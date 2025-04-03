Tony Khan says he has not talked to Sting about inducting Lex Lugar into the WWE Hall of Fame

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan said that Sting has not asked him about inducted Lex Lugar into the WWE Hall Of Fame during a media call ahead of AEW’s Revolution PPV this weekend. Lugar has made it known he would like his former tag team partner, Sting, to induct him into the WWE Hall Of Fame, which takes place during WrestleMania weekend later this month.

Khan said he last talked to Sting before the Revolution PPV last month. “Haven’t heard from him about that,” said Khan in regards to whether or not he would allow Sting to appear at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. “Certainly, he’s doing very well, and that relationship and friendship means so much to me, and we’re all very grateful for Sting. The last time I talked to Sting, that didn’t come up. Would have to talk to him about that.”