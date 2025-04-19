WWE NXT STAND & DELIVER RESULTS (4/19): Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Evans for NXT Title, Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker for NXT Title, Saints vs. Ethan for North American Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT STAND & DELIVER

APRIL 19, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT T-MOBILE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Corey Graves, Booker T

Ring announcer: Mike Rome

Interviewer: Sarah Schreiber

(1) RICKY SAINTS (c) vs. ETHAN PAGE – North American Title match

Saints took the upper hand quickly with some hard chops and an enziguri. He showed off by strutting across the top rope before coming down across Page’s shoulder, but Page came back with a stiff powerslam on the ring apron, which turned the tide of the match. Page dominated with deliberate offense despite Saints attempting to come back. Saints attempted a flying bodypress from the ropes to the outside, but Page sidestepped him, and he crashed hard into the announce desk. That drew a huge reaction from the crowd and looked extremely painful.

Back in the ring, Page applied a deep Boston Crab, but Saints struggled to get to the bottom rope for the break. Page dropped Saints across the top rope on his back, and he bounced off to the floor. Ouch. That looked rough. A powerslam from Page got a two-count. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Saints continued selling his back as he executed a powerbomb. Page hit the Ego’s Edge for two. Saints came back to hit a Roshambo for the win. His mouth was bloodied as he celebrated his victory.

(Miller’s Take: That was a fine opening match. The crowd was solidly behind Saints. I don’t think they could have done it any better.)

WINNER: Saints at 12:45 to retain the NXT North American Title.

-A WrestleMania video package aired, highlighting the Reigns vs. Punk vs. Rollins match.

-The three participants of the main even were shown entering the arena.

(2) FRAXIOM (Nathan Frazier & Axiom) (c) vs. HANK WALKER & TANK LEDGER – NXT Tag Team Title match

Hank started out with Axiom. Quick tags and innovative offense, as expected for this match. Axiom slapped Hank enough to wake him up, but it was short-lived as Frazier got the tag and took over. They kept Hank in for a while, but he eventually hot-tagged Tank, who came in with guns a-blazing. They went for a Hank & Tank sandwich, but were thwarted. Axiom performed an incredible hurricanrana to Hank on the ring apron, sending him sprawling to the floor.

Tank threw Axiom to the floor, and Hank nearly got the pin on Frazier after some double-teaming. Hank sent Frazier face-first off the apron to the announce desk. Tank held the ropes open for Hank, who dove through but ate the announce desk as Frazier moved out of the way. Back in the ring, Tank fell victim to some double-teaming, but kicked out at two as the crowd popped. Axiom hit a top rope Spanish fly, followed up by a Phoenix splash, but the pin was broken up by Hank. A bare-bellied sandwich to Frazier led to a double team by the challengers for the pin.

WINNERS: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger at 13:59 to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles.

(Miller’s Take: This was exciting and fast-paced. I didn’t expect them to pull the trigger on Hank & Tank this quickly, but the crowd seemed very pleased with the outcome.)

-A video package on Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton aired.

-Giulia and Jordynne Grace were shown warming up in the back.

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Penn, one-half of the famous duo of Penn & Teller. Lexis King interrupted to rudely tell Penn he didn’t believe in magic. Penn made King’s Heritage Cup trophy disappear, with Teller appearing in its place.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(3) THEA HAIL vs. LOLA VICE vs. IZZI DAME vs. KELANI JORDAN vs. ZARIA vs. SOL RUCA – Six-Woman Ladder match for the NXT Women’s North American Title

Fast and furious action began, with Dame getting the best of a ladder tug of war with Zaria. In the ring, Ruca was the first to attempt a climb. Zaria came back in the ring to hit a thunderous double-clothesline. She windmilled the ladder into her opponents. Dame backdropped Zaria hard into the ladder. Jordan hit a moonsault to the outside, followed by a split-legged moonsault on Zaria, who was lying on the ladder.

Jordan had the belt within her grasp, but was thwarted by Vice. Vice missed a back fist and hit the ladder. Dame took out Vice as she screamed an obscenity in Spanish to her. Hail Sent Jordan into a ladder that was perched in the corner, then climbed the ladder. He got her hand on it, but Dame pulled the ladder away. The Culling came to ringside. Hail did an incredible bodypress off the ladder onto The Culling.

Back in the ring, Zaria set up the ladder, but Jordan pulled her off. Ruca saved Zaria from Jordan slamming the ladder into her. All three women stood on a ladder wedged between the ropes and the ladder that was erect in the ring. Zaria climbed the ladder with Vice holding her in a sleeper. Zaria fell backwards on top of Vice. Zaria and Ruca climbed the ladder at the same time. They had a tense face-off before they started slugging it out. Zaria fell hard off the ladder.

Ruca hit an incredible Sol Snatcher off the ladder to Dame, then hit one on Vice in the corner. She quickly climbed the ladder to grab the belt. Zaria looked upset. Then again, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Zaria with any other look on her face.

WINNER: Sol Ruca at 14:41 to become the new NXT Women’s North American champion.

(Miller’s Take: This was thrilling. The ladies were able to effectively incorporate the ladder into the match without taking any unnecessary risks. Ruca is a huge star in the making and WWE’s confidence in her is apparent, with the North American title following her recent Speed title victory.)

-Jaida Parker and Stephanie Vaquer were shown warming up in the back.

-They recapped Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolan winning the Women’s Fatal Four-Way tag team match during the pre-show to become the number one contenders to the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles.

-A video package aired of the feud between the D’Angelo Family and Dark State.

-A video package aired of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes.

(4) TONY D’ANGELO & STACKS LORENZO & LUCA CRUSIFINO (w/Adrianna Rizzo) vs. DARK STATE

The six men started brawling on the outside before the bell. After the match started, Lennox threw Crusifino back-first into the ring frame. Inside the ring, Dark State dominated. Lorenzo took the tag and cleaned house until Osiris launched him like a rocket over the ring barricade. D’Angelo looked disapprovingly at Lorenzo and didn’t extend his hand when Lorenzo was looking for a tag. Crusifino reached for the tag while D’Angelo continued to look completely disinterested, but eventually took the tag and went to work on Dark State.

Some triple-teaming gave Dark State the edge. All six men faced off in the ring and commenced to fighting. Rizzo, unable to contain herself, hit a flying bodypress on the outside. Stacks produced crowbars, but D’Angelo objected, saying that wasn’t his call. D’Angelo and Lorenzo worked together for a bit, with The Don even saving Lorenzo from an attack. With his back turned, Lorenzo gave his crowbar to the referee.

Just as all looked well, Lorenzo firmly planted his foot into D’Angelo’s family jewels, allowing Dark State to get the easy victory.

WINNERS: Dark State at 13:08

(Miller’s Take: Not a surprising outcome, but it was a well-executed turn.)

-Sarah Schreiber congratulated new tag team champions Hank & Tank.

(5) STEPHANIE VAQUER (c) vs. GUILIA vs. JAIDA PARKER vs. JORDYNNE GRACE – Fatal Four-Way match for the NXT Women’s Title

Giulia and Vaquer double-teamed Grace but then turned on each other. Vaquer tried clotheslining Grace but hurt her arm doing it as Grace grinned. Vaquer managed to get the upper hand before being thrown out of the ring by Parker. Giulia chopped the daylights out of Parker against the ropes. Parker had her turn sharing the spotlight with Vaquer. Grace amazingly lifted Giulia and Vaquer onto each shoulder as Parker hit a double blockbuster. That was a “wow” moment.

Grace continued to show off her power with a double suplex. Giulia matrixed out of a Parker right-hand, with Parker looking amazed. Giulia delivered about 20 headbutts to Vaquer. Vaquer went for her face-bumper, but Giulia slid out, much to the crowd’s dismay. Parker stacked all three women on the second rope in the corner and hit her dropping hip attack. That got a big reaction.

The four women did a visually impressive and nearly impossible to describe four-way submission in the middle of the ring. Again, it came down to Vaquer and Giulia, with the former delivering a painful-looking dragonscrew legwhip. She finally hit the face-bumper on all three women as Booker T nearly had a private moment. Quick pin attempts followed from everyone. Vaquer struggled to hit her SVB on Parker but managed to pull it off for the victory.

WINNER: Stephanie Vaquer at 16:30 to retain the NXT Women’s Title.

(Miller’s Take: Match of the night so far. That was everything it should have been and more. Vaquer continues to stand on top of the NXT Women’s division, but the other three women still looked very strong.)

-Lexis King continues searcing for his Heritage Cup.

-Luca Crusifino ran after Stacks Lorenzo outside as he was leaving the arena and asked him why he did what he did. Lorenzo said he’d explain next week.

(6) OBA FEMI vs. TRICK WILLIAMS vs. JE’VON EVANS – Triple Threat match for the NXT Title.

An “Oba” chant broke out before the match. Evans tried pulling a fast one early but was caught by his opponents as he flew off the ropes and dropped. Williams and Evans traded high-flying offense as the crowd “ooohed”. Femi came back with a double Samoan slam on his opponents. He pressed Williams overhead and dropped him in a gutbuster. Evans hit a flying clothesline off the top onto Femi.

Femi hit a sledgehammer-like chop to Williams, who crumpled to the mat. Evans muscled Femi over the top rope but was snatched out of the ring by Femi. Williams flew off the top turnbuckle onto both men as they fought on the floor. Back in the ring, Evans showed off his gravity-defying offense and hit a Whisper In the Wind to Femi and Williams. He got two-counts on both men. In an incredible spot, Femi lifted Williams onto his shoulder, who in turn lifted Evans into a vertical suplex position for three-story suplex.

Femi fired up for a double spinebuster. Evans tried some offense, but this only angered Femi. Lots of near-falls here. Evans teased bodyslamming Femi, lifting him into position, then actually powered him up and delivered. He followed up with a top rope cutter for a very close two count. Williams took out the referee just because he could due to WWE’s ridiculous no DQ rule for triple threat matches. On the outside, Femi threw Evans through the barricade, and Williams put Femi through the table with a Rock Bottom.

Back in the ring, Williams hit the Trick Shot on Evans, but the pin was broken up by Femi. Femi and Williams slugged it out mid-ring. Evans hit a double cutter on both men. Williams came back with a Trick Shot to Evans. Femi planted Williams on top of Evans. Williams rolled to the outside, leaving Evans lying in a heap on the mat. One sitout powerbomb to Evans later, and that was all she wrote.

WINNER: Oba Femi at 16:56 to retain the NXT Heavyweight Title

(Miller’s Take: Where do I even begin on this? This could have main-evented either night of WrestleMania, in my opinion. These three men delivered and then some. Although I’m not the biggest fan of triple threat matches, mainly because of the stupid no-DQ rule, there was absolutely nothing to complain about here.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a solid outing from top to bottom. No filler at all. I think Hank & Tank winning the tag team titles was a bit of a surprise, but a pleasant one given their recent storyline. Saints and Femi retaining were pretty obvious choices. The implosion of the D’Angelo family was also expected, but very well-executed. Sol Ruca capturing the gold was a logical choice given her recent singles push with the Speed title. The four women in the main event showed the main roster how it’s done. The main event was spectacular. Stand & Deliver effectively told WrestleMania “Hold my beer.”