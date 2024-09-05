FREE PODCAST 9/5 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative John Piermarini predicting how Levesque would differ from McMahon if he took over, dealing with Stephanie, how promos are actually written & practiced, more (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-5-2014), Wade Keller interviewed ex-WWE creative team member John Piermarini who explained what shouldn’t be assumed about leaked Raw script, dealing with Steph backstage, how promos were actually written, planned, practiced, his thoughts on Roman Reigns’s push so far and specifically could accelerate his growth as a character, how would Triple H run WWE differently creatively than Vince McMahon, what’s missing from Brie-Nikki angle so far, and much more. It’s a fascinating two hours of insights from someone with first-hand backstage knowledge and experiences in WWE.

