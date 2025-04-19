WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 RESULTS – NIGHT 1 (4/19): Keller’s report and analysis of Gunther vs. Jey Uso, Seth vs. Punk vs. Reigns, Stratton vs. Charlotte

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 – NIGHT 1

APRIL 19, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT ALLEGIANT STADIUM

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.) & NETFLIX (INTERNATIONAL)

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, Pat McAfee

Attendance: WrestleTix reported before showtime that 57,037 tickets were distributed. They were set up for 57,224. The arena holds 20,000 for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Jelly Roll sang “God Bless America” at the end of the Kickoff Show as they showed aerial views of the huge crowd. Then they showed an aerial view of the stadium.

-Michael Cole introduced the show. He said they were expecting over 60,000 fans. They showed the arrivals of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, C.M. Punk with Paul Heyman, Charlotte Flair, and Tiffany Stratton,

-They cut to a wide shot of the crowd, then showed Gunther pacing backstage and Jey Uso jogging in place i the parking garage. Cole said that was the first match.

-A video package narrated by Paul Levesque aired previewed the entire night’s event.

-Levesque stood mid-ring to introduce the event. His music played and he pointed at the crowd and spun around. He said for the first time, WrestleMania was being seen live “by the entire globe right now.”

(1) GUNTHER vs. JEY USO – World Heavyweight Title match

Salvatore Ganacci of “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves” came out surrounded by dancers briefly. Then Jey Uso’s music played and he made his entrance. During Jey’s long entrance, they noted music producer Rick Rubin was in the front row. They showed Turki Al-Sheikh in the front row, the Chairman of Kingdom Saudi Arabia GEA. Cole noted Jey is 0-6 in world title matches in his career and 0-3 against Gunther. The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour.

They locked up. Gunther pushed Jey into the corner and chopped him. Jey countered with a right roundhouse punch. Gunther bailed out to ringside. Gunther returned to the ring and took Jey down into a side headlock. Fans chanted “Uso!” Uso ducked Gunther and then bodyslammed him. He landed an enzuigiri, but Gunther chopped Jey off the top rope, sending him to the floor. Barrett said Gunther dominated Jey before and all that’s changed are a couple “fired up speeches” by Jey, but now Gunther is dominating Jey again. Jey speared Gunther seconds later for a two count.

Jey countered a Gunther powerbomb and took Gunther down with a Samoan drop. Both were slow to get up. Jey climbed to the top rope, but Gunther threw him to the mat and then hit a dinosaur dropkick and a powerbomb for a two count at 8:00. Jey head scissored out of another powerbomb attempt and landed a top rope Uso Splash for a very near fall.

Gunther went to ringside and grabbed his title belt, threatening to leave in frustration. He redirected the ref and bashed Jey in the head with a belt as Jey was diving at him. He then landed a top rope splash for a near fall. “How in the hell is there anything left in Jey Uso?” Gunther applied a sleeper next.