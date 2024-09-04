WWE Raw Ratings Report (9/2): Viewership and key demo rating, year-ago comparisons, ten-week averages for Labor Day edition

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday night’s (9/2) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.652 million viewers, compared to 1.848 million the prior week and the 1.746 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.721 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 1.704 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1.769.

Two years ago this week, Raw drew 000. Then ten-week rolling average was 1.769 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.49 rating, compared to 0.56 and 0.50 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.57.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.52 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.53.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.58 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.52.

The announced matches and segments were…

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. “Big” Bronson Reed – Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament match

Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio – Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament match

Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) vs. The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title No. 1 Contendership

Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri) vs. American Made (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed, & Ivy Nile)

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will celebrate regaining WWE Women’s Tag Team Title from The Unholy Union

