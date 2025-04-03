WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Cody vs. Cena, Gunther vs. Jey Uso, Breakker & Penta vs. Finn & Dominik, Iyo vs. Bianca vs. Rhea, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

As this week’s Raw was the last of WWE’s recent European tour, the Cody Rhodes and John Cena feud finally kicked into high gear. After opening the show for the last two weeks, the two men who will main event WrestleMania opened the show once again here in London. As their last two interactions lacked the type of heat a typical main event feud going into WrestleMania usually has, that issue was quickly resolved with this interaction. Holding nothing back, both men verbally tore into each other. While Cena shines in this type of setting like no other, Cody proved that he could hold his own against him.

Once this segment was over, it was clear that this storyline regained the spark that it’s been missing since Elimination Chamber. In addition to that, Gunther sent a message to Jey Uso more violent than anything he’s ever done, Bron Breakker teamed up with Penta to get revenge on the Judgment Day, and Bianca Belair refereed the Women’s World Championship match between potential WrestleMania opponents Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley. While WWE’s recent shows overseas have been hit or miss, this week’s show from London sent this European tour out with a bang.

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Latest Developments:

Two weeks ago as he was in the ring cutting a promo, John Cena referred to his relationship with the fans as toxic and said he was breaking up with them. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes came out to interrupt and told Cena that he hopes that the real him shows up at WrestleMania instead of the whiny bitch that he’s become. Last week, Cena opened Raw and vowed to ruin wrestling for the fans by winning the WWE Championship and retiring with it. Cody came out again to interrupt and after laying the title down in the middle of the ring, dared Cena to come and take it. Instead of taking Cody up on his offer, Cena walked away.

Cena and Cody opened the show again this week and after Cody dared Cena to cook him, Cena responded by saying that he wasn’t going to cook him, he was going to bury him. Answering Cody’s question on why he did what he did at Elimination Chamber, Cena called Cody a carbon copy of him and while he stole every secret from him that he needed to be undeniable, he’s still underwhelming. Cody responded by saying he was chosen by the fans, while Cena was chosen by someone in the office that isn’t here anymore and then asked him between the two of them, which one sold out to The Rock. Cody then told Cena that he’s still his hero, but that he’s also a piece of shit. Cena came back at him by saying he builds empires for billionaires, while Cody steals money from their kids. After teasing a confrontation and then acting as if he was going to leave, Cody stopped Cena’s sucker punch attempt and reversed it into a Crossroads to end the segment.

Analysis:

After two weeks where not much happened between these two that stood out, this segment gave this feud the spark that it needed. After a whole month, Cena finally gave an explanation to why he turned on Cody and he held no punches. He showed here why he’s a master when it comes to verbally assassinating someone on the mic and this turned out to be his best promo in years. From talking about how he buries mediocrity to when he said that Cody went from undeniable to underwhelming, Cena was so good here that he was even getting cheers. Even though some of the crowd was booing him after how great Cena was, Cody more than held his own with the insults he threw back at him.

Once he got Cena with the line about how he was chosen by Vince McMahon without even saying Vince’s name, he instantly won the crowd back. From pointing that out to mentioning that Cena created a group of disenfranchised fans, everything he said was exactly how most of the audience has felt about Cena for years. For how hard Cody went at Cena here, he proved to be the first one since C.M. Punk over a decade ago to really go toe to toe with him on the mic. On top of everything they said, the icing on the cake to this was the physicality at the end that saw Cody hit Cena with the Crossroads. In addition to this segment in many ways saving this storyline, it more than anything helped Cody vs. Cena finally feel like the WrestleMania main event.

Grade: A

Gunther vs. Jey Uso

Latest Developments:

Last week, Jey Uso teamed up with his brother Jimmy as they defeated A-Town Down Under. As they were celebrating after the win, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther appeared to knock Jimmy off the second rope and while Jey attempted to fight him off, he slipped when he went for a Spear. As Jey was backstage later doubting his chances of defeating Gunther, Jimmy gave him a motivational speech to snap him out of it. Jimmy then confronted Gunther and challenged him to a match for this week, which Gunther accepted. Before the champion could keep talking, Jimmy slapped him as hard as he could and walked away as Gunther just smiled.

Gunther and Jimmy went one on one this week and despite the champion hitting Jimmy with a Powerbomb and a stiff clothesline, he picked him up each time he had him pinned. Gunther trapped him in the Sleeper until the referee stopped the match and as he continued the damage after the match was over, Jey came to make the save as Gunther ran away through the crowd. When Jey was helping Jimmy to the back, Gunther appeared and knocked them both down from behind. Gunther then zip tied Jey onto the second rope and had him watch as he nailed his brother Jimmy in the head with the title. With Jimmy being busted open from that hit, Gunther continued the brutal attack as he hit him with a Powerbomb and trapped a bloody Jimmy in the Sleeper as he taunted Jey.

Analysis:

Much like the Cody and Cena storyline, the Gunther and Jey Uso one got a huge shot in the arm from this segment here. Although Jimmy suffering a brutal beating from Gunther this week was inevitable, no one expected for it to be this violent. The combination of the champion toying with Jimmy during the match, zip tying Jey to the ropes, and then brutalizing Jimmy as Jey had to just stand there and watch made this the most vicious Gunther has ever looked like as a heel. For as much as this feud cooled off up until recently, this was exactly what it needed to heat it up again. In the two months since this storyline began, this was hands down the best angle they’ve done for it.

As brutal as this attack was, what really made this stand out was the blood and the fact that Jey couldn’t do anything to stop it. While there is a time and a place for it, using blood in situations like this works as it helps add to the story. After having to watch his brother suffer the beating that he did here, this needs to bring out a different side to Jey. The next time he comes out to either confront Gunther or cut a promo, he needs to be angry and fired up in a way that he’s never been before. With it being official that this match won’t be headlining either night of WrestleMania, this segment served as a message that it is still a marquee match that’s worthy of being a main event.

Grade: A

Bron Breakker & Penta vs. Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio

Latest Developments:

Last week, Bron Breakker defended the Intercontinental Championship against Penta in a match that ended in a disqualification due to Dominik Mysterio’s interference. Breakker fought back until Finn Balor appeared to attack him with a chair and while Finn debated hitting Dominik with it, he handed him the chair instead so that he could use it on Breakker. Dominik then handed the chair to Penta to help with their attack on Breakker as he had earlier teased him joining the Judgment Day, but Penta threw the chair in Dominik’s face and kicked it. Despite being visibly frustrated at his decision, Finn helped Dominik when he attacked Penta from behind, hit Breakker in the back with the chair as he fell out of the ring, and hit the Coup De Grace on Penta. Finn helped Dominik up and the two of them and Carlito stood tall to end the show.

This week, Breakker teamed up with Penta to face Finn & Dominik. After getting the hot tag, Breakker blocked a double suplex attempt from Finn & Dominik and suplexed them simultaneously to a huge pop from the crowd. After Dominik warned Finn that Breakker was about to Spear him, he moved as Dominik pushed Penta in the way and Breakker Speared him by mistake. This allowed Finn to hit Penta with the Coup De Grace for the win and to give Penta first pinfall loss in WWE. As all of the Judgment Day were backstage celebrating later on and Finn left to go ask Adam Pearce for an Intercontinental Title match, Liv Morgan told Dominik that he deserved a title shot more than Finn because he lost his last one and said she was going to talk to Pearce about getting one for him.

Analysis:

After what happened last week, it felt obvious that it was all leading to a Fatal Four Way for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania between Breakker, Penta, Finn, and Dominik. While this was a fun tag team match, the main stories coming out of it was how it ended. With Dominik & Finn temporarily back on the same page and Breakker and Penta not being an official team, it made sense for them to pick up the win here because of Breakker accidentally Spearing Penta. This match and the outcome sold the aspect of Finn & Dominik getting along better, while Penta and Breakker are further at odds due to the miscommunication. As appealing as Breakker and Penta one on one would’ve been, this scenario involving Finn & Dominik does spice it up. Even though there are already storylines heading into WrestleMania involving multiple people, the different stories they can tell at once with this one is making it work so far.

While this week made it seem like Dominik & Finn are on the same page, what happened backstage after the match was a clear sign it’s not going to last. Considering the tense relationship between Finn and Liv Morgan, it’s no surprise to see her trying to create a rift between Dominik & Finn again. Liv getting into Dominik’s head about deserving a title shot more than Finn and her even going to ask for a title shot on his behalf is going to result in the end of this truce. This will lead to them either having a number one contender’s match next week with no clear winner, or Pearce just deciding to turn this into a Four Way match. The growing tension between Penta and Breakker and Liv reigniting the issues between Finn & Dominik again are really making this storyline more interesting than it would’ve been if they were kept separate.

Grade: B

A.J. Styles vs. Logan Paul

Latest Developments:

AJ Styles returned from injury during the Royal Rumble match in early February, but he was eliminated from it by Logan Paul. Three weeks later while Styles was being interviewed backstage, Paul interrupted to gloat about eliminating him from the Rumble and said that he would’ve retired due to his injury if he were him. Three weeks ago in Madison Square Garden, Paul pulled comedian Andrew Schulz over the railing after Schulz insulted him and threw him into the ring. As Paul was about to hit him with a suplex, Styles came out to make the save. Styles got the better of Paul as he hit him with a Phenomenal Forearm and celebrated with Schulz after.

This week, Paul came out to meet Styles in the ring and told Styles that he forgave him for what he did to him three weeks ago. Styles responded by saying that he forgave Paul for being the biggest douchebag to ever step into a WWE ring. Styles challenged him to a match, but Paul said he doesn’t fight for free and told Styles to set his sights a little higher as he pointed to the WrestleMania sign. As Paul attempted to kick him, Styles caught his foot and attacked him but as Styles chased him back into the ring after he slid out of it, Paul pulled the ropes onto his groin and hit him with the Paulverizer to end the segment. It was revealed later that Styles and Paul will face each other at WrestleMania.

Analysis:

The chemistry these two have combined with a hot London crowd made this one entertaining segment. Regardless of what anyone thinks of him, Paul knows how to get heat from the crowd as good as anyone else in the company. Styles shined just as bright with the shots he threw back at him, especially when he said he forgave him for being a douchebag. Considering that Styles got the better of him three weeks ago, it made sense for Paul to lay him out here to get his heat back. While this feud was hurt a little bit because they took a break from it the last two weeks, this segment got it back on track.

For how much closer he is to the end of his career than the beginning, it’s a relief that Styles was able to come back from his injury as soon as he did. When it first happened last October, it really looked like he was going to be out for at least a year or possibly for good. Six months later, he’s going to be in a major match at WrestleMania that could potentially be the best he’s ever had at the event. Even though the match hasn’t happened yet, it’s clear from what we’ve seen between Paul and Styles in these recent segments how great they are together. With the level of talent these two have, this is going to make a great addition to the WrestleMania undercard.

Grade: B

Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

Latest Developments:

Two weeks ago, Rhead Ripley interrupted the contract signing between Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair. After hitting Iyo with a Powerbomb onto Bianca on the table, Rhea signed the contract and left with it. Adam Pearce came out last week to let everyone know that Rhea’s signature wasn’t valid, and all three women came out separately to interrupt. Pearce then made a Women’s World Title match between Iyo and Rhea for this week and after he left, all three women brawled until Bianca KOD’d Iyo over the top rope onto Rhea. Later backstage, Pearce informed Bianca that she would be the special referee for the match.

In this week’s main event, Bianca served as the special referee for the Iyo and Rhea title match where Rhea accidentally kicked Bianca out of the ring at one point. Rhea hit Iyo with a Riptide, but Bianca was unable to make the count due to being knocked down. Bianca later physically pulled Rhea off of Iyo as she ignored her five count, which led to Rhea hitting Bianca in the face followed by Iyo accidentally drop kicking Bianca from the top rope. A frustrated Bianca called for the bell and the match ended on a double disqualification. This resulted in all three women brawling until Rhea hit both of them with Riptides, including one to Bianca from the top rope to end the show.

Analysis:

It was obvious when this match was made last week that Bianca being the referee was going to result in there being no clear winner. Despite the negative fan reaction she got here once again, Bianca had every right to call for the double DQ after what both women did to her. With Rhea not officially being defeated and her laying both women out here to end the show, she’s now going to have a case for being added into the match at WrestleMania. Although we’ve known since this storyline began that it was going to eventually lead to a Triple Threat, all that’s left now is to see how it officially gets made into one. While that could’ve been done weeks ago, it feels like these segments the last few weeks have been used simply to stretch this story out longer.

While this match wasn’t on the same level as the match four weeks ago where Iyo won the title, this match was more about setting up the Triple Threat than it was about match quality. However, it’s clear from what we’re seeing involving these women that there will be no complaints about match quality once the match happens at WrestleMania. Although this feud has been confusing at times, these three women have really played well off each other throughout it and that will all likely be reflected in the way the match turns out. After how she’s been acting in recent weeks and for what happened to her here while being the referee, it now feels even more likely that Bianca is turning heel at the end of this. Whether that happens at WrestleMania or after, the way this story has played out is making it a change for her that will be for the better.

Grade: B

The New Day Set Their Sights on The War Raiders

Latest Developments:

After Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods barged into Adam Pearce’s office last week demanding a shot at the World Tag Team Champions the War Raiders, Pearce told them they had to show that they deserved it. When the New Day were in the ring waiting for their opponents this week, Pearce introduced England’s own and the reunited New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) as their opponents. New Catch Republic held the advantage after Bate swung Kofi around in an Airplane Spin and they both hit Kofi with a clothesline into a German Suplex. After Kofi later pulled Bate off the apron to the floor, that allowed Kofi & Xavier to hit Dunne with the Midnight Hour for the win. As the New Day were being interviewed in the aisle way by Cathy Kelly, the War Raiders interrupted and stared them down as they held up the titles.

Analysis:

As great as it was to see Tyler Bate back and that he was reunited with Pete Dunne in their home country, the fact that the New Day are now campaigning for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles made the outcome to this match a forgone conclusion. While the match was entertaining, its main purpose was to set up the New Day against the War Raiders. Considering how their heel turn has lost steam in recent months, a feud with the World Tag Team Champions is exactly what the New Day needs to keep their momentum going. With these two teams being the main ones on the show over the last few months and the fact that they’ve been kept separate, this is by far the biggest match they can do for the titles at WrestleMania. For the amount of multi-person matches that are happening this year, it’s refreshing that this match seems like it’s only going to be between these two teams with no other teams being added.