TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (9/5): Lilly’s report on Grace Open Challenge, Hendry & Santana vs. Moose & JDC

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

SEPTEMBER 5, 2024

LOUISVILLE, KY AT OLD FORESTER’S PARISTOWN HALL

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of Emergence.

-The System walked to the ring. Masha Slamovich, joining them for the first time, trailed behind during their entrance. Alisha talked first and was booed. Eddie Edwards and Brian Edwards talked about regaining the tag team belts and said they would have a rematch against ABC at Victory Road. JDC told the fans to shut up. Moose said he would beat Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Title at Victory Road. Moose said that if he and JDC win their tag team match tonight, then JDC would officially become a member of The System. However, if they lose, then JDC is out.

Alisha said she is under concussion protocol, so she could find a suitable replacement. Spitfire came out. Dani Luna noted that Alisha’s team lost at Emergence. Alisha told them to go back to the dive bar they climbed out of. Jody Threat asked for a title rematch at Victory Road and if they lost, then Spitfire would break up. Alisha agreed to the match.

-Gia Miller interviewed Eric Young. He talked about losing to Steve Maclin. He said he respected Maclin and he has his back going forward. He talked about his match tonight against Jake Something. [c]

-Clip of JBL showing up at Emergence to talk to Nic Nemeth. Hannifan and Rewoldt said that Nemeth hasn’t told anyone what JBL said to him.

(1) KUSHIDA vs. LAREDO KID

Kushida worked on Kid’s arm early. Kid caught Kushida with a dropkick. Josh Alexander ran in and gave Kid the C-4 Spike. Kushida ran in but Alexander put him in the ankle lock. Referees and security finally broke it up and Alexander left the ring.

WINNER: No contest in 2:00.

Kushida got on the mic and challenged Alexander right now. Kushida went up the ramp and brawled with Alexander. They fought into the ring. Hannifan said that Santino Marella had made the match official.

(2) KUSHIDA vs. JOSH ALEXANDER

Kushida gave Alexander several punches. [c]

Kushida continued on offense. The action spilled to the floor and Alexnader drove Kushida into the apron. Alexander choked Kushida with his shirt. Alexander got a two count after a backbreaker. They traded strikes. Kushida got the Hoverboard Lock. Alexander gave Kushida a brainbuster to break the hold. Alexander worked on Kushida’s ankle and put on the ankle lock. Alexander gave Kushida the C-4 Spike and got the pin.

WINNER: Josh Alexaner in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A good way to get Alexander back on track as a dominant force.)

-Backstage, Joe Hendry helped Kushida as the referee called for medical help. Hendry and Alexander got into it. Hendry said he will never forget what Alexander did to him at Slammiversary.

-Jordynne Grace walked to the ring for her open challenge. Arianna Grace from NXT walked to the stage. She had on an “Miss NXT” sash. She introduced herself as the new liaison between TNA and NXT. She introduced Karmen Petrovic as the challenger.

(3) JORDYNNE GRACE (c) vs. KARMEN PETROVIC — TNA Knockouts Title match

Grace got a two count after a spinebuster. Rosemary was shown looking on from the rafters. [c]

Grace got a two count after a powerbomb. Petrovic gave Grace a series of kicks. Petrovic escaped the Juggernaut Driver. Grace gave Petrovic a spinning backfist and a hammerfist. They fought on the top rope. Petrovic missed a kick and Grace gave her the Juggernaut Driver for the pin.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace in 8:00.

The lights went out. When they came back on, Grace was laid out and there was a pillow in the ring. Rosemary was laughing in the rafters.

(D.L.’s Take: A decent match. I do like the variety of opponents from these open challenges, especially since Grace doesn’t have an obvious challenger on the horizon. The post-match angle might indicate that Wendy Choo will challenge Grace.)

-First Class interrupted an ABC promo. ABC noted that they already beat First Class. AJ said they had beaten ABC before, but ABC said it was an illegal win. ABC challenged them to a match next week. [c]

-Mysterious promo from a woman in black (we never saw her face). She spoke in a foreign language, but the English subtitles said from now on there is no turning back.

-Zachary Wentz came out for a promo. He talked about being at his lowest point two years ago, but because of the fans, he was able to regroup and win the X Division Title. Mike Bailey came to the ring. He congratulated Wentz. He said Wentz was now the best of the best. He said he was getting his rematch at Victory Road.

The Good Hands walked to the ring. John Skyler insulted the fans and said that Jason Hotch was the real star of the Ultimate X match. The Good Hands attacked Bailey and Wentz. Jade Chung said that Santino had made a tag team match with these wrestlers. Wentz and Bailey did a double dive on The Good Hands.

(4) MIKE BAILEY & ZACHARY WENTZ vs. THE GOOD HANDS (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)

The Good Hands regrouped and got the advantage on Bailey. Bailey dropkicked Hotch. Skyler knocked Wentz off the apron. Bailey took on The Good Hands by himself then made the tag to Wentz, who ran wild. Bailey kicked Hotch to the floor, then followed with a moonsault. Wentz gave Skyler a running knee and a cutter and got the pin.

WINNERS: Zachary Wentz & Mike Bailey in 5:00.

Bailey handed the X Division Title to Wentz after the match and raised his hand.

-Steph De Lander was backstage and told PCO to stay in the dressing room. [c]

-Clip of Rosemary and Wendy Choo attacking Tatum Paxley on NXT.

-Rosemary promo. She was in a cage. She said the hive was returning. There were clips of Wendy Choo. In the end, she blew out a candle.

-Steph De Lander came out for a promo. She talked about Matt Cardona ruining her wedding and her honeymoon. She called him out. Cardona came to the ring. Steph said they used to be best friends and tag team partners. She asked why he is doing this to her.

Cardona said he owed her an apology. He said he was sorry — that he didn’t crash the wedding earlier and that she actually married PCO. Steph told him not to disrespect her and he doesn’t own her. He said that was wrong and he pulled out a contract. He talked about pulling her out of obscurity and talked about all that he had done for her.

Cardona said she was his property and he owned her. She thanked him for all that he had done, but she worked hard to put herself on the map. She said she would be a superstar with or without him. She threw down the contract. He said she will do whatever he says. PCO finally came out. PCO got in the ring. Cardona hid behind Steph and threw her into PCO before escaping the ring. [c]

-Jeff and Matt Hardy promo. Matt talked about all the tag team titles they’ve held. They talked about facing Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards next week. Matt said he was tired of hearing people say they were great. He said “They ARE great.” He wanted to get the TNA Tag Team belts to prove it.

(5) ERIC YOUNG vs. JAKE SOMETHING

Jake immediately drove Eric into the corner. Jake backdropped Eric. Jake powerbombed Eric for a two count. Eric made a comeback and clotheslined Jake. Eric gave Jake a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Eric escaped Into the Void and gave Jake a piledriver for the pin.

WINNER: Eric Young in 4:00.

After seeming to be on good terms, Jake attacked Eric after the match and gave him Into the Void. Jake was going to attack Eric again, but Steve Maclin ran in for the save.

(D.L.’s Take: They packed a lot of action into a short match. Maclin & Eric vs. Jake & Cody Deaner could turn into a decent feud that could benefit everyone.)

-Clips of Joe Hendry getting beat on NXT No Mercy by Ethan Page.

-Gia Miller interviewed Joe Hendry. He talked about losing unfairly. He said he has a TNA championship to chase. Gia smiled ear to ear. [c]

-Hannifan announced that TNA has signed Heather Reckless as the newest Knockout and she will face Gisele Shaw next week (I wonder who will win that?). Heather cut a promo, but Ash by Elegance and The Concierge interrupted. The Concierge said Heather could be a success if she was like Ash. Gisele walked in. She and Ash argued. Gisele slapped Ash. Everyone left and Heather was left looking stunned.

-Moose and JDC with Alisha Edwards walked to the ring for the main event. Joe Hendry did his ring entrance. Mike Santana attacked Moose and JDC from behind. Hendry and Santana cleared the ring of Moose and JDC. Josh Alexander walked down the ramp and joined the commentary team. [c]

(6) JOE HENDRY & MIKE SANTANA vs. MOOSE & JDC (w/Alisha Edwards)

The match started during the commercial break. Hendy gave Moose and JDC overhead slams. Hendry gave Moose a delayed suplex. Alisha caused a distraction and Moose attacked Hendry on the floor. Moose knocked Santana off the apron. Alexander mocked Hendry on commentary. Moose and JDC kept the advantage on Hendry as fans chanted “We believe!”

Hendry suplexed JDC. Santana made the tag and hit a flurry of moves on Moose. Santana gave Moose a cutter and threw JDC over the top rope. Alexander gave Hendry a low blow. Santana did a dive on Alexander. JDC grabbed Santana’s leg as he was getting back in the ring. This allowed Moose to kick Santana and give him the spear for the pin.

WINNER: Moose & JDC in 8:00.

The System celebrated. JDC is an official member of The System!

-Nic Nemeth was shown backstage looking at the match on his phone. He congratulated Moose. He said he is a fighting champion and said that Moose has taken the easy way out. He said at Victory Road he would beat Moose because it’s been killing him that he didn’t pin the man that was the best. He said Moose would never take him out.