a chance for the upset of the year?” Cole yelled. Jey grabbed a Sleeper. He collapsed onto his back, locking his legs around Gunther’s waist. He tapped quickly.

WINNER: Jey Uso in 16:23 to win the World Heavyweight Championship

“Jey Uso rolled the dice on the strip, and it paid off!” Cole exclaimed. Barrett talked over highlights from the match.

Jey celebrated atop the announce desk as fireworks exploded from the stage. He turned back to the ring and found his brother, Jimmy, waiting for him. Jey returned to the ring and gave Jimmy a big hug. They danced to Jey’s music together, then left the way Jey came, through the crowd.

(LeClair’s Analysis: There was only one way for this one to end. I understand some of the criticism levied against Jey Uso, though I do find much of it to be overblown. With that said, booking anything other than a clean title win for Jey Uso here would’ve felt like a throwback to a bygone era of WWE. This company spent too many years actively booking against the wishes of its audiences for seemingly no reason other than spite, and it’s a darn good thing they didn’t resort to that here. This was a good match, a stark improvement over Jey’s match with his brother at Wrestlemania 40, but unlikely to be memorable outside of providing an incredible atmosphere and great moment for perhaps the most over act in the entire company. Overall, I liked the way they chose to tell this story – Jey was overwhelmed by Gunther’s offense for much of the match, but was determined to stay alive by throwing Gunther off guard. He did that by using a lot of the champion’s own offense against him. A simple formula that worked.)

-Several celebrities were shown at ringside, including Rick Rubin and George Kittle. Cole tossed to a video package for the World Tag Team title match.

New Day entered first to a muted reaction. Wade Barrett noted that their new gear was an homage to Giant Gonzalez at Wrestlemania IX. Xavier Woods left the ring to get in George Kittle’s face. McAfee told Kittle that he should’ve punched Woods. The War Raiders entered wearing video game sponsor gear.

(2) WAR RAIDERS (c, Erik & Ivar) vs. NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) – World Tag Team Championship match

Kofi Kingston charged at Ivar as soon as the bell rang, knocking him from the ring. This allowed Kingston and Xavier Woods to briefly double team Erik in the ring. The champion fought both men off and tagged in his partner. Erik bodyslammed Ivar onto both Kingston and Woods on the outside. Ivar followed up with a running splash against the LED board on the west side of the ring. He returned both members of New Day to the mat, then tagged his partner.

War Raiders traded tags, slamming Woods and covering him for a two count. Xavier recovered, dragging Erik to the bottom rope and setting him up for Kofi to deliver double boots to the back of the neck. Cole mentioned Erik’s history of neck issues. Woods tagged in Kofi, who covered Erik for a quick two count. He dropped the champion with a Famous-er and covered for another two. Cole mentioned that these two teams know each other well, having faced each other twelve times. Woods tagged in again and stomped at the back of Erik’s neck. He covered for a two of his own, then did a little Ric Flair strut. Erik returned to his feet and traded punches with Woods. Xavier tagged out. Kofi tried to leap of Woods’ back for Poetry in Motion, but Erik caught Kofi in the air and slammed him onto Woods.

Erik reached his partner, Ivar for a tag. The big man charged at Kofi and dropped him with a cross body. Woods tried to get involved, but Ivar cartwheeled out of the way and dropped Xavier with a clothesline. Ivar went for an underhook slam on Kofi, but he blocked and kicked Ivar in the face. Woods tagged in just before 5:30. New Day tried to double team him, but Ivar hit a springboard double back elbow to drop both challengers. Ivar began ascending the northeast corner, but Xavier ripped him down. He dropped the Champion with the Honor Roll, then tagged in Kingston.

New Day set up for a double leg drop, but Erik blocked it. Kofi caught Erik with Trouble in Paradise. Ivar dropped Kingston with a spinning heel kick. “How did he get his knee up that high?” McAfee wondered. Ivar climbed the northwest corner and delivered his signature Doomsday Moonsault – just barely completing his rotation. He covered, but Woods came flying in with a top rope elbow to break it up. Erik returned, meeting Woods in the center. They traded punches. Xavier went for Honor Roll, but Erik blocked it and caught Xavier with a hard knee right to the jaw. He tried to toss Woods at Ivar for a Powerslam, but Kofi interrupted.

War Raiders set up for War Machine, but Kingston tripped up Erik on the ropes. New Day dumped Erik to the outside. They hit Ivar with Daylight. Woods covered while Kofi held Ivar’s free leg down, out of view of the official. Xavier scored a three count.

WINNERS: New Day in 9:12 to win the World Tag Team Championships

New Day grabbed the tag team titles from ringside and ran all the way up the ramp, escaping the wrath of their opponents. Kingston and Woods talked trash at the camera. “We told you, just like we said!” Kofi yelled as the broadcast faded to a break.

(LeClair’s Analysis: I don’t have an issue with moving the titles to New Day. In fact, I think it’s the right move. War Raiders haven’t exactly lit the world on fire, and New Day’s act is fresh for the first time in years. I don’t think this heel turn has taken off as well as they would’ve hoped, but I do think being the focal point of the division could help elevate the act. The match was forgettable. I would’ve liked to have seen these two try a little bit more on such a big stage, but with under ten minutes to work, they were already up against the clock trying to tell any story at all. Ultimately, this just didn’t need to be on the card, especially with a TLC match booked for the other tag titles on TV next week.)

-After showing more celebrities at ringside, Cole tossed to a video for Naomi vs. Jade Cargill.

Naomi entered first to a new, generic hard rock theme. Then, the broadcast cut to a video outside Allegiant Stadium, featuring The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore. He gave a weather report for Vegas, telling folks to take cover as the weather outside turned violent. The video blended back inside the stadium, beckoning the arrival of Jade Cargill. She marched to the ring.

(3) NAOMI vs. JADE CARGILL

Naomi charged at Jade Cargill to begin the match. Cargill dropped her immediately with a Spinebuster. She punched Naomi into the northwest corner, then tossed her across the ring. Naomi stumbled to the opposing corner. Jade wasted no time closing the gap, driving her shoulder into Naomi’s mid-section. The referee broke it up quickly. Naomi used the opportunity to slide to the outside. Cargill followed, tossing Naomi violently against the ringside barrier. Jade rolled back in the ring to break the count. Naomi leapt onto the apron and caught Cargill with a thumb to the eye. She pulled Jade through the ropes and gave her a Facebuster onto the floor.

“This is a top level superstar who is about to smash Jade Cargill,” Wade said of Naomi. She continued to slam Jade off the ring and ring steps. “I do this for fun!’ she told the crowd. Naomi returned her opponent to the ring and slammed her into the mat with her thighs for a cover and two count just before 3:30. The crowd seemed restless. Naomi kneed Jade in the face, then gave her a standing leg drop for a cover and another two count. McAfee noted that Naomi had been able to maintain total control since Cargill’s initial offense. Naomi cut out Jade’s leg at the back of the knee, then hit the ropes. Cargill sprang to life, delivering a tilt-a-whirl Backbreaker. Jade shook out her leg, then challenged Naomi to attack. He dropped her with a couple of quick clotheslines, then a splash in the corner.

After catching Cargill with a boot, Naomi hoisted herself to the middle rope and dove at her opponent. Cargill picked her out of the air, spun her vertically and slammed her. Jade followed up with a bicycle boot. Naomi hooked herself along the bottom rope, ensuring a break when Cargill tried to attack. Naomi went to the middle rope again, looking for another cross body. Jade caught her a second time and transitioned into a Fallaway Slam. Cargill stepped on Naomi en route to the middle rope. She took too long and Naomi recovered to meet her. She executed a wheelbarrow bulldog off the top rope, followed by a big split-legged Moonsault for a leg hook and near fall at 7:40.

Naomi caught Cargill with a Superkick to follow up. She covered for another two count, then immediately transitioned into a Rings of Saturn submission. Cargill struggled initially, but powered to her feet with the hold still locked in. She shook Naomi off. Naomi went for a spin kick, but Jade ducked. She hoisted Naomi into an Electric Chair, then spun her around into a crunching Powerbomb. She immediately followed up with Jaded for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Jade Cargill in 9:22

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was certainly one of Cargill’s best matches to date. Naomi was incredibly motivated and impressive here, busting out some fresh offense and creating tons of movement for Jade. Cargill continues to impress physically, and is finally showing some improvement in the nuts and bolts composition of the match, but there was still some of that usual nervous energy present – you can almost see her working through her spots as they come. I think the ceiling for Jade is decidedly lower than I used to think, but there’s still something there. This, to me, was exactly what it needed to be.)

-After more celebrity greetings, Cole tossed to a video package for the U.S. Championship match.

The drone cam flew over the ring and up the ramp to meet Jacob Fatu as he stepped onto the massive stage. Solo Sikoa sauntered out beside him. Sikoa hyped up his stablemate and returned to the back. Fatu made the long walk down the ramp, soaking in the atmosphere and staring coolly into the camera. LA Knight arrived in the passenger seat of a white Maserati. He posed atop each turnbuckle while the crowd greeted him with a big “yeah!”

(4) LA KNIGHT (c) vs. JACOB FATU – WWE United States Championship match

Jacob Fatu stared blankly across the ring at LA Knight as the bell rang. Fatu threw a quick punch, but Knight ducked it and backed his opponent into the southwest corner. They traded punches until the referee broke them up. Knight whipped Fatu to the opposing corner, charged, and dropped him with a quick neckbreaker. As Fatu tried to stand, Knight went for the B.F.T., but Jacob just shrugged him off. Knight’s eyes grew wide. Fatu just stared at him and snarled. He gave Knight a huge pop-up Samoan Drop, then a flying back elbow.

Cole talked about Fatu’s history in prison and his commitment to bettering his life through combat sport. Fatu gave Knight a headbutt, then a legdrop and covered him for a two count. Barrett said the frenzied energy that LA Knight brought with him has all been subdued by the Samoan Werewolf. Fatu shot Knight off the ropes, but the U.S. Champion fought back with a dropkick to the knee. He sent Jacob careening to the outside, in front of the announce desks. Knight dove through the middle rope, legs first for another kick. Fatu crumbled against the desks, but recovered quickly. Back in the ring, Knight tried to catch his challenger with a dive off the middle rope, but Fatu caught him and gave him a belly-to-belly Suplex.

Fatu tried to follow up with a running Senton splash, but Knight got his knees up. Fatu shook it off and looked for another Pop-up Samoan Drop. Knight countered and delivered a Crucifix Driver. Both men struggled to stand as the match crossed 5:00. Fatu charged, but Knight sidestepped the overzealous challenger and downed him in the corner. He stomped a mud-hole, then hit a running knee. Knight followed up with a leaping clothesline and a leaping elbow off the middle rope for a cover and near fall. Fatu fought to his feet and kicked Knight in the gut. He tried to ascend the southwest corner, but the champion cut him off. Knight tried to hook Jacob on the top rope. He was thwarted initially, but was able to catch him with a release German Suplex off the top on the second attempt.

Knight looked for the B.F.T. again, but Fatu threw him away. He kicked Knight into the corner and delivered three consecutive running hip checks in the corner. He followed up with a Swanton Bomb and cover for a near fall at 8:15. A small “Fatu” broke out. Barrett said Fatu should’ve had Knight, but, “the megastar grows into the brightest of spotlights.” Fatu controlled the pace with short headbutts. He leapt to the top rope, looking for a Moonsault. Knight popped up at the last moment and caught him with a B.F.T. out of nowhere. Knight hooked the leg, but Fatu grabbed the bottom rope at the last moment.

The champion began climbing the northwest turnbuckles, trying to capitalize. Fatu rose to meet him. He kicked Knight in the ribs, then threw his body haphazardly in a Senton-like move, further impacting Knight’s ribs. He threw Knight to the mat, then hit two consecutive Moonsaults off the top rope for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Jacob Fatu in 10:38 to win the WWE United States Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: Really good match. Fatu is undeniable. He possesses so much charisma and so many star-like qualities, and it stood out tonight on the biggest stage. Knight brought his A-game. These two definitely benefited from working together so frequently in recent months – there was an obvious chemistry and confidence in their demeanor. I would’ve loved to see this one get an extra few minutes, but they made the absolute most of what they had. Fatu’s reign as U.S. Champion has a chance to be a lot of fun.)